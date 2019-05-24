Uniti And Windstream: Brothers In Arms

The answers to those questions suggest that Uniti will be at the negotiating table.

The key questions though are what kind of cash flow Uniti assets currently provide and how badly Windstream bondholders want to push Uniti.

Uniti Group, Inc. (UNIT) has had a rough time ever since Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) declared bankruptcy. The pressure on the stock has been relentless, and the dividend has been cut by the maximum allowed under REIT rules. With the Windstream bankruptcy behind us, focus has shifted to a potential lease renegotiation.

Uniti's stance

The position was laid out clearly as possible.

Kenny Gunderman Well, I won't speak for them but at the end of the day we're not a creditor, we're a landlord and so with respect to what the creditors may be hoping for, or what that doesn't necessarily dictate what conversations we're prepared to have or what opportunities were prepared to pursue. Source: Uniti conference call transcript - Seeking Alpha

Windstream's stance

Windstream took an unusual ploy to deliver the message to Uniti. First, it slipped in this slide which showed that lease/rent would require an 80% reduction in 2030.

Source: Windstream Presentation

We were not so sure what was the value of pointing out what would happen 11 years out, especially since Windstream just filed bankruptcy. It did add a few important points in its conference call though.

In fact, given the prescriptive valuation process outlined in the lease, Windstream estimates that the lease payment could be reduced by 80% or more if the lease were to be renewed in 2030, because of the significant decline in the value of copper facilities. It is important to remember that all our investments in electronics, equipment and fixed wireless infrastructure accrue solely to Windstream and are outside of the Uniti lease. The diversity of such new technologies, such as 5G fixed wireless, is an integral component of our evaluation of the current lease. Windstream believes that the current rent under the Uniti master lease is significantly above market. In the context of its Chapter 11 cases, Windstream is evaluating all options regarding the Uniti lease, including renegotiation, recharacterization, unwinding the lease, as well as an outright rejection of the lease. More details will emerge as the Chapter 11 process evolves. Source: Windstream conference call transcript - Seeking Alpha

There are a couple of points we want to make here. The first being that Windstream makes a lot of capex that actually does become its property (unlike what is made on Uniti leased assets). In that regard, Windstream was likely implying that anyone taking over the lease would have to buy a lot of this equipment before they can operate the assets.

The second point being that Windstream has suggested that it might outright reject the lease. We know investors think of this as an impossibility, but we think this is possible, at least on paper. We are going to explain why.

All about the cash flow

Windstream is currently producing very little net cash flow from operating and investing activities.

Source: Windstream 10-Q

While Windstream bragged about reducing the "rate of decline of the business", the revenue trends are still exceptionally bad.

Source: Windstream 10-Q

Revenues have fallen 9% year on year. Revenues for Q1-2019 are below Q1-2015 levels in spite of having made two medium-sized acquisitions in 2017. The combination of these pieces of information tells us that the "core" Uniti lease business is producing much smaller revenues compared to what it did in 2015. That information is likely going to be useful to help convince people that the lease is overvalued or above market today, at least compared to when the lease was signed.

Investors may argue that post bankruptcy the debt interest would be eliminated and create a larger cushion. That is a valid point. However the interest cushion that we are seeing is rather minimalistic.

Source: Windstream 10-Q

$92 million was the interest run-rate in Q1-2019 and that will likely go away post reorganization, but that is hardly a buffer when revenues are declining at the current rate.

We would like to sum up from the perspective of Windstream bondholders.

If very soon under the current lease, there is no money to even pay $90 million a quarter, let alone repay any of the armada of debt, Windstream bondholders can play hardball.

In other words, the less the recovery in status quo for Windstream bondholders, the more likely they will push for outcomes that might risk that little payout for a potential large win. Currently, Windstream bonds holding some value are trading near 24 cents on the dollar.

Source: Business Insider

But remember, Windstream bondholders might be able to get some value of this from the assets owned by Windstream directly.

Source: Windstream 10-K

The value is of course the gross undepreciated value, but we think there is some value to be had here. We would also like to reiterate that anyone taking over the lease would need to at least partly replicate these assets. That would not be an easy task in our opinion unless they purchase it directly from Windstream.

Conclusion

Will these two Brothers in Arms reach a mutually acceptable solution for their companies in dire straits?

We think so, and it most likely will involve some haircut for the Uniti lease. Uniti's best bet is to take a cut for some sort of additional fiber assets that Windstream possesses alongside a "call option" on Windstream's success.

