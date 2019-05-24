The market is completely wrong about Macy's

Macy's (M) is widely accepted on Wall Street as a soon to be dinosaur, a no-growth company that will go the way of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), BonTon, and all of the other failed retailers of the past. Macy's has been sold back down to a completely irrational level, especially considering the improvements in the underlying business over the past couple of years. Macy's real estate and inventory values are very real and indicate Macy's is worth more dead than alive. Meanwhile, Macy's core business continues to generate cash, bluemercury is the hidden growth engine that people don't talk about, and Macy's dividend yield, which touched 7% in recent days, puts an incredibly strong floor underneath shares.

About that "dying retailer" thesis

According to the old saying on Wall Street, "if you're not growing, you're dying." Macy's reported earnings last week, showing flat sales, flat net income, and flat earnings per share. Sales guidance for the full year was reiterated at flat to +1%, and earnings per share guidance, adjusted for gains on sales of real estate, is estimated to be roughly the same as last year.

While earnings indeed came in far ahead of analysts' consensus estimates, for anyone looking for something exciting, this was about as boring as you could get, and Macy's is now trading roughly in line with where it was before earnings were released, making the earnings report feel like a non-event.

Macy's trades for about six times earnings, a valuation at which it doesn't even need to grow to justify. Investors have little interest in the stock, in my opinion because of the lack of excitement, the lack of growth, and because of the lingering negative sentiment from the memories of now bankrupt Sears Holdings. But in investing, there is a point where all things (good and bad) can be fully priced in.

For example, most are aware of using a PEG Ratio and a discounting calculator to value stocks. With a PEG Ratio, a stock is valued using its P/E divided by its growth rate. Depending on current sentiment, a stock growing at say, 9% per year, would likely be awarded a P/E ratio that is somewhere between 1.0-2.0 times its growth rate (in this case 9 to 18). Beyond 2 times the growth rate and investors are more vulnerable to a disruption in earnings and below 1 times the growth rate typically indicates an investor is getting a bargain. But for a company that isn't growing at all, this metric doesn't work, after all, even if Macy's growth rate is zero, it's not going to trade at zero times earnings.

A discounting calculator, however, allows investors to find the present value of an income stream, whether it is growing or stagnant. Future earnings are discounted to account for the time value of money and the risk that the future is different than you project today. Using a discounting calculator like the one found by clicking here, we can find that Macy's, with its $3.00 earnings per share, a 10% discount rate, and zero growth ever again, should theoretically be worth $30/share today.

If you are more cautious and want to increase the discount rate, you'd have to increase it to 14% to bring the intrinsic value down to Macy's current share price. In this situation, Macy's should return 14% annually going forward even if it never grows again. At a 10% discount rate, Macy's should immediately rise to $30, at which point it would be fairly valued and investors could reasonably expect a 10% annual return going forward.

There are many ways to think about the inputs when you use a discounting calculator, but the point is, Macy's is already priced for a no or a negative growth future. Even if next quarter Macy's reports flat sales, flat earnings and projects flat earnings in 2020, there is no reason for the stock to decline any further. In other words, dying or not, a bleak future is already priced in.

Macy's is worth more dead than alive

I'm sure there are skeptics out there who will raise an eyebrow when they hear me say "dying or not, a bleak future is already priced in." A quick look at the balance sheet, however, can help prove the point. Macy's had as of the most recent annual report, $3.6 billion of owned inventory and $1.1 billion of cash. This compares to $4.7 billion of total debt. In other words, Macy's has enough cash and inventory to offset 100% of its total debt, leaving behind its treasure trove of real estate which no doubt could be monetized at values far in excess of the existing stock price of Macy's.

Macy's also owns bluemercury, a luxury spa and retailer which I estimate to be worth somewhere between $1-$2 billion based on its comparability to competitor Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

When you look at the pieces, there are very real assets here, and they are worth an awful lot of money. When you put it all together, I don't see how any rational person could argue that Macy's is not worth more dead than alive.

Macy's is not Sears

One thing that probably needs to be said over and over, yet I don't think I've ever heard it said before, is the simple reality that Macy's is not Sears. In fact, the differences between the two are night and day. The better way to think about it is to simply say that the similarities are that they are both department stores and retailers. But that's about where the similarities end and the differences begin. For starters, let's talk about cash flow.

Macy's has generated $10.2 billion of cash flow from operations over the past five years. For comparison sake, Sears reported negative $7.9 billion of cash from operations over the last five years. (Note: I used the 2013-2017 as comparison for Sears since they filed bankruptcy in 2018). In other words, Sears didn't even bring in positive cash flow *before* making capital expenditures. Sears lost money during Christmas. Macy's makes money hand over fist.

What money Sears did have, it originally poured into share repurchases, and later used to fund ShopYourWay, an e-commerce venture that I believe (along with the underfunded pension) ultimately ruined Sears Holdings. When Sears sold its valuable real estate, they torched the cash through their money-losing operations. The valuable assets Sears owned, such as Lands’ End, Craftsman, Kenmore, Die Hard and the real estate that became Seritage (SRG), was either carved out and spun off or sold off in order to keep funding the ShopYourWay and pension money pits.

Sears never liquidated itself like it should have. It kept money-losing stores open for years always with the hope of turning things around. Sears reported negative comp sales quarter after quarter for years. And at every step of the way, the stock price was trading below liquidation value. The ultimate value trap.

Compare this to Macy’s. As Macy’s has sold off some of its valuable and underutilized real estate, it has used the proceeds to repay debt. Macy’s has a fully funded pension plan. Macy’s has reinvested in its valuable brands as opposed to selling them or carving them off. Macy’s recently closed 100 stores that were all profitable. Why? Because they weren’t profitable enough to justify tying up shareholders capital any longer.

Macy’s has loyal shoppers, and a loyalty program called Macy’s Star Rewards that has shown great success. Macy’s has a very valuable credit card business that generates consistent revenues. Macy’s has shown positive comp sales for each of the last six quarters. Macy’s is pouring capital into their “Growth 150” stores, and the results are promising.

And Macy’s has billions of dollars of free cash flow and a very clean balance sheet to show for itself during these past few years. Macy’s has actually repaid nearly $3 billion of debt since I became a shareholder in 2015. Their leverage ratio is at the low end of their target, and they still continue to repay debt. And let’s not forget that companies don’t go bankrupt because they are profitable. They go bankrupt because they have debt payments that they are unable to make. So while Sears went bankrupt, if Macy’s continues repaying debt at the current pace, it won’t have any debt left in a handful of years. In other words, the risk of bankruptcy will be zero.

Macy's is a cash cow, bluemercury is a growth engine

We already know that Macy's generates an incredible amount of cash flow. The fact that investors don't appreciate this cash flow does not make it not real. The company pays a 7% dividend, which is well covered by free cash flow. Excess cash flow is being used to fuel the rapid growth of bluemercury, which has more than tripled in size in the last three years.

Bluemercury, while relatively small when compared to Macy's, is not only showing rapid growth in its store count, but its comparable sales within existing stores are booming as well. Macy's doesn't break out bluemercury statistics, which leads a lot of investors to ignore it all together, but not only should investors not ignore bluemercury, they should focus on it. The retailer has the potential to become more valuable than Macy's one day, simply by following in the path of its competitor Ulta Beauty, which has a market value in excess of $20 billion, yet earns less than half of what Macy's earns.

The $20 billion valuation for Ulta Beauty exists because of its booming profitability and its rapid growth rate, something that goes back to the earlier paragraph about Macy's being priced for a no-growth future. Because Ulta has experienced rapid growth for decades, and because investors expect that growth will continue, it is being valued appropriately by the market at $20 billion. Because Macy's is not growing, it is being punished by the market, which values it at less than half of Ulta Beauty, even though as I said earlier, Macy's actually earns more than Ulta Beauty.

I estimate that bluemercury is worth somewhere between $1-$2 billion today. But the real value is created as they continue to build out their network of stores across the country. If bluemercury can continue to grow same-store sales as well as to grow to 1,000 stores (which would still leave it significantly smaller than Ulta Beauty), I believe it could be worth more than Macy's in its entirety today. This won't happen overnight, but it doesn't need to. In fact, the longer it takes, the more time Macy's has to pay off debt or buy back stock with all of its cash flow.

Macy's 7% dividend is not in danger, and puts a huge floor underneath the stock

Macy's is priced for a no-growth future, but investors can still make a ton of money owning it. This begins with the 7% dividend that can be had today. Seeking Alpha author The Money Madam made an interesting point in the article titled "Macy's big dividend and a catalyst for growth" where she compared a $20,000 investment in Macy's with no dividend growth to a $20,000 investment in a 2.5% yielding stock that is rapidly growing.

The reality is, in spite of all that wonderful growth, it will still take investors a decade to earn more spendable dividend income from a rapidly growing 2.5% yielder compared to Macy's 7% yield today. This reality will continue to put a floor underneath Macy's, as there will always be investors who appreciate the income they can receive from Macy's while they wait for a catalyst. And the reality is, even if a catalyst never comes, even if all Macy's ever does is pay down debt and buy back stock, eventually closing its doors and liquidating, investors should still do remarkably well because of the assets it owns.

The market is completely wrong about Macy's

I've been a Macy's bull for some time now. (Don't feel bad for me, dividends and option premiums have served me well). Obviously the market doesn't agree with me, but the market is completely wrong on this one. I believe Macy's is a fantastic bargain right here even if its growth prospects outside of bluemercury are bleak.

Rather than focus solely on price action, investors should look at the balance sheet, cash flow, and the progress that has been made since Macy's last traded in the $21 range. Macy's will soon have almost no net debt. The risk in owning Macy's is very low right now, and if things actually continue to improve, this could be a grand slam home run for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.