Buy The Dip In Urban Outfitters Stock

The stock is now as cheap as it has been over the past decade.

Shares of mall apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) plunged in late May after the company reported first-quarter numbers that, while strong on the surface, missed on margins because the company is spending to build out its new subscription retail rental service, Nuuly. Because Nuuly still hasn't launched, these margin pressures are expected to persist, and management implied that margins will come in weaker than expected for the foreseeable future. This projection for weak margins, against the backdrop of bad earnings reports from mall peers Nordstrom (JWN) and J.C. Penney (JCP), had investors spooked, and they sold URBN's stock down more than 10% in a day.

But this sell-off in the stock is an opportunity. The bull thesis here rests on three big ideas:

The stock is about as cheap as it has ever been. Physical retail is not dead, and Urban Outfitters is one of the leaders in the omni-channel game. Near-term margin pressures are worth it for the build-out of Nuuly, which could be Urban's next big thing.

Given these three observations, we feel that the stock looks compelling on recent weakness, and believe the stock has substantial upside from here in a medium- to long-term window.

First, let's talk valuation. No matter what metric you choose, URBN's stock today is about as cheap as it's ever been over the past decade. The trailing sales multiple stands a hair below 0.7, which essentially matches the lowest sales multiple for the stock this decade. The trailing EBITDA multiple is just below 3.8, also matching the lowest EBITDA multiple for the stock this decade. Meanwhile, the trailing earnings multiple is a hair above 9, yet again matching the lowest price-to-earnings multiple for URBN's stock this decade.

Thus, across the board, the stock is either at or near a decade-low valuation. Importantly, the last time URBN got this cheap was in mid-2017, and by mid-2018, it had risen nearly 150%. Thus, history says that not only is URBN stock at a valuation bottom today, but also that whenever the stock does get this cheap, it proceeds to stage a meaningful turnaround.

Second, it is important to understand that physical retail is not dead. It's just shrinking. E-commerce has been all the craze in the retail world for the entirety of this decade. But e-commerce growth is already starting to slow, dropping from 16%-plus growth in the year ago quarter to just slightly above 12% growth in the first quarter of 2019. Importantly, this slowdown is happening when e-commerce sales still only represent about 10% of total retail sales. Thus, the majority of retail sales still happen in the physical marketplace today.

We believe this will remain true for the foreseeable future. There is a huge shift in the consumer economy from spending on products to spending on experiences. Ostensibly, that hurts malls and physical retailers. But both malls and physical retailers have adapted to this shift by turning themselves into shopping experiences, so that going to the mall or going to a store is much more than just shopping. For example, malls are adding in restaurants, movie theaters, live music, and workout gyms, while retailers are improving their storefront, integrating technology, and turning their stores into hangout spots. Thus, this pivot towards experience-focused shopping will help physical retail stay alive for a lot longer.

Further, because consumers do value both online and offline shopping for different reasons, the true growth avenue here is omni-channel. Urban Outfitters is a leader in the omni-channel game. Urban was one of the first retailers to adopt buy-online, pick-up-in-store, and success of this omni-channel initiative has continued to power better-than-peer digital sales growth. Last quarter, Urban reported double-digit digital sales growth. The norm across its big mall peers in the same quarter was roughly high-single-digit digital sales growth.

Overall, then, it is clear that physical retail is not dead, and where it continues to find success (in experiences and through omni-channel initiatives), Urban Outfitters is a leader.

Third, it's equally important to understand that Urban Outfitters is absolutely making the right move when it comes to sacrificing near-term margins for the build-out of subscription retail rental service Nuuly.

Subscription retail rental services are the future of retail. They are simply the byproduct of the sharing economy converging on the retail world. In the transportation world, consumers are relying less and less on car ownership, and instead leveraging ride-sharing services like Uber (UBER) because they offer cost and convenience advantages. Same is true in the retail world. Over time, consumers will rely less and less on clothing ownership, and instead leverage clothing-sharing services like Nuuly because they offer cost and convenience advantages.

From this perspective, the build-out of Nuuly is a necessary step for URBN that aligns the company with today's secular growth trends. Consequently, while Nuuly may take a hit on margins in the near term, it will ultimately keep Urban Outfitters in a healthy, long-term growth trajectory.

Overall, then, URBN's stock looks compelling on recent weakness. You have an innovative, omni-channel retail leader that continues to report healthy top-line results. The stock is about as cheap as it has ever been, and the reason for near-term panic will ultimately turn into a reason for long-term growth. Putting all that together, we think now is a great time to buy the dip in the URBN stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URBN, UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.