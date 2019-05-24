U.S. Household Debt Position Is Best It's Been For Decades

Given that such debt problems are lower and less bad than they have been for decades this is unlikely.

Big Numbers Don't - Necessarily - Mean Big Problems

It's trivially easy to show that this or that other economic number is at record ever levels. Just quote the non-inflation adjusted number. If that doesn't do it then just shout about some total, without adjusting for population, or incomes, or whatever else it is that would provide some sense of proportion.

So it is with household debt in the United States. It's easy enough to point out that it's up at $13 trillion, suck teeth and mutter that gee, trillion's a big number. That's not really of any great relevance, what we're possibly interested in is what is debt as a portion of GDP, or of household incomes. Sure, the dollar's worth less than it was, incomes and the economy have grown both in nominal and real terms, the population's larger and so on.

What we're interested in is - as ever with any debt - is the size of the debt, the costs of servicing it and the income flow available to do that servicing. Not adjusting to reflect such differences would mean we're just babbling about large numbers, not analyzing anything useful.

By doing so, doing that analysis, we get to this sort of judgement from Moody's Analytics:

There has been much hand-wringing about the financial health of American households. A recent Washington Post piece on auto lending claiming that 7 million borrowers are behind on their loan payments supercharged the concerns. Not to worry. Household credit conditions have arguably never been better. Household debt is low, and delinquencies and defaults are about as low as they have ever been. There are things to be nervous about in the U.S. economy, but household debt is not one of them.

Sub Prime Auto

You'll have seen those worried pieces about how auto debt is now surpassing $1 trillion. Half the runners in the Presidential race what to tell us that student debt is an existential problem that requires Federal intervention. They could be right that things should change - that's a political argument, not for here - but in economic terms there's not a particular problem with the level of that debt.

What matters is not the absolute level of debt, but that debt in relation to income.

Not surprisingly the delinquency rate - the number not paying their debts - has declined as that ratio of debt to income has. The non-surprise coming from the fact that we study both because they are connected.

So What Happened Before?

It's true that we might not be all that reassured by that ratio declining to the levels of 2005. We all know that what happened then wasn't so pleasant. But to give a little more historical basis:

But the surge in defaults during the severe recession and the resulting more cautious borrowing and lending have pushed debt-to-income down to about 80%, where it has remained for more than five years. Household debt service-the share of income that households must pay to stay current on their obligations-has also declined and is currently stable and as low as it has been over the 40 years of available historical data from the Federal Reserve.

Worrying about periods longer than that 40 years here doesn't make sense. The underlying basics of the financial system have changed so much since then that anything we try to compare with about credit and debt just won't be relevant beyond that time span.

The situation in mortgages is as good as above, and what about the auto loans so many like to make a fuss about?

The share of borrowers who are subprime has fallen significantly over the past three years, and debt outstanding has slowed to the middle single digits. Delinquencies subsequently rolled over and are now low by any historical standard. Indeed, as measured as a percent of the $1.25 trillion in auto loans and leases outstanding, auto delinquencies are about as low as they have ever been.

We can indeed worry about student loans - that political question again - but the height of the pile of them doesn't appear to be an economic problem:

Borrowers are also deferring less of their debt, as deferred loans outstanding have been unchanged for several years. Most encouraging is that delinquency rates across all non-deferred student loans have fallen substantially and are now back to where they were pre-crisis.

Do We have A Problem Here?

Again, please note, this isn't to take a pot shot at any one candidate's preferred economic problem. Rather to point out only that the size of the debt is not a problem for the economy as a whole. Similarly, not to tread on political toes, low income households have a different set of problems and so on. But household debt, as an aggregate factor, in the US economy just isn't a particular problem. Leading to Moody's conclusion:

... households are managing their debt and other financial obligations extraordinarily well. Household credit quality is about as good as it has ever been. The U.S. economy has its problems, but household debt is not one of them.

For us as investors the importance here is the divergence between much of what we see in the media more generally - all that about debt crises and so on - and the actual economic influence of what is being talked about. Mortgage, auto, student and bankcard debt - thus overall household debt - are all entirely reasonable as a proportion of household income. Default rates are at or near historical lows. The debt burden on the consumption side of the American economy seems just fine. Whatever is being said with such vehemence in the public square these debt levels just aren't a problem. They don't presage any likely emergency nor government action to deal with the one that doesn't exist.

We thus can carry on concentrating on the merits of individual investment situations and calculations without having to worry that some debt driven apocalypse is about to overcome the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.