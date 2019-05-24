Why I Was Wrong About L Brands

I have since sold my shares as bad became worse for the company.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio, from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the S.E.C., whereas price data comes from IEX.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

This article wraps up our analysis of 10 apparel stocks. You can read the main takeaways in this blog post. This article was the most difficult one for me to write, because I had to admit that I was wrong. Here's why.

L Brands (LB) has a dividend yield of 5.35% & trades around $22.44. Based on my M.A.D Assessment LB has a Dividend Strength score of 32 and a Stock Strength score of 72.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid L Brands at current prices. In this article I explain why I made a mistake investing in LB two years ago.

An objective analysis framework like my Machine Assisted Dividends method considers both value & growth on top of the company's fundamentals.

It is a rigorous method which incorporates all ratios which have consistently been indicators of future market prices*.

Such a framework would have prevented me from investing in LB.

L Brands, is focused on women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. The company's segments include Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections - dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors. As such companies which score well in both categories are more likely to have higher total returns (capital + dividend).

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

So I look at 2 different aspects - how likely the company is to be able to continue paying the dividend (safety) and how likely it is to grow (potential). To assess dividend safety I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

L Brands pays out 104% of earnings as dividends. This is better than 15% of dividend stocks.

I then turn to the cashflow payout ratio : dividends compared to operating cashflow. Looking at both cashflow and earnings payout gives investors a more complete picture. Dividends represent 49% of LB's operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 23% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures & paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. 184% of L Brands Inc.'s free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 11% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that L Brands has a worrying payout ratio. Looking at the forward payout ratio, we can cut all these numbers in half (the dividend was cut at the end of last year). While this makes the dividend more manageable, the dividend still takes up all of the company's free cashflow.

31/01/2015 30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 Dividends $2.3600 $4.0000 $4.4000 $2.4000 $2.4000 Net Income $3.50 $4.22 $3.98 $3.42 $2.31 Payout Ratio 68% 95% 111% 71% 104% Cash From Operations $6.37 $7.03 $6.48 $4.89 $4.94 Payout Ratio 37% 60% 65% 48% 49% Free Cash Flow $-0.023 $-0.04 $1.73 $1.01 $1.30 Payout Ratio -1% -1% 253% 236% 184%

I also want to make sure that the company is earns enough to cover its interest payments, and more broadly to service its debt.

LB makes enough to cover its interest payments 3 times, putting it ahead of 39% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be underwhelming. LB pays high levels of interest. As we'll see later, LB carries lots of debt and has to pay 6-7% interest on their senior notes.

Based on the company's coverage and payout ratios, I believe LB's dividend to be relatively unsafe. The dividend cut definitely came as a blow. The high level of financial leverage makes future earnings more volatile than in less leveraged stocks.

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company's dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

L Brands Inc.'s dividend yield sits at 5.35% which is higher than 88% of dividend paying stocks. During the last 12 months, the dividend was cut 50% last year. I wrongly assumed that LB would be able to continue paying its dividend although I didn't expect any dividend growth.

These past 3 years, revenues have grown at a 3% CAGR while net income has grown at a -20% CAGR. We want the company to keep paying us dividends in the future, so revenue and earnings growth are essential.

Given the recent trend in revenue and net income, LB's dividend has weak potential for growth. A slashed dividend is always a big no-no. Net income is lower despite higher levels of revenue. Victoria's secret sales continue to struggle, with operating income half of what it was a year ago.

Dividend Summary

LB's dividend strength score is 32 / 100.

My mistake came from assuming that LB had been through the worst of it in 2017. Clearly this wasn't the case. Had I had access to the data I now use to analyze stocks, I could have avoided investing in LB. Looking forward, the company is unlikely to increase its dividend until it has sorted out its struggling Victoria's Secret brand. The reduced operating margin suggests this might not happen as soon as investors would like.

The compelling yield is hindered by high levels of interest payments, the recent cut, as well as the low levels of free cashflow generated by the firm.

Stock Strength

Whilst dividend safety and growth are important for the dividend investor they are only half the story. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Historical data of nearly a century of stock market performance identifies four factors which dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors one by one to assess the quality of the company which I'm considering investing in.

Value

This won't come as a surprise to most, undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. Value can be quantitively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock's ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

LB has a P/E of 9.71x

P/S of 0.47x

P/CFO of 4.54x

Dividend yield of 5.35%

Buyback yield of 3.16%

Shareholder yield of 8.51%.

According to these values, LB is more undervalued than 99% of stocks, which is satisfying. LB looks extremely cheap. This tells me the investment community has lost all hope in LB. It is being valued at less than half its sales.

Value Score: 99 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

As you can see, LB is currently trading way below its historical average PE. This implies that the market is pricing in more earnings cuts in upcoming quarters. The stock has been trending downwards ever since its highs in late 2015. Earnings have continually decreased, which is definitely not what we're looking for.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn't the best strategy.

L Brands trades at $22.44 and is down 17.92% these last 3 months, -36.39% these last 6 months & -34.10% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 10% of stocks, which is worrying. The stocks in the lowest decile usually dramatically underperform the market.

In fact LB was the stock which changed my opinion on momentum. As a value investor, I used to focus solely on value. With a shareholder yield of nearly 9%, you'd think LB had some value to offer. But the investment community has disagreed for a long time, and the stock just keeps plunging.

It will be extremely hard for LB to turnaround after nearly 5 years of negative momentum.

Momentum score: 10 / 100

Financial Strength

Company's which are financially sound don't need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

LB's long term debt represents about 2/3rds of assets. Liabilities are greater than total assets because of the company's negative equity. The company's liabilities have increased by 1% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 15.4% of liabilities.

This makes LB more financially sound than 47% of U.S. listed stocks. The high level of debt remains a concern, as does the low level of liability coverage.

Financial Strength Score: 47/100

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

LB has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.6%, which is better than 73% of companies.

It depreciates 87.0% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 37% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.6 in revenue, which is better than 90% of stocks.

This makes LB's earnings quality better than 85% of stocks. While the company's earnings are high quality on paper, they have been continually declining, suggesting that while the company isn't manipulating its earnings, it hasn't managed to increase them in a significant way.

Earnings Quality Score: 85 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 72 / 100 which isn't as great as it could be. I like to see a combination of value & momentum. A high value score and rock bottom momentum -as is the case here-usually is the sign of a value trap.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 32 & a stock strength of 72, L Brands is a subpar choice for dividend investors. While the high dividends have somewhat compensated losses for investors, LB has been a loser. Given the current trend and market sentiment, I struggle to see how LB can regain investor confidence anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.