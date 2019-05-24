Opportunity In The Rubble At Nordstrom

JWN stock now trades 50% off its recent highs, is at decade-low valuation levels, and is in technically oversold territory.

Shares of mall retail giant Nordstrom (JWN) cratered in late May after the company reported first quarter numbers that were, quite frankly, just bad across the board. Comparable sales growth was sharply negative, and came in well below estimates. Revenues and profits missed the mark, too. Margins dropped. The fiscal 2019 revenue and profit guides were cut.

Overall, it was an ugly start to the year for Nordstrom, and investors were spooked. JWN stock dropped big in response, and now trades 50% off its 52-week highs.

But, in the big picture, the bad quarter was due to ephemeral issues that will pass, and Nordstrom will get back to growing in no time. Thus, at current levels, JWN stock seems oversold, undervalued, and positioned for a big bounce-back rally over the next several quarters.

Data by YCharts

First, it's important to understand just how bad early 2019 was for Nordstrom. Comparable sales fell 3.5%, their worst market in several years. On a two-year stack basis, comps are now down nearly 3%. Just three quarters ago, the two-year stack comp was up nearly 6%, so we are seeing massive sequential deceleration in sales momentum. Full-price comps were down more than 5%, also their worst mark in several years, while off-price comps - which have been a symbol of resiliency and strength for this company - fell into negative territory in the quarter for the first time in several years.

On top of all that top-line weakness, gross margins fell back 60 basis points, while the expense rate rose about 170 basis points. Net result? Comparable sales dropped 3.5% and EBIT margins fell more than 200 basis points. In response to the awful quarter, management cut its full-year 2019 sales and profit guides, and are now guiding for negative revenue and profit growth this year.

In other words, from head to toe, it was a really bad quarter for Nordstrom.

But, the quarter's struggles should be isolated to the first two quarters of 2019. There were three things which caused Nordstrom to have an awful start to 2019. All three of these headwinds should phase out by the second half of the year.

First, Nordstrom over-emphasized the roll-out of its new loyalty program The Nordy Club. Loyalty is a big part of the Nordstrom business, as the company has roughly 12 million loyalty members who account for ~60% of sales. Knowing that, Nordstrom really doubled down on The Nordy Club loyalty program roll-out in the first quarter. But, management missed the mark on the roll-out, pivoting too aggressively into digital and completely axing out things such as physical cards. That had an adverse impact on loyalty sales, and created a huge drag on the whole business.

Second, at the same time that Nordstrom over-emphasized its loyalty program, management under-emphasized its digital marketing. Long story short, the company shifted spend and resources from digital marketing to loyalty. But, the loyalty roll-out was a dud, so lower digital marketing spend actually created a double headwind for sales in the quarter.

Third, the company's merchandising missed the mark in the quarter. Specifically, the company's Women's and Beauty businesses struggled more than other businesses due to poor merchandising, and this led to discounting which in turn led to lower margins.

All three of these headwinds converged to produce an awful quarter for Nordstrom. But, none of these headwinds should persist for much longer. Management is already re-accelerating digital marketing spend and making adjustments to its loyalty program to incorporate more physical aspects. Further, the company exited the quarter with reasonably low inventory levels, so merchandising issues shouldn't be a big problem going forward.

Data by YCharts

All together, then, Nordstrom's first quarter earnings report was an anomaly on the bad side that was produced by ephemeral headwinds. Once those headwinds pass, Nordstrom will get back to being a dominant and sustainable player in the omni-channel, high-end retail niche, which has enduring consumer demand and has been defined by largely positive comparable sales growth and margin stabilization over the past several years. Assisting this rebound in operations should be favorable economic conditions defined by low unemployment, low rates, and big wage growth in the U.S.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The bull thesis on JWN stock is that the stock isn't priced for operations to rebound. At all. Across all important valuation metrics (trailing sales, trailing EBITDA, and trailing earnings), JWN stock is trading at or near decade low valuation levels. Thus, the stock is reasonably undervalued at current levels. At the same time, JWN stock's Relative Strength Index has plunged deep into oversold territory, while the stock trades as far below its 200-day moving average as it essentially ever has.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In total, what we have with JWN stock is an oversold and undervalued stock that is being priced as if awful first quarter numbers are the new norm. They aren't. They are an anomaly. This will become obvious as Nordstrom reports improved numbers throughout the balance of the year. As the company does that, JWN stock will rebound in a big way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.