Citigroup: Share Buybacks Won't Keep The Bottom From Falling Out

The difference between value and a value trap is always a fine line. Strong brands rarely trade at a significant discount, and when those discounts appear to exist, investors will always find it tempting to see value.

Today, Citigroup (C) trades at just 8x consensus 2019 earnings. A financial leader in the US and abroad, Citigroup has been a leader in its industry for decades, and the current earnings multiple certainly makes the stock look historically cheap.

The stock has had a nice run over the last three years, but it has still underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and most of the broader indexes over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Citigroup is by far the most heavily leveraged consumer bank to Asia in the United States, and that's why the company's recent earnings report and recent economic reports are concerning for shareholders.

The company recently reported year-over-year earnings growth of around 11%, but revenue growth without its significant share buyback was actually down 2%. Citi also saw big drop in trading revenues, and this division's profitability level continues to be volatile.

Citigroup reported earnings of $1.87 a share, up 11% year over year including share buybacks, but revenue was still down 2% year over year when including buybacks. Stock trading revenue dropped 24%, although currency trading did better, but overall trading revenues were up just 1% year over year. The investment banking division did well mostly because of higher advisory fees and increased profits from debt underwriting. The company saw a small increase of 4% in revenues in the consumer banking division on a year-to-year basis. The strongest divisions were consumer and investment banking.

The earnings report is particularly concerning when looking at the signs of a slowing economy in Asia, where this industry leader is particularly leveraged in the consumer and investment banking divisions. Investment Bank Lazard recently reported significantly slowing merger and acquisition activity, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook talked about slow growth in China. China's economy grew at the slowest rate in decades in the fourth quarter of 2018, and while some analysts were optimistic that Asia was stabilizing in the first quarter of this year, recent earnings reports by companies heavily leveraged to China have been concerning.

Consumer debt levels in China are reaching historical highs, and consumer spending in Asia's leading economy continues to slow significantly. The market is focused on trade war concerns and Trump's tariffs, but consumer debt levels in China have been on the rise for a while. Chinese consumers have over $7 trillion in debt. Overall debt levels in China's economy have soared from 8% in 2008 to 50% in 2018.

Citigroup looks historically cheap at 8x consensus estimates of $8.63 for 2019 earnings, but the company's strongest growing divisions, consumer and investment banking, face significant headwinds. Slowing growth in Asia will impact Citigroup more than most of its US peers, and the company's trading revenues remain volatile. If China and Asia continue to slow, this company's already disappointing growth levels will likely deteriorate even more, and the single-digit price-to-earnings ratio won't look very cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.