Cara Cannabis 50 Companies

This week we focus on 50 cannabis companies for which we, as portfolio managers, capture comprehensive investor-related data. We show how we capture the data and apply it to a proprietary algorithm to generate decision-support information.

We will let the data speak for itself. But new readers will first need an explanation.

Every week WMA compiles over thirty data points for 5,200 listed companies. This information is assembled by Thomson Reuters, the premier Big Data company, from corporate filings and analyst reports. In addition to the components of the major indexes (Dow 30, S&P 500, Russell 3000, ACWI 500), we retrieve the same data for several hundred small cap companies to study them in detail in order to both make more robust comparisons and for possibly trading them in client portfolios.

We also capture the same data now for a growing number of cannabis companies. A week ago, we had data on 21. This week the number is well over 50. To reduce the list to what we will be calling the Cara Cannabis 50, we eliminated some of the biotech companies that are peripherally involved in cannabis as well as a few others.

As more of these companies meet their regulatory requirements and more industry analysts report on them, our database will expand. Indeed, having consensus, forward-looking estimates for EPS and Revenue is a key element in our fundamental algorithm.

Here is a sample of the fundamentals data that we obtain and massage every week.

Y/Y Forecasted Next Year Sales

Y/Y Forecasted Next Year EPS

3-month consensus EPS revision % change

Consensus Est. Enterprise Value-to-EBITBA

Estimated Net Income-to-Sales

Net Debt-to-EBITDA

Cash Flow-to-Total Liabilities

Current Mkt Cap-to-Forecasted EBITDA

Current P/BV relative 5-Year Mean P/BV

Once weekly, we run this data for all 5,200 companies to get relative rankings of any stock against the Universe or its sector or within any peer group that we choose such as a portfolio or a group of stocks in an industry like cannabis.

For illustrative purposes, we used the US stock market tickers for our 50 cannabis companies, but this list also contains the Canadian market tickers.

In fact, some of the assigned US tickers cannot be traded yet. We could not trade CURLF, CWBHF, NWKRF, HRVOF, KHRNF, NACNF, NDVAF, PHCEF, SNNVF, TCNNF and ZBISF. But the Canadian tickers can be traded.

Canada ticker U.S. ticker Company Name NRTH.V NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp ACRGF Acreage Holdings APHA.TO APHA Aphria Inc ACB.TO ACB Aurora Cannabis XLY.V CBWTF Auxly Cannabis TRST.TO CTST Canntrust Holdings WEED.TO CGC Canopy Growth Corp RIV.V CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc CWEB.CA CWBHF Charlotte's Web CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings CL.CA CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. CRON.TO CRON Cronos Group CURA.CA CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. NINE.V Delta 9 Cannabis Inc EMH.V EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics EVE.V EEVVF Eve & Co Inc FLWR.V FLWPF Flowr Corp CANN General Cannabis Corp GGB.CA GGBXF Green Growth Brand TGOD.TO TGODF Green Organic Dutchman GTII.CA GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTEC.V GGTTF GTEC Holdings GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC HVT.V HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis Inc HEXO.TO HEXO Hexo Corp NDVA.V NDVAF Indiva Ltd IN.TO IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties INSY INSYS Therapeutics Inc GENE.V IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp KHRN.V KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp KSHB KushCo LABS.V MEDIF Medipharm Labs Corp MMEN.CA MMNFF Medmen Enterprises N.V NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc META.V NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp HIP.V NWKRF Newstrike Brands OGI.V OGRMF Organigram Holdings PCLO.V PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd SUGR.V SugarBud Craft Growers Corp SNN.CA SNNVF Sunniva Inc. FIRE.TO SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company Inc TBP.V TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc TLRY Tilray TRUL.CA TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. VIVO.V VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc WMD.V WDDMF WeedMD Inc WL.V WSLFF Westleaf Inc ZENA.V ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

On the fundamentals data we receive, we apply a proprietary algorithm to compute relative scores for categories like Growth, PEG, EPS and Revenue Revisions etc, some of which are displayed in this article as exhibits.

Here is a background explanation of the Williams Market Analytics Fundamental Scoring System and our Fundamentals algorithm.

Scores range from 0 (weakest) to 100 (strongest) and are centered around 50, like a diffusion index, as explained below. The number in parenthesis is the company's percentile rank for the metric, either versus all listed companies ("Global") or versus its peers ("Sector"). The 100th percentile is top of class. NA signifies that fundamental data is not available for the company or there is a lack of analyst coverage.

So, without getting into technical (market price and volume) studies that are part of our decision-support trading later on in the process, you can see we have an investment process based on fundamentals.

Now let's examine the detailed scoring results of the Cara Cannabis 50.

The first illustration is of Growth.

Ticker Name Growth Universe rank (4234) ACRGF Acreage Holdings 100 1 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 100 1 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 100 1 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 100 1 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 100 1 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 100 1 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 100 1 FLWPF Flowr Corp 100 1 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 100 1 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 100 1 HEXO Hexo Corp 100 1 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 100 1 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 100 1 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 100 1 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 100 1 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 96.98 41 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 96.10 43 APHA Aphria Inc. 95.12 46 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 92.58 55 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 92.04 56 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 91.84 59 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 91.65 61 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 86.85 86 ACB Aurora Cannabis 85.91 93 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 85.44 98 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 85.36 101 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 83.05 131 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 82.48 145 TLRY Tilray Inc 82.32 149 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 79.96 212 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 79.34 242 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 78.80 261 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 76.20 389 CRON Cronos Group Inc 75.57 410 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 72.93 477 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 55.04 1709 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 36.99 3769 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

From the description of the Fundamentals algorithm, you can see that our Growth score is based on both forward Revenue and Earnings calculations.

For statistical reasons, we apply a maximum score of 100 to all 5,000+ companies, for all calculations. This methodology resulted in 15 of the 50 cannabis companies having 100 scores for Growth and hence receiving a T1 (tied for #1) ranking.

That result reflects the explosive growth in the cannabis industry, particularly in the revenue part of the calculations, if not yet in earnings.

Of the 50 companies, there was insufficient data to calculate scores on 13. But of the 37 we scored, fully 34 of these companies scored more than 75.0, which is extraordinary, and is the reason so many investors are watching the cannabis industry closely.

The lowest Growth score that we would deem acceptable for investment was Organigram at 79.34, which stood at 242 out of 4,234 ranked companies this week (May 17 data). And yet Organigram ranked only #31 out of these 50 cannabis companies. Nothing further needs to be said.

Note that the database universe is 5200 companies but the scoring universe for each criterion is less because the reported data from the companies and/or the analysts was insufficient. The 4234 in the table above implies that of the 5200 companies we track, the necessary Growth data is not available for about 1000 stocks. In fact, for the emerging cannabis industry we were unable to analyze several criteria that we do every week for mature companies, such as Yield because there are no dividends paid by these companies.

The second illustration is for Price-Earnings Growth.

Here is where Earnings matter and the fact that only 24 of the 50 companies could be scored shows where investors need to focus. But these scores are based largely on analyst estimates, which are highly influenced by company guidance. When subsequent operating results fail to meet consensus estimates, the stock prices get hammered. Cannabis companies can either walk the talk investors expect, or they cannot.

Ticker Name PEG Universe rank (3595) EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 100 1 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 100 1 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 100 1 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 99.35 113 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 99.33 115 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 98.83 133 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 96.68 222 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 96.13 238 HEXO Hexo Corp 93.46 341 APHA Aphria Inc. 93.10 353 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 92.67 365 CRON Cronos Group Inc 92.34 378 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 89.64 460 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 89.28 473 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 89.26 475 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 84.94 603 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 83.31 656 FLWPF Flowr Corp 75.46 898 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 74.26 931 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 72.94 973 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 72.68 985 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 62.50 1278 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 60.88 1315 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 45.45 2446 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. NA NA TGODF Green Organic Dutchman NA NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd NA NA KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp NA NA MMNFF Medmen Enterprises NA NA ACB Aurora Cannabis NA NA KSHB Kush Bottles Inc NA NA CGC Canopy Growth Corporation NA NA GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC NA NA TLRY Tilray Inc NA NA INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc NA NA ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc NA NA CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc NA NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

Of the 24 scored companies for PEG scores, Eve & Co Inc (OTCPK:EEVVF), Sunniva Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF) and Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCQX:IVITF) were best, followed by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF), Green Growth Brand (OTCQB:GGBXF) and Zenabis Global Inc (OTCPK:ZBISF).

In the universe of 5,200 companies of which we were able to score 3595 for PEG, and we typically filter out the bottom 80%, Organigram Holdings Inc., with a universal ranking of 656, 17th best for cannabis, was the lowest one we deem acceptable on this basis.

To determine the best candidates for investment based on company fundamentals, we look at the scores of all these exhibits. Prior to investing, we then run different market price-based algorithms.

Interesting is that some of profit-generating companies are being acquired by larger companies, probably to learn the ropes on how to generate earnings.

The third illustration is for EPS Revisions.

Bear in mind that we are not referring to absolute earnings here. When companies guide from a major loss to a lesser loss, the analysts take note. We deem the EPS and Sales Revision scores the most important and are excited to now be developing a new score (our 14 th and 15 th F-scores) that will measure and rank weekly (and even daily changes, for a coming SA Marketplace service) changes in the current and next year EPS and Sales analyst estimates series.

Ticker Name EPS Revisions Universe rank (4171) FLWPF Flowr Corp 100 1 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 100 1 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 89.27 184 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 87.25 193 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 76.38 317 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 74.00 345 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 70.88 391 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 67.79 456 HEXO Hexo Corp 66.02 495 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 65.67 506 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 64.85 535 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 56.65 855 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 54.38 1027 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 44.33 2813 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 44.05 2833 ACB Aurora Cannabis 44.05 2833 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 42.39 3017 CRON Cronos Group Inc 36.55 3365 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 33.38 3483 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 32.97 3501 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 32.89 3504 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 32.41 3530 TLRY Tilray Inc 31.81 3554 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 27.23 3671 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 27.18 3675 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 27.13 3679 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 26.75 3685 APHA Aphria Inc. 16.29 3864 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 8.71 3967 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 8.14 3975 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 2.55 4025 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 0 NA EEVVF Eve & Co Inc NA NA SNNVF Sunniva Inc. NA NA IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp NA NA GGBXF Green Growth Brand NA NA CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. NA NA EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics NA NA GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

On this EPS Revisions basis, 31 of the 50 companies received a score, but only 12 were acceptable for additional study.

The best two were Flowr Corp (OTCPK:FLWPF) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP), while the 12th best was Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:CURLF). Next best, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) was close.

But the best of the rest scored only 2813 against the universe of 4,171 companies that received scores for this measure. That was CannTrust Holdings with a ranking of 2813. The others received very poor rankings.

The fourth illustration is for Revenue (Sales) Revisions.

Of the 27 companies that we were able to score on this basis, from a universe of 4046 companies, there were seven, Flowr Corp (OTCPK:FLWPF), Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP), MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX:MEDIF), Kush Bottles Inc (OTCQB:KSHB), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE), Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF), and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH), that received a T1 (tied for the maximum of 100).

Ticker Name Revenue Revisions Universe rank (4046) FLWPF Flowr Corp 100 1 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 100 1 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 100 1 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 100 1 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 100 1 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 100 1 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 100 1 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 97.27 122 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 93.48 162 TLRY Tilray Inc 86.74 229 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 83.93 257 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 82.94 265 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 72.58 431 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 67.60 540 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 66.21 578 HEXO Hexo Corp 59.56 834 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 59.05 862 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 49.15 1983 APHA Aphria Inc. 47.19 2439 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 42.48 3047 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 34.97 3457 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 29.37 3598 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 20.44 3750 ACB Aurora Cannabis 9.95 3855 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 7.64 3880 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 6.95 3895 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 6.18 3901 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 0 NA CRON Cronos Group Inc 0 NA TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 0 NA VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 0 NA VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 0 NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc NA NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd NA NA EEVVF Eve & Co Inc NA NA SNNVF Sunniva Inc. NA NA IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp NA NA GGBXF Green Growth Brand NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

Of these 27 companies out of 50 we scored and could rank; investors would take note that maybe 17 received scores and rankings that would be acceptable on this basis.

The fifth illustration is for Valuation, which we based on the consensus analyst estimates of Enterprise Value (EV) to EBITDA and EV to Sales.

Ticker Name Valuation Universe rank (4909) INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 100 1 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 87.38 593 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 81.38 895 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 68.71 1635 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 67.87 1680 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 58.88 2245 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 55.52 2473 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 54.20 2552 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 48.13 3082 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 44.73 3523 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 44.34 3562 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 39.53 3907 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 39.12 3933 NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp 39.01 3940 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 38.23 3980 APHA Aphria Inc. 37.58 4016 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 37.39 4024 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 36.33 4088 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 33.46 4209 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 33.01 4233 NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. 32.20 4257 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 31.81 4272 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 27.77 4381 CANN General Cannabis Corp 27.74 4382 HEXO Hexo Corp 25.30 4419 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 24.07 4452 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 21.78 4511 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 21.29 4520 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 16.82 4586 FLWPF Flowr Corp 14.61 4618 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 14.23 4625 TLRY Tilray Inc 14.16 4626 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 11.93 4646 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 2.44 4696 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 0 NA ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 0 NA GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 0 NA CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 0 NA ACB Aurora Cannabis 0 NA CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 0 NA CRON Cronos Group Inc 0 NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 0 NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp 0 NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings 0 NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands 0 NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp 0 NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 0 NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

Three of the companies made the rankings cut based on Valuation as an investment factor. These were Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY), Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCQX:IVITF), and Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTCQX:VRNDF).

Thirty-four of the 50 were scored and ranked, but most scores were very low and clearly unacceptable.

The sixth illustration is for the Price-to-Earnings Ratio (PER).

We were able to score and rank only 22 of the 50 companies and only two stood out. Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCQX:IVITF) and WeedMD Inc (OTCPK:WDDMF) received rankings of 170 and 904 out of the scored universe of 3384 companies.

Ticker Name PER Universe rank (3384) IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 93.27 170 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 70.70 904 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 57.32 1438 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 49.50 1877 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 49.09 2004 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 47.49 2429 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 47.38 2464 CRON Cronos Group Inc 46.66 2594 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 45.96 2665 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 42.91 2890 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 42.29 2925 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 41.60 2956 APHA Aphria Inc. 39.77 3018 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 38.18 3055 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 35.16 3117 HEXO Hexo Corp 31.92 3143 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 29.43 3182 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 29.22 3187 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 28.03 3198 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 22.79 3231 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 13.06 3270 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 9.19 3285 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 0 NA VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 0 NA EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 0 NA FLWPF Flowr Corp 0.0 NA INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc NA NA KSHB Kush Bottles Inc NA NA CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA MMNFF Medmen Enterprises NA NA TGODF Green Organic Dutchman NA NA TLRY Tilray Inc NA NA GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC NA NA CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc NA NA ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc NA NA CGC Canopy Growth Corporation NA NA ACB Aurora Cannabis NA NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

For these leaders, the scores benefited from estimates of 2019 and 2020 earnings that are unlikely to come true.

The seventh illustration is for Market Cap to forecasted EBITDA.

Only 12 of the 50 cannabis companies received a score that was related to estimated EBITDA. Where are the earnings? Of the scores we received, none would be acceptable on an investment basis. Market prices are simply excessive.

Ticker Name MV/EBIT Universe rank (4023) VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 49.41 2276 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 46.84 2952 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 45.70 3149 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 45.24 3219 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 40.39 3561 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 35.23 3718 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 34.91 3728 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 33.12 3755 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 32.63 3761 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 25.92 3821 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 22.78 3841 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 15.06 3875 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 0 NA CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 0 NA IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp NA NA EEVVF Eve & Co Inc NA NA HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis NA NA CRON Cronos Group Inc NA NA GGBXF Green Growth Brand NA NA APHA Aphria Inc. NA NA HEXO Hexo Corp NA NA CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc NA NA SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, NA NA VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc NA NA EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics NA NA FLWPF Flowr Corp NA NA INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc NA NA KSHB Kush Bottles Inc NA NA CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA MMNFF Medmen Enterprises NA NA TGODF Green Organic Dutchman NA NA TLRY Tilray Inc NA NA GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC NA NA CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc NA NA ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc NA NA CGC Canopy Growth Corporation NA NA ACB Aurora Cannabis NA NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc NA NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

At least the analysts have reported an estimated EBITDA for those 12 companies.

The eighth illustration is related to Book Value.

We scored 47 of the 50 cannabis companies based on Market Price to Book Value. Our analysis shows 29 would be acceptable for potential investment. Green Growth Brand (OTCQB:GGBXF) and Vivo Cannabis Inc (OTCQB:VVCIF) received a maximum score of 100 (T1 ranking) - but there so many other non-cannabis companies with this T1 ranking -- in the universe of 5024 scored companies.

At 24th best, CannTrust received a universal ranking of 960, which out of a possible 5024 is very good, which means that almost half the cannabis companies have outstanding book value per share because their market valuations are excessive.

Ticker Name BookValue Universe rank (5024) GGBXF Green Growth Brand 100 1 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 100 1 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 83.95 171 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 81.86 187 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 73.01 260 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 72.92 267 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 72.77 273 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 72.68 278 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 72.66 280 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 72.65 284 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 72.54 304 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 72.40 311 TLRY Tilray Inc 68.86 434 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 68.67 441 NWKRF Newstrike Brands 67.08 509 NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp 66.14 545 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 65.29 593 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 65.06 614 ACB Aurora Cannabis 64.82 631 CANN General Cannabis Corp 64.71 639 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 64.62 644 APHA Aphria Inc. 64.43 661 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 64.34 669 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 63.21 744 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 61.74 861 NDVAF Indiva Ltd 61.69 866 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 60.63 940 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 60.55 951 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 60.47 960 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 56.53 1386 NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp 52.98 1955 HEXO Hexo Corp 52.14 2091 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 51.12 2268 CRON Cronos Group Inc 48.93 2751 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 48.24 2887 GGTTF GTEC Holdings 48.11 2911 NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. 45.26 3507 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 44.38 3662 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 42.55 3929 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 41.76 4028 RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp 39.89 4201 FLWPF Flowr Corp 39.24 4241 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 29.19 4670 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 28.28 4696 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 26.18 4737 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 9.18 4873 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 0.0 NA ACRGF Acreage Holdings 0.0 NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 0.0 NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

The ninth illustration is for Profitability.

Thirty-three of the 50 companies received a score based on estimated net income and estimated EBITDA to Sales. But of these, only one was deemed possibly acceptable for investment purposes based on this factor.

For Profitability, the best company is Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR), which reported strong earnings this month. The stock ranked #79 of the 4807 companies we monitor weekly.

Ticker Name Profitability Universe rank (4807) IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 96.64 79 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 71.36 1219 CRON Cronos Group Inc 64.58 1820 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 63.18 1975 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 62.21 2090 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 59.49 2499 APHA Aphria Inc. 52.23 3694 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 49.92 3970 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 49.58 4009 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 47.21 4223 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 47.02 4231 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 45.42 4288 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 41.91 4364 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 40.41 4381 TLRY Tilray Inc 39.55 4396 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 36.84 4424 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 34.25 4444 NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. 34.18 4445 ACB Aurora Cannabis 31.29 4457 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 28.68 4469 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 27.56 4476 FLWPF Flowr Corp 26.52 4482 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 26.41 4483 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 26.32 4484 HEXO Hexo Corp 21.86 4506 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 21.04 4514 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 20.75 4516 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 19.85 4519 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.30 4528 NWKRF Newstrike Brands 10.90 4570 CANN General Cannabis Corp 10.59 4572 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 4.71 4607 NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp 1.89 4619 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 0 NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings 0 NA ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 0 NA TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 0 NA GGBXF Green Growth Brand NA NA VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA EEVVF Eve & Co Inc NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals NA NA PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd NA NA KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp NA NA MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

While just one of the 50 companies received an acceptable Profitability score Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) was close with a 1219 ranking (improved this week from 1221) out of the universe of 4807 that we were able to score.

Only six cannabis companies received Profitability scores in the top 50% of companies and most were very lowly ranked. Herein lies a problem with market perception tied to growing capacity for the companies that have cultivation and sales licenses.

We have written this before: growing cannabis is not like growing lettuce. These companies can employ all the PhD's and agriculture scholars they want for marketing purposes; but almost none of them can compete with the grey market for product quality. Investors are wondering why their products, in many cases, are not selling? It is simply because knowledgeable clients will not accept poor quality no matter how beautiful the packaging.

In our last article, we referred to the lack of green (i.e. Net Income and EBITDA). None of these companies can walk the talk. They produce brown bud.

The tenth illustration relates to Financial Situation. There are four factors we considered: (i) Total Debt-to-Total Equity (ii) EBITDA-to-Interest Expense (iii) Net Debt-to-EBITDA, and (iv) Cash Flow-to-Total Liabilities.

Ticker Name Financials Universe rank (5036) MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 100 1 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 98.92 112 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 94.62 161 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 92.34 200 FLWPF Flowr Corp 75.20 1007 APHA Aphria Inc. 71.01 1220 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 70.21 1268 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 69.83 1293 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 68.80 1361 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 68.04 1403 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 67.32 1452 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 66.92 1476 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 65.06 1599 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 64.71 1622 NWKRF Newstrike Brands 63.95 1676 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 62.94 1734 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 62.21 1788 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 62.19 1789 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 61.88 1815 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 61.31 1855 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 61.25 1860 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 60.71 1896 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 60.14 1925 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 60.03 1932 HEXO Hexo Corp 59.91 1940 NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. 59.52 1980 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 59.43 1989 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 56.58 2207 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 55.79 2268 TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 54.67 2343 NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp 51.88 2605 TLRY Tilray Inc 51.72 2623 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 50.69 2764 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 50.00 2898 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 48.36 3231 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 45.84 3734 CRON Cronos Group Inc 44.96 3890 ACB Aurora Cannabis 44.51 3968 CANN General Cannabis Corp 38.26 4497 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 37.15 4547 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 36.16 4587 GGTTF GTEC Holdings 35.12 4640 NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp 28.58 4862 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 26.86 4891 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc NA NA WDDMF WeedMD Inc NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp NA NA KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

There were 44 of the 50 companies that received a Financials Quality score: Five were acceptable.

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX:MEDIF), Canopy Rivers Inc (OTCPK:CNPOF), Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) received extremely good rankings of T1, 112, 161 and 200 respectively out of the universe of 5036 we scored. Excellent.

Many more of the Cannabis 50 were in the 'comfortable' range, which reflects their relatively strong capitalization as speculators rushed into private placements with their high-risk mindset. However; that situation may be short-lived if the industry's extremely high burn rates are not appropriately managed.

Some of the big names, Aurora Cannabis (3968), Cronos Group Inc (3890), General Cannabis Corp (44497), Medmen Enterprises (4587) and Green Growth Brand (4891), received very low Financial Quality rankings. Too many liabilities and not enough earnings at this point.

The eleventh illustration is of the consensus scoring of all the Analysts who follow a good portion of the 5200 companies that we score and rank on a relative basis each week based on data from Thomson Reuters.

There were 42 companies that received an Analyst Consensus score. As more analysts follow the remaining eight companies that were unranked, they too will be accorded a consensus score and our ranking.

Ticker Name Consensus Universe rank (4327) IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 100 1 TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 100 1 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 100 1 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 100 1 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 100 1 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 100 1 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 100 1 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 85.71 188 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 85.71 188 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 85.71 188 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 85.71 188 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 85.71 188 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 82.86 364 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 80.95 428 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 80.95 428 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 79.59 565 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 79.59 565 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 79.22 595 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 79.22 595 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 78.57 612 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 78.02 695 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 77.78 701 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 77.14 722 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 77.14 722 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 76.19 818 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 75.51 892 FLWPF Flowr Corp 71.43 1105 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 71.43 1105 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 71.43 1105 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 71.43 1105 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 71.43 1105 HEXO Hexo Corp 71.43 1105 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 71.43 1105 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 71.43 1105 ACB Aurora Cannabis 71.43 1105 RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp 71.43 1105 APHA Aphria Inc. 66.23 2063 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 63.03 2367 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 60.00 2630 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 60.00 2630 TLRY Tilray Inc 48.05 3553 CRON Cronos Group Inc 27.27 4274 NWKRF Newstrike Brands NA NA NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. NA NA NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp NA NA CANN General Cannabis Corp NA NA GGTTF GTEC Holdings NA NA NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp NA NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd NA NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc NA NA

Analyst ratings are not our scores or rankings. We are analyzing and reporting data based on what the industry analysts are reporting. We do not always agree with analysts, who admittedly are sometimes off the mark.

The ranking out of a universe of 4327 ran from a best possible T1 for seven companies down to Cronos Group (CRON) at 4274 in the total universe, which was really bad. Tilray (TLRY) was also poorly rated by analysts with a consensus score that ranked just 3553 in our 4327 ranked universe.

On the other hand, the T1 top ranked cannabis companies were: Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTCQX:IVITF), Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCQB:TBPMF), Zenabis Global Inc (OTCPK:ZBISF), Sunniva Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF), Green Growth Brand (OTCQB:GGBXF), Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTCQX:VRNDF), and Khiron Life Sciences Corp (OTCQB:KHRNF). Five more were ranked T188, which means 12 of 50 were ranked T188 or better out of 4327 companies. Moreover, a total of 26 of the 50 were ranked 892 or better.

The only interpretation is that many of these analysts are ignoring fundamentals and are probably too close to the investment banking side of the business where bad-mouthing a company results in zero investment banking work.

In time there will be more analysts covering these cannabis companies, and more companies will be covered. The data, scoring and ranking will continually change. If anything, these analysts, like their legal and accounting colleagues, are likely to become over time much more objective and less promotionally oriented in their assessments.

The 12th and final illustration in this study series is our proprietary composite score for Growth.

We were able to rank 46 of the 50 companies of a ranked universe that totaled 5091.

Ticker Name GROWTH COMP Universe rank (5091) FLWPF Flowr Corp 87.72 3 MEDIF MediPharm Labs Corp. 86.98 6 CWBHF Charlotte's Web 80.64 30 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 80.41 32 TCNNF Trulieve Cannabis Corp. 78.30 46 CURLF Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. 78.26 47 HEXO Hexo Corp 77.24 57 EMHTF Emerald Health Therapeutics 71.53 179 CRLBF Cresco Labs Inc. 71.23 188 GTBIF Green Thumb Industries Inc. 70.47 211 ZBISF Zenabis Global Inc 68.72 264 OGRMF Organigram Holdings Inc 66.84 345 ACRGF Acreage Holdings 66.80 346 APHA Aphria Inc. 65.81 396 CTST CannTrust Holdings Inc 57.19 1081 SPRWF Supreme Cannabis Company, 55.96 1204 CRON Cronos Group Inc 55.60 1235 SNNVF Sunniva Inc. 53.95 1482 EEVVF Eve & Co Inc 52.29 1768 IVITF Invictus MD Strategies Corp 51.54 1924 GGBXF Green Growth Brand 51.14 2028 KSHB Kush Bottles Inc 50.93 2073 CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc 50.23 2249 KHRNF Khiron Life Sciences Corp 45.89 2915 VRNDF Delta 9 Cannabis Inc 45.51 2938 CGC Canopy Growth Corporation 45.17 2957 TLRY Tilray Inc 44.74 2981 VVCIF Vivo Cannabis Inc 43.07 3084 GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC 42.03 3129 ZYNE Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc 40.49 3208 CNPOF Canopy Rivers Inc 39.75 3238 INSY Insys Therapeutics Inc 37.47 3357 CBWTF Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. 32.22 3664 ACB Aurora Cannabis 31.77 3690 MMNFF Medmen Enterprises 30.85 3743 TGODF Green Organic Dutchman 29.18 3833 PHCEF Pharmacielo Ltd 23.35 4003 IMLFF InMed Pharmaceuticals 17.89 4131 HRVOF Harvest One Cannabis 16.61 4156 NXTTF Namaste Technologies Inc. 4.69 4794 NWKRF Newstrike Brands 3.74 4905 TBPMF Tetra Bio Pharma Inc 2.73 4970 NCNNF 48North Cannabis Corp 2.59 4976 CANN General Cannabis Corp 2.44 5004 GGTTF GTEC Holdings 1.76 5033 NACNF National Access Cannabis Corp 1.52 5045 WDDMF WeedMD Inc 0 NA RLLRF SugarBud Craft Growers Corp 0 NA NDVAF Indiva Ltd 0 NA WSLFF Westleaf Inc 0 NA

Using the raw data at hand, our studies showed that 14 of the 50 cannabis companies were ranked 396 or better out of 5091, which appears to be outstanding. We report them objectively as we rank all companies in our 5200 ranked company universe the same way; however, there is a caveat. We do know there is a sell-side analyst bias to the data, much like there was in 1999-2000 as the internet industry emerged.

Seasoned companies are also ranked for Composite Value and Yield, but such analysis is unnecessary for cannabis at this point.

We believe that as the industry is in the emerging growth phase, we must pay attention to our weekly Fundamental scoring and ranking system results; but we know that for many months to come our proprietary Technical algorithms will be more important for decision-support purposes.

Like our readers and clients, we are students of the market. Every week is a learning experience and we hope this one was for you as well. As we broaden and deepen our research, we anticipate offering a cannabis portfolio as an option to readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.