Kohl's Is A Winning Retailer Trading At A Losing Valuation

In the big picture, Kohl's is a winning retailer which has found and will continue to find great success in the off-mall, off-price retail world.

Shares of Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) sputtered lower in late May after the off-mall retail giant reported first quarter numbers that largely missed expectations and spooked investors alongside weak reports from other retailers. Specifically, while Kohl's topped revenue expectations, comparable sales growth and profits came in well short of expectations, and in response, management meaningfully cut the full-year 2019 guide. Against the backdrop of similarly weak reports from Nordstrom (JWN), J. C. Penney (JCP), and Lowe's (LOW), the broad implication was that the U.S. retail scene slowed meaningfully in early 2019. Investors didn't take kindly to that implication, and KSS stock fell off a cliff.

But this sell-off draws too much from too little. In the big picture, this is one bad quarter for a winning retailer that has a long and strong track record of reporting resilient and healthy numbers against an otherwise shaky retail backdrop. The one bad quarter can be chalked up to some near-term headwinds that will pass. Meanwhile, the company's long and strong track record can be attributed to secular strengths the company has leveraged to survive in a dynamic and rapidly changing retail environment.

In the long run, secular strengths outweigh near-term headwinds. Thus, with KSS stock roughly 40% off recent highs and in discount valuation territory, we think now is a good time to get bullish on a potential turnaround.

There's no sugarcoating Kohl's first quarter numbers. They were shockingly bad. After reporting six consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth, Kohl's reported that comparable sales fell 3.4% in the first quarter of 2019. That is the biggest drop in comparable sales Kohl's has reported in several years. Further, it brings the two-year stack comp to 0.2%. Last quarter, the two-year stack comp was above 7%.

At the same time, gross margins - following several quarters of year-over-year expansion - compressed slightly in the quarter, while the opex rate rose more than it has in recent memory. Net result? Profits came in well shy of expectations, and management consequently cut its full-year profit guide.

In a nutshell, then, Kohl's first quarter numbers were bad. But they were bad because of things which can and will be fixed.

First, there were adverse weather conditions in the first quarter of 2019 which weighed on spring apparel sales. As the weather improved in March and April, so did apparel sales. Second, soft home category sales weighed on the business, mostly the result of aggressive pricing and promotional activity from competitors. This price competition will persist. But Kohl's is responding by aggressively promoting and discounting its own products. That will hurt margins, but it will help turn the first quarter's hugely negative comp into a potentially positive comp by the back half of the year. Third, it was just a tough quarter in general for retailers, mostly because U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in early 2019. But U.S. consumer sentiment is rapidly rising as the U.S. economy continues to remain healthy (low unemployment, strong wage growth, and low inflation/rates). As sentiment continues to rise, the retail backdrop will improve, and Kohl's numbers should get better.

Thus, Kohl's bad first quarter numbers aren't here to stay. As first quarter headwinds pass, Kohl's will get back to its usual self, and that's a good thing for bulls.

Kohl's usual self is quite impressive. This company is the king of the off-mall, off-price retail scene, with over 1,000 stores across the U.S. that offer consumers some of the best prices in all of retail, and zero exposure to what many perceive as eroding mall traffic. Thus, Kohl's has leveraged its off-mall, off-price retail dominance to continue to grow sales and margins at a healthy rate over the past several years. Indeed, if you look out over the past five years, Kohl's is the only player among the department store Big 4 - Kohl's, Nordstrom, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (NYSE:M) - to report both revenue growth and gross margin expansion during that time frame. This is perhaps why Amazon (AMZN) has taken such a keen interest in Kohl's and is using the retailer for numerous offline expansion initiatives, including Amazon Returns.

Despite this relative overperformance, KSS stock now trades at a valuation which doesn't reflect operational excellence. Instead, after this recent plunge in KSS stock, the stock now trades just a hair above 4 times trailing EBITDA, which makes it the second cheapest stock in the aforementioned department store group. Further, today's valuation on KSS stock on a trailing sales, EBITDA, and profits basis is essentially a decade-low.

Overall, then, we think Kohl's is a winning retailer, which is currently trading at a losing valuation. This valuation discrepancy won't exist for long. Instead, value investors will rush in to buy the dip on KSS stock here, and as the numbers improve throughout 2019, momentum investors will pile back into the name. Thus, not only do we think KSS stock is near a bottom here but we also think the stock has tremendous upside potential into the end of the year.

