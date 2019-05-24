Whether Amazon Is Under Threat From Walmart And Target's Online Growth

Amazon is in a much better position to compete with other retailers due to faster growth in more profitable segments.

Amazon (AMZN) has shown a slowdown in revenue growth rate while its main competitor in US, Walmart (WMT), has reported 37% growth in the ecommerce segment. Target (TGT) has also announced a good online sales growth of 42%. This has led some analysts to give a cautious note on Amazon's future revenue growth ability. But we need to dig deeper into the numbers to find the relative strengths and weaknesses of these giants.

Amazon's online store growth was only 12% which ended up pulling down the overall revenue growth. This segment has a very low margin which is the reason why Amazon's management is focusing on growth in other segments. At the same time, Walmart's growth in e-commerce was largely due to its store pickup facility. Amazon's ability to rapidly grow its more profitable segments gives the company an upper hand against other retailers.

Amazon's intentional slowdown

Fig: Slowdown in online store sales and third-party sales. Source: Amazon Filings

We can see from the above chart that Amazon's online store sales growth have been very modest in the last few quarters. The growth in physical stores would be marginal at best as the company does not plan to expand the store base. The third-party seller services have also seen a big slowdown in the recent quarter. This segment reported a growth of 23% against 39% in the year-ago quarter.

I believe that this slowdown is an intentional move from Amazon's management. As long as the company can retain its Prime members, it does not have to run after greater e-commerce sales. This segment has wafer-thin margins and very high shipping and fulfillment costs. By reducing the growth in this segment, Amazon has been able to curb the growth in shipping expenses.

Source: Amazon Filings

In the recent quarter, the shipping costs grew by only 21% on a YoY basis. In the year-ago period, it grew by 38%. Similarly, worldwide paid units grew by only 10% in the recent quarter against 22% in the year-ago period. Amazon can quickly increase online sales by increasing discounts. However, this would hurt its ability to improve the margins and divert these resources away from more profitable segments.

Walmart's and Target's online growth comes with a caveat

Walmart includes the store pickup facility within its online sales category. The store pickup facility is available in 2,450 stores and by the end of the year, it will be available in 3,100 stores. The store pickup facility provides greater convenience to customers. But it also replaces the sales which would have happened in the store. This is equal to taking sales from one pocket and putting it in another. Target has made curbside pickup available in 1,250 stores.

These pickup facilities end up increasing the labor cost for the company. Unless Walmart is able to build a strong advertising business on the back of these sales, it will end up leading to lower profits for the company.

Walmart has also announced quicker delivery in the last few days after Amazon's announcement of one-day shipping. However, the quicker delivery is available for only 200,000 units whereas Amazon would be providing a similar facility for millions of different products.

Online growth of Walmart and Target come on a smaller revenue base. In a recent report, eMarketer estimated that Amazon's e-commerce market share is at 47% while Walmart's is at 4.6%. The ecommerce sales of Walmart is not even 10% of Amazon. Target is not even in the top 10 e-commerce players.

Source: eMarketer

Amazon can catch up to Walmart in terms of store base

Walmart has a big advantage in store base. But we need to ask, whether Walmart will catch up to Amazon's ecommerce sales or will Amazon catch up to Walmart's store base.

I believe Amazon has a much better chance of closing the gap between the store count with Walmart. The reason is that Amazon has ample resources which it can divert to make another big brick and mortar retail acquisition. There are a wide range of retail players who are valued very cheaply compared to their store presence. For example, Kroger is valued at less than $20 billion with more than 3,000 store locations.

On the other hand, Walmart cannot acquire any e-commerce player to bridge the gap with Amazon. Walmart has been investing heavily in online advertising, AI and other digital initiatives. But it does not have a cash cow like AWS. Amazon is also light years ahead in terms of its tech capabilities and advertising tools.

Despite faster e-commerce growth shown by Walmart, Amazon is still in a much better position to maintain its lead in the long term.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon's slower growth is a result of the management's intentions to curb the shipping expenses and improve overall margins. Slower growth in e-commerce is also helping Amazon in increasing the revenue share of more profitable segments like AWS and advertising.

Walmart's better e-commerce growth was due to shift in sales from within the stores to store pickup. Walmart's e-commerce revenue base is also much smaller. Over the long term, Amazon should be able to expand its profit margins which would give it bigger lead over Walmart. Amazon can also undertake a big acquisition to limit the store base advantage of Walmart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.