IP Protection Through 2038 And Upcoming Readouts Could Send Marinus Soaring

An investigator-led trial evaluating ganaxolone in women with TRD posted top-line results earlier this year, pointing to the molecule's far-reaching therapeutic potential.

The ensuing, massively increased IP runway would enable the company to explore mass-market indications such as MDD with potential partners.

Recent patent filings show that the company is set to expand its IP protection around its synthetic neurosteroid, ganaxolone, through 2038.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals launched a Phase III trial in an additional orphan pediatric indication and are nearing crucial readouts in PPD and RSE.

Clarifications on the company's leadership transition

Chris Cashman's stepping down from his long tenure at the helm of Marinus prompted mixed responses, with some people fearing internal discord or poor prospects for the company's neuroactive investigational drug ganaxolone. I had an opportunity to discuss the leadership transition with Marinus' management team, which yielded the following insights.

Chris joined Marinus as a member of the BoD and subsequently assumed the role of interim CEO following the sudden death of the company's first CEO. As Chris grew into his role, his interim role turned into a full appointment, and the rest is history.

The search for a new CEO, conducted by the BoD, is motivated by their desire to see the company at present being helmed by a person who has successfully led neuro-psych projects into late-stage development and, crucially, has shepherded one or several neuro-psych assets through FDA approval and commercialization.

An examination of recent momentum around ganaxolone makes it obvious why such expertise is now needed.

A wager to beat Sage at their own game in PPD

My most recent assessment of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) focused on the company's preliminary results from 2 dose-escalation trials of ganaxolone in severe and moderate PPD, respectively, and how these initial results compared to those obtained by Sage's (NASDAQ:SAGE) own PPD franchise.

To that end, I compiled the following table:

Indication Drug Efficacy at primary endpoint (HAM-D) Notable AEs Severe PPD Zulresso -17.7 at 60h LoC IV Ganaxolone -16.9 at 60h SAGE-217 -17.8 at 2 weeks Upper respiratory tract infections Moderate PPD Zulresso -14.2 at 60h LoC Oral ganaxolone -13.2 at day 28; -15.7 at day 36

Comparison of HAM-D score reductions in moderate and severe PPD achieved by Zulresso, ganaxolone IV & oral and SAGE-217. Source: Created by author based on company data.

With these initial results in hand, confirming a dose-response and a "clean" safety profile, Marinus moved into part two of their Phase II program in PPD, in which they are evaluating:

a 6h IV followed by oral in severe PPD

a high dose of oral ganaxolone in moderate PPD

The 6h IV, if successful, would trounce Sage Therapeutics' recently approved, but not yet commercially available, Zulresso by way of providing similar relief with duration of IV therapy reduced by a factor of 10.

Furthermore, the outpatient segment would be IV ganaxolone's for the taking if the drug continues to avoid loss-of-consciousness (=fainting) events, which led to Sage's first-to-market therapy being severely restricted by way of a "REMS" program, as I explained here. It is worth reminding ourselves that ganaxolone has been tested in more than 1600 adult and pediatric patients to date, exhibiting a benign safety profile - an important consideration for real-world uptake.

Marinus' preliminary data from the oral-only formulation of ganaxolone already looked competitive in moderate PPD in December (cf. above table) despite not having reached the highest dose or full enrollment. It appears plausible that the high dose will continue to improve on previously reported outcomes given ganaxolone's straightforward dose-response and the strong enrollment trends reported by the company in their latest update.

Both PPD trials are set to read out in the first half of Q3.

Refractory status epilepticus, CDKL5 and PCDH19: three orphan indications, two Phase III trials, and a hidden catalyst

The company's PPD program has received the lion's share of investor attention given the dramatic potential for appreciation against Sage, currently valued at $9bn vs. Marinus' $220m, and its implications for ganaxolone's therapeutic potential in additional mood disorders, which I will touch upon below.

The company's work in epilepsy should not be overlooked, however. In orphan pediatric indications, where successful development is incentivized by priority review vouchers worth >$100m each, the company initiated the first-ever pivotal trial in CDKL5 deficiency syndrome last year, and earlier this year proceeded with a PhIII trial in females with PCDH19-related epilepsy.

Marinus have advanced oral ganaxolone into two pivotal trials in orphan pediatric conditions. Source: Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

The Phase III trial in PCDH19 is groundbreaking by virtue of the evaluation of two patient strata: those presenting with a major deficiency in the biomarker allo-s, and those who don't. As stated by Marinus' CMO:

Following our End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and Scientific Advice from the EMA, we are extremely excited at the prospect of incorporating a potentially clinically useful and predictive neurosteroid biomarker into our clinical trial," said Dr. Lorianne Masuoka, Chief Medical Officer of Marinus. "We believe this could be the beginning of a targeted, personalized treatment for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies. A neurosteroid biomarker that can predict response may have potential applications in epileptic conditions beyond PCDH19.

Biomarker-based development and therapy has been all the rage in oncology, but would be a first in epilepsy. Per a recent call with management, Marinus are actively evaluating blood samples collected during prior trials & conducting a deep literature review in order to identify additional indications in which allo-s deficiency could play a major role, which would bode well for ganaxolone-based therapies.

Meanwhile, biomarker-guided development in epilepsy is on the mind of Lundbeck's (OTCPK:HLUYY) new CEO Dunsire, per this interview at BIO-Europe 2018:

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson has been following the Danish developer of blockbuster anti-epileptics closely, recently summarizing their need to bolster their portfolio in this article.

Moving on from pediatric to adult epilepsy, it should be noted that Marinus are continuing enrollment in their PhII pilot study of IV ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus, or RSE. I would refer readers to recently published analyst slides, which provide an exhaustive discussion of the unmet need, rationale for ganaxolone in this condition and commercial potential:

1 27 Click to enlarge Notes:

Source: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In a nutshell, RSE is the deadliest condition on the spectrum of epileptic disorders and the goal of an IV ganaxolone intervention is to prevent induction of an artificial coma. Ganaxolone's "clean" safety profile allows for very high doses and the drug has shown synergistic effect with SOC anti-epileptics in preclinical models.

Due to the slow pace of enrollment - it is challenging to obtain physician and patient buy-in in RSE - the RSE trial has been flying under the radar since initiation in early 2018. If the trial were to produce positive results in late Q3/early Q4, however, this would constitute a major boost for Marinus' prospects. RSE alone could be a blockbuster indication for ganaxolone in the U.S. and Europe.

New patent filings point toward ganaxolone IP protection into 2038

Building a strong IP portfolio is crucial to maximizing value around a molecule and this is particularly relevant when developing neurological and psychiatric drugs, where development timelines tend to be expansive. Orphan drug designations, such as those obtained by Marinus in RSE, CDKL5, PCDH19, and Fragile-X syndrome, provide seven-year post-approval exclusivity regardless of IP protection. Mass-market conditions such as PPD or MDD don't provide sponsors with the same incentive - here, IP protection via patents becomes crucial.

It is with great delight that I recently noted the publication of two patent applications by Marinus, which describe exhaustive formulation and methods of use for ganaxolone:

To read the full filings, head to the USPTO's patent application search tool and copy/paste the application numbers contained in the above tweet.

My reading of these filings is that they present non-obvious, and thus material, new knowledge that is the product of Marinus' R&D efforts around the molecule. I expect that these patents will be granted, which would result in Marinus gaining IP protection for ganaxolone into 2038.

This very significant IP boost would remove any worries around the molecule's long-term commercial value and enable the study of ganaxolone-based therapies in additional large-market indications, such as MDD or treatment-resistant depression, or TRD.

Of note, an investigator-led trial in women with post-menopausal TRD posted results earlier this year. Investigators proposed that allo levels are lower in women with TRD post-partum than in women with TRD who are not post-menopause or in women with no history of depression.

Here is my reading of the results:

Out of 10 trial participants, nine completed treatment. One dropped out due to adverse events. No serious adverse events were noted.

Median age of participating women was 62.8 years.

Mean MADRS score at baseline was 24.4 (with 5.1 units standard deviation).

Mean MADRS score after eight weeks of ganaxolone treatment was 12.8 (with 2.9 units standard deviation).

Sleepiness and fatigue were noted in all (10/10) women, dizziness was noted in 6/10 women.

Halving the MADRS scores of patients with TRD is no small feat. While the mean MADRS score after eight weeks of ganaxolone therapy does not quite reach the threshold for "remission," which is typically defined as a MADRS score <10, it does come very close and results are homogenous as evidenced by the low standard deviation. With regard to sleepiness, Marinus clarified during an investor meeting that this independent investigator administered ganaxolone BID, whereas Marinus will focus on administering the drug once daily, in the evening, to avoid daytime sleepiness.

While this investigator-led trial represents a small sample, it nevertheless lends further credibility to the hypothesis that ganaxolone has broad utility in conditions defined by low levels of allopregnanolone, such as PPD, PCDH19 related female epilepsy, or even TRD post-menopause.

With its IP moat around ganaxolone now likely to be extended all the way into 2038, Marinus and potential future partners will have plenty of time to run the required clinical trials and roll out what I believe is going to be a very important new anti-epileptic and anti-depressant.

Finances

As of the end of Q1, the company had $60.8m in liquidity, which should fund operations into the second half of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.