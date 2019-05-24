McDonald's: Not Lovin' It At $200

Stock is up 25% over the past year but now faces headwinds for further upside as valuation multiples suggest stock is more 'expensive' than its ever been.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) needs no introduction. The Golden Arches are know around the world as a symbol of America with a well earned reputation of offering quality meals at an affordable price. The stock has been on a tear since breaking out of a long held trading range around $100 back in 2015 and has continued that momentum, now up 25% over the past year. Despite my affinity for their french fries and as an occasional customer, I am bearish on the company shares as the stock approaches $200. The nice round number is simply a coincidence here; the stock today representing a market cap of $153 billion is by some measures more expensive than ever based on key valuation metrics. I believe MCD here is beyond fairly priced with the market not discounting emerging risks to its growth story and forward expectations. This article highlights my bearish case for the stock including my concerns over the company's leverage and limit to how high operating margins can trend.

Financial Engineering

McDonald's net revenues peaked back in 2013 at $28 billion and are down nearly 24% since. The company has been transitioning away from company operated restaurants to more franchised locations. The mix was approximately 70%/30% back in 2013 and has since flipped to 47%/53% with franchisees now representing the larger half of total revenues. Note, McDonalds only considers the fees it receives from franchises as revenues. Taking into account the sales generated by those franchisees "franchised sales", its true that McDonald's business is bigger globally. The point here is that the franchise businesses are hugely profitable and McDonalds has been able to shift much of the risks and costs of operations to franchise owners while collecting steady earnings. The result has been margins expansion and earnings accelerating in recent years.

MCD Financial Statement Summary. source: 2018 10-K

The other part of McDonald's strategy this decade that has proven to be effective can only be described as a master class of financial engineering. Since 2016 the company has repurchased approximately $21 billion in shares, lowering the outstanding count by ~20%. Curiously, a large portion of that was funded by adding $18 billion in long term debt to its balance sheet over the period.

The Bearish Case for McDonald's

My concern here is that these operating and financial strategies that worked in over the past decade are unsustainable into perpetuity. Current net debt to EBITDA is already above 3x and significantly adding debt going forward to fund buybacks would jeopardize the company's credit rating into junk category.

Secondly, doing quick arithmetic with the revenue numbers above, I find some interesting trends in store level revenues. Essentially the revenue per company operated restaurant is approximately $3.6 million in 2018 up from $2.8 million in 2013. This is based on a combination of higher average ticket prices and same store sales growth. On the other hand the average franchise "fee" of approximately $314k worldwide is basically flat from $322k in 2013.

McDonald's Revenue / Store Data FY 2018 FY 2013 Revenues - Company operated revenues $10,013 $18,875 Revenues - Franchised restaurants $11,012 $9,231 # - Company operated restaurants 2,770 6,738 # - Franchised restaurants 35,085 28,691 Revenue per company operated restaurant $3.6 million $2.8 million Revenue per franchised restaurant $314k $322k

Here's the thing. We know McDonald's wants to continue growing and its going to need a lot of new franchisees to reach those targets. While guidance isn't provided by management, consensus estimates expect net revenues to increase by $1 billion by 2021 implying roughly 1,000 new franchises per year. The question becomes a case of how many company operated restaurants McDonald's will maintain and how high store level sales will reach. There must be a limit in terms of average ticket prices and realistic same store sales growth. The market appears mature and nearing saturation in the U.S. were new locations could cannibalize existing stores in some areas along with facing intense competition in the fast food segment.

Growth will need to come from smaller developing markets where the economics are less significant. All of this points to a limit as to high margins can trend looming growth headwinds down the line. I'm skeptical on the long term growth outlook. Operating margin reached 41.4% over the last twelve months as of Q1 2019 and my view is that McDonald's is reaching a tipping point where that margin peaks.

Analysis

The financial evolution above helps explain why the market continues to price MCD with a an ever growing valuation premium. Enterprise value to EBITDA at 17.8x is now at the highest level for the stock going back to my data since 1999. Clearly the company is different and more profitable today than what it was a decade ago, but that does not make these levels reasonable, and certainly not risk free.

Separately on a price to sales ratio basis, McDonald's is in a league of its own compared to other fast food type comparables. Even Domino's which has a similar franchise model and a market leadership position for its pizza, trades at half the P/S ratio.

Consensus estimates look for MCD EPS to increase between 6-8% each of the next three years. A forward PE ratio of 25x suggests a price to earnings growth ratio at 3.6x which is also richly priced here for what investors are expecting.

Conclusion

MCDs higher leverage implies that the company is more exposed to cyclical trends and the stock should trade more volatile amid growth concerns in the U.S. or abroad and that's exactly the environment we are in right now. I believe its time to discount the risks that are present amid global uncertainty.

My bearish case is based on the idea that McDonald's is currently operating at generational-peak-margins that will trend lower either as a result of operational pressures or macro trends. Same store sales growth have been resilient reported at up 4.5% y/y in Q1 according to the latest earnings press release, and investors should contibuously monitor this metric. I have a price target of $160 per share representing about 20% downside to a more reasonable 15x EV to EBITDA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MCD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.