Deutsche Telekom: A Dividend Cut Is Likely

Growth in the US market could come to an end in the near future. The merger with Sprint remains uncertain. High integration costs are likely.

Nevertheless, there are some clouds in the sky.

1Q 2019 was great. T-Systems and the US business were particularly positive.

Introduction

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY) is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. With T-Mobile US (TMUS), Deutsche Telekom has a remarkable footprint in the US telecommunication market too.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom has achieved some successes since 2010 in order to become more profitable.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 ROCE % % 4.7 5.8 5.7 4.8 5.5 3.8 2.4 3.8 3.5

While the first quarter of 2019 was also very successful, it will be more difficult for the company in the future. Hence, I expect a dividend cut next year. However, I am holding onto my shares.

But, let me first analyze the good 1Q numbers. After that, I will explain the reasons for the possible dividend cut.

Great 1Q 2019

Actually, things are getting better and better for Deutsche Telekom. The company recorded earnings growth in all areas in 1Q 2019. Especially, revenues and EBITDA grew nicely in Q1 2019. The highlights of 1Q 2019 were:

Revenue was up by 3.5 percent in organic terms to EUR 19.5 billion

In organic terms, adjusted EBITDA AL was up by 3.9 percent to EUR 5.9 billion in the first quarter

Free cash flow was up by 9.6 percent in organic terms to EUR 1.6 billion

Capital expenditures were up by almost 20 percent year-on-year

Customer growth in Germany continues

Momentum in the United States remains unbroken

European business on course for sustainable growth

Positive signs at T-Systems

The company reconfirmed its guidance for the current financial year 2019. Deutsche Telekom expects to report adjusted EBITDA AL of around EUR 23.9 billion and free cash flow AL of around EUR 6.7 billion for the 2019 full year.

Operating segments:

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change % FY2018 Germany Total revenue in EUR 5,357 5,325 0.6 21,700 EBITDA 1,946 1,915 1.6 8,012 United States Total revenue in EUR 9,796 8,455 15.9 36,522 EBITDA 3,210 2,360 36.0 9,928 Europe Total revenue in EUR 2,891 2,811 2.8 11,885 EBITDA 1,035 905 14.4 3,757 Systems Solutions Order entry 1,609 1,506 6.8 6,776 Total revenue 1,630 1,665 (2.1) 6,936 EBITDA 79 19 n.a. 163

Analysis

When analyzing the numbers, two things are particularly positive. On the one hand, the T-Systems business is returning to sustainable growth.

This is driven by two effects, one is the basis in Q1 2018 was really weak, but the company is also making progress when it comes to cost reductions. In the conference call, the CFO assumed that management has roughly, if everything has been being finalized, a cost saving of 400 million in the German footprint that would include T-Systems as well on an annual basis. So after all, the Systems Solutions business is on track.

On the other hand, the US business is still impressive. T-Mobile continues to grow strongly and raised its guidance for 2019 branded postpaid net adds towards a new range of EUR 3.1 million to EUR 3.7 million, another 300,000 more.

Clouds on the sky

As I stated above, it will be more difficult for the company in the future. The two main reasons are:

the 5G auction in Germany is more expensive than expected

the merger with Sprint is required but will cost in the beginning.

5G auction in Germany

Germany was scheduled to hold the 5G auction by the end of March and was expecting to raise up to EUR 5 billion.

More than two months in, the auction is shaping up to be one of the longest on record with 405 rounds completed so far. Until now, the auction has attracted bids worth more than EUR 6 billion.

Since the announcement that 1&1 Drillisch will bid too, the stock performance has been partly disastrous. However, Deutsche Telekom has made still the best development.

Nevertheless, industry participants have expressed concern that the bidder race would inflate costs. Furthermore, the high costs could undermine the ability to invest the billions needed to build the 5G networks.

Exactly, this is to be expected in Italy. Because of a pricey spectrum auction last year, there are only two ways, either customers will pay more or operators will have less cash. But cash is necessary to build the 5G networks. Additionally, there are also public legal requirements for the expansion of this network. The operators are, therefore, obliged to invest. Inevitably, higher costs for consumers remain the only viable option for operators.

Confronted with the higher auction costs during the conference call, the Deutsche Telekom's CEO hinted that this problem also applies to the German market.

And now you cannot spend Euro twice, it's impossible, here we are.

Additionally, due to its footprint in Europe, Deutsche Telekom has to invest not only in Germany and Italy, but also, for example, T-Mobile Austria's investments reached a new record high of EUR 229 million in 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, the company will invest a total of around EUR 1 billion only in Austria to ensure efficient mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure.

Competition in the US market

Another problem is the US market. While it is still going very well and T-Mobile is contributing a significant share to the profit of the Deutsche Telekom, it will not be able to go on forever with this growth.

Accordingly, T-Mobile will be able to grow sustainably in the long term only through acquisitions or mergers. Therefore, T-Mobile is trying to merge with its competitor Sprint (S). T-Mobile and Sprint first announced plans for a merger last year. The merger will combine two of the four major wireless carriers in the United States, giving the new company nearly 100 million customers.

Enterprise value (EV) of the new company is approximately USD 150 billion

Synergies with a present value of approximately USD 43 billion

All-stock transaction, with no cash payment

Solid financial KPIs and self-financing

Favorable exchange ratio: One share in the new T-Mobile US for 9.75 Sprint shares

Deutsche Telekom will fully consolidate the new company

Experienced management team for the new company

Timotheus Höttges to be Chairman, with John Legere as CEO

Deutsche Telekom's 2018 forecasts unchanged

High level of investments in Germany will remain unchanged

Deutsche Telekom to benefit from unique combination of size and growth opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic

Unfortunately, things are not really progressing and there is still no real news as to whether the merger will be approved or not.

This is what the CEO has to say on the current status of the merger:

When it comes to the planned T-Mobile and Sprint merger that we announced almost exactly one year ago, again, unfortunately, there's a little we can or should say at that point in time. We are working with the relevant authorities and it would be wrong to provide a running commentary on these conversations. In terms of process, here are a few milestones since our last earnings calls. [...] Without further stoppages, this would take us to the 3rd of June, so we still expect a decision by the federal agency in first half 2019.

Investors must, therefore, wait at least until June for new information. But what is already clear is that the merger cost money. From my profession, I know how much effort and time such procedure costs. Especially, the legal advice can devour sums.

A dividend cut is likely

Deutsche Telekom was always a generous dividend payer. In recent years, the dividend has always been raised. In 2019, the company paid almost EUR 3.3 billion to its shareholders.

In addition, in 2019, the dividend payout was around reasonable 75%.

Year 2018 EPS EUR 0.96 PE 13.8 Dividend EUR 2019 0.7 Yield 5.1%

Regarding further dividend increases, Deutsche Telekom has already announced that the dividend will follow growth in adjusted earnings per share. At the moment, the EPS is projected to rise to EUR 1.20 by 2021, an increase of 20 percent.

I am expecting that the further business development will hurt the ability to pay the same or even higher dividend in the coming years because the adj. EPS should be far more less than expected. There are two reasons for this:

Firstly, due to the higher than expected costs in the 5G auction, further increases will be more difficult in the future.

Secondly, the merger with Sprint could also burden.

Higher than expected auction costs

The higher than expected auction costs are affecting the entire sector. That's why the first companies had to cut their dividends. Because the cost of building out a 5G network forces Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) to shore up its balance sheet, Vodafone has already cut its full-year dividend by 40 percent.

1&1 Drillisch unveiled a plan to cut dividend payments for its latest fiscal year if it secures allocations in the ongoing 5G auction. The dividend would reduce from EUR 1.80 to EUR 0.05 per share.

Deutsche Telekom has repeatedly emphasized that it is financially very well positioned. However, the auction is not over yet and the final costs are not foreseeable. The necessary investments will definitely weigh on the balance sheet.

Integration costs

Nevertheless, for Deutsche Telekom, another singular factor is added, namely the merger with Sprint. Integration costs will amount to an estimated 15 billion U.S. dollars which would hurt the ability for payouts further. The actual guidance is not including the Sprint deal at all.

Hence, Deutsche Telekom is accordingly restrained regarding further dividend hikes. Furthermore, the company is expressively vague in terms of the exact dividend amount:

If Sprint is successfully taken over in the United States, there will be start-up costs. In such an event, the dividend is secured at a minimum value of 50 eurocents per share.

Assuming that these integration costs would spread over 5 years and would burden the earnings for three years (like CFO Christian Illek already expected), the EPS would decrease by nearly EUR 0.63 billion per year to almost 0.07. For now, Sprint cannot compensate for these integration costs. In the first quarter, Sprint made a loss of USD 2.2 billion. In addition, it lost 189,000 contract customers. Given that the Deutsche Telekom has already announced that the dividend will follow growth in adjusted earnings per share, a cut would be inevitable.

After all, a dividend of at least 50 cents per share is set. That would still correspond to a dividend yield of over 3 percent.

No likely scenarios avoiding a cut in case of a successful merger

On the other hand, in case of a successful merger, there are not any likely scenarios that could lead to the company avoiding a cut. The forecasts regarding the EPS were always relatively accurate. On the contrary, the auction costs are already above the estimates. Other telecommunications companies have already completed the dividend cut.

Additionally, it is not clear in which area the Deutsche Telekom wants to surprise in the future positively. This applies above all to the disproportionate growth of T-Systems because the comparison is mainly based on a weak quarter in Q1 2018. Further surprisingly, strong growth in this segment is, therefore, not expected. Sprint's numbers were weak too, accordingly, no support is expected here either.

Conclusion and takeaway

Deutsche Telekom is still a very well-run company. It prepares for the future by investing in the future. Given the opportunities offered by 5G, it is a good sign that Telekom is investing massively here. The potential merger with Sprint also offers, despite integration costs, in the beginning, further growth potential in the US market. Furthermore, it is always better to act out of a strong position. The comparison with the competitors has shown that Deutsche Telekom is still the most stable company in the German telecom sector.

Nevertheless, auctions cost and expected post-merger costs make a dividend cut very likely. Management has already announced that the dividend could be cut to 50 cents. But even then, Deutsche Telekom would have a dividend yield of over 3 percent. Similarly, a return to rising dividend payments after the investments in 5G and the merger could be likely in the 2020s.

All these are good signs for the long term. Hence, I am keeping my shares even with a dividend cut ahead.

