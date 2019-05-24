CSX Is A Free Cash Flow Machine

CSX's free cash flow has massively improved over the past few years as the company has improved its operating efficiency.

CSX (CSX) has been seeing a trend of increased cash flow as a result of greater income and lowering of costs. The company has used this cash to return value to shareholders through buyback programs and dividends. Its cost-cutting initiatives continue to yield results, and the company is positioned to continue to provide strong results for investors.

Spectacular Free Cash Flow Growth

Over the past two years, CSX has more than doubled from $1.12 billion in the first quarter of 2017. Its levered FCF grew 79.92% YOY for the most recent quarter, far outpacing the industry average.

This growth is largely driven by an increase in income from operations over the past couple of years coupled with decreasing expenditures and operating costs. The company's SG&A expense has consistently declined over the past four years at an increasing rate.

Year Ending 12/31 Percent Decline in SG&A from Previous Year 2016 3.90% 2017 6.25% 2018 7.17%

The company's "other operating expense" has risen at a much slower rate of ~1% per year for the past four years. The company continues to cut costs and seeks to make its operations more efficient, so I expect to see it continue to increase its FCF so long as economic conditions prove favorable. We may see a small impact on levered free cash flow from CSX's higher debt level, which will be slightly offset by a lower average coupon rate. The company also expects to see further attrition between 6% and 7%, which will reduce overall labor costs.

The company's levered FCF margin has also shown improvement in the past two years, reaching an all-time high in the most recent quarter.

This should hold steady at around 20% for the rest of 2019, or dip slightly, as a result of forecast low-single-digit revenue growth coupled with slowing spending decreases and a higher debt load.

Net Cash Flow

CSX's net cash flow has been improving as well, as a result of decreased capex and greater income from operations.

When looking over the past couple of years, we see an increase in net cash flow from investing activities resulting from consistently decreasing capital expenditures. This decrease was driven by the divestments that have been occurring during the past couple of years and resulting lower rolling stock count and fewer miles of track. CSX's PTC system is nearly complete and the "level of PTC spending has…come down significantly in the last two years" according to the company's CFO in its recent earnings call.

Period Ending: 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 Capital Expenditures (in thousands) ($1,745,000) ($2,040,000) ($2,398,000) ($2,562,000)

The company forecasts capital expenditures of between $1.6 billion and 1.7 billion for FY 2019, which is a continued decrease from the previous year, but at a lower rate than the past few years.

Cash flow from investing decreased slightly in 2018 due to a $231 million outflow of cash for investments compared to a net inflow of over $411 million in 2017; this change more than offset the effect of a ~$300 million decrease in Capex.

The significant increase in cash outflow from financing activities is a result of the company's buybacks. This was partially offset in 2018 by a significant increase in net borrowings resulting from a debt issue.

Period Ending: 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 Sale and Purchase of Stock (in Thousands) ($4,671,000) ($1,970,000) ($1,056,000) ($804,000)

The company's net cash flow has been positive for the past two quarters, but only because of large debt issuances. This doesn't mean that the company is in terrible financial condition, however, because the most substantial cause for increased spending has been share buybacks, which were ramped up significantly as part of a $5 billion buyback announced in the first quarter of 2018, and this spending is supported by strong earnings and a healthy balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

The company maintains a high-quality balance sheet. It did see an increase in total debt in 2018; though this isn't a worrying increase as it puts the company back in line with historical liability/asset levels, 2017 was an outlier largely because of a drop in deferred taxes.

The company's total liabilities increased at a slightly faster rate than its total assets during the first quarter, but as I mentioned above, CSX is generating enough significant FCF. The company's cash position strengthened, increasing by 38.46% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Overall assets increased $1.425 billion while liabilities increased by $1.61 billion, mostly from the $1 billion increase in long-term debt, though the quarter also saw a $487 million increase in "other liabilities". If needed, the company could pay off its total long-term debt in six years and one quarter at the company's current levered FCF, if it were devoted solely to paying off debt. However, the company has historically carried a long-term debt load without hindering its financial stability. Its interest expense is approximately 4.5% of long-term debt and it carries nearly no short-term debt. CSX seems to make effective use of financial leveraging, so the additional debt load doesn't worry me, unless it starts to seriously affect its liability/asset balance or if it was borrowing at unreasonable interest rates.

Risks

The company could face lower earnings if the broader economy begins to slow. It could also face higher labor costs should wages continue to be pushed higher, though this will be offset for the most part by a smaller labor force. Operating expenses could also be pressured higher by rising oil prices. There are many other unpredictable circumstances, such as natural disasters, that would require capital expenditures by the company, but save for the most extreme of these, they shouldn't materially affect CSX's finances in the long term.

Conclusion

CSX is generating record levels of free cash flow, which is resulting in billions of dollars in shareholder buybacks. The efficiency initiatives continue to yield results. Shareholders will continue to benefit from the high free cash flow generation. The stock is certainly not cheap by most metrics, but the company is showing strength in its operations through its spectacular FCF generation, which in turn supports shareholder remuneration efforts. The current $5 billion share buyback represents 7.98% of the company's market cap, a significant amount. It remains a strong performer in the railroad sector, and its high-quality free cash flow generation warrants a look from investors as it allows the company to return more cash to investors, and I expect to see continued buybacks and dividend raises in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.