Weatherford Goes Belly Up

WFTIF has a proposed restructuring agreement that could substantially reduce its debt load and wipe out the majority of its equity.

I have been bearish on Weatherford International (OTCPK:WFTIF) for several years now. Last year, I suggested it had too much leverage and the stock was worthless. Earlier this month, Weatherford filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:

These combined factors contributed to our poor financial results for the first quarter of 2019 and have had a significant negative impact on our ability to negotiate acceptable terms with our lenders on new or extended credit facilities and new longer-term debt issuances. As a result, the Company believes that it will not be able to generate sufficient liquidity to service all of its debt and other obligations or comply with its debt covenants at some point within the next twelve months. These conditions raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. To address this projected shortfall in liquidity and capital structure constraints, we expect to reach an agreement in principle with holders of a majority of our unsecured senior notes (the "Consenting Noteholders") on the terms of a Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA"). Furthermore, we are in negotiations for definitive commitments related to debtor-in-possession facilities ("DIP Facilities"), which are expected to be completed in the near term.

Weatherford has been hiving off assets in order to pare debt. Early last year, it sold certain pressure pumping assets to Schlumberger (SLB) for $430 million. According to its recent 10-Q, it also completed the final closing in a series of closings for the sale of certain land drilling rigs in Algeria, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia for about $288 million. The problem with asset sales is that buyers oftentimes are interested in a seller's most-profitable assets. Post-sale, Weatherford could be left with what could be considered the dregs of the business.

In Q1 2019, Weatherford's remaining operations continued to underperform. The company generated revenue of $1.3 billion, down 5% Y/Y. Revenue from both the Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere fell by single digits.

Weatherford blamed the revenue decline partially on weak conditions in North America, combined with seasonal and weather-related disruptions in the U.S., Europe, and Russia. I would counter that for much of 2017 and the first half of 2018, the North America land drilling segment was white hot. That was supposedly the sector Weatherford excelled in. If the company could not grow earnings and improve its liquidity position during favorable market conditions, then what happens if the oil markets turn down?

EBITDA of $120 million fell over 20% Y/Y. Management has engaged in layoffs and cost cutting, yet it still could not grow EBITDA. The EBITDA margin was 9% - paltry compared to competitors like Schlumberger and Halliburton (HAL) who consistently report margins in the mid-to-high teens percentage range. Cost cutting may have run its course, which could portend EBITDA margins could slide further if revenue continues to falter.

Weatherford's Estimated Credit Profile Post-Restructuring

According to the company's Q1 2019 10-Q, Weatherford expects to enter into a restructuring support agreement ("RSA") with creditors that would substantially reduce its debt. The following chart lays out my estimate of the company's credit profile before and after the proposed restructuring.

The proposed debt restructuring is expected to reduce Weatherford's funded debt by $5.85 billion. The above chart shows debt reduced from $8.2 billion at Q1 2019 to $2.4 billion post-restructuring.

New tranche B unsecured notes of $1.25 billion are to be issued. The note holders have the option of converting up to $500 million of the notes into common stock.

Existing secured funded debt and unsecured revolving credit facility are to be repaid in full.

Debt post-restructuring would be about $2.4 billion or 4.9x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 EBITDA annualized). This would be much lower than the 17.1x EBITDA reflected by the company's $8.2 billion debt load at Q1 2019.

Conclusion

Weatherford's proposed debt restructuring would reduce its debt load by over 70% and dramatically improve its credit metrics. However, the current equity holders would practically be wiped out. Investors should continue to avoid WFTIF until more details of its restructuring are divulged.

