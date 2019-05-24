A Growing List Of Trouble Spots

Since confirming a short-term top earlier this month, the internal condition of the stock market has only worsened. After a brief short-covering relief rally, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has once again fallen into the hands of sellers. In today’s report, we’ll discuss some of the reasons for the latest bear raid, which includes increased weakness in the retail sector and intensifying trade-related pressure in the semiconductor stocks. The case I’ll make here is that until the market’s internal weaknesses have been redressed, investors should continue to maintain a defensive posture and avoid the temptation to jump in prematurely as buyers.

In recent weeks there has been a discernible soft spot in the broad market for Nasdaq-listed stocks. This weakness has manifested itself in the form of an unusually large number of stocks making new 52-week lows, particularly in the healthcare sector. In fact, there have been many days this month when stocks making new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq have outpaced stocks making new highs. That’s almost always a major danger signal for the short-term outlook and it’s a reason why I’ve stressed that investors should by and large hold off on new commitments to Nasdaq stocks.

More recently, semiconductor stocks have been showing up on the list of new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. While the weakness in the healthcare stocks could be overlooked due to their minimal importance to the broad market outlook, semiconductor stock selling pressure can’t be so easily dismissed. This is due to the critical importance of semiconductors in to the global tech economy. Moreover, when semiconductor stocks are in decline and are badly lagging the SPX, it often paves the way for a downside move in the major indices. This appears to be the case now, as the latest drop in chip maker stocks has exerted a conspicuous drag on other segments of the market lately.

The catalyst for the latest rout in the semiconductors is this month’s acceleration of the trade war between the U.S. and China. With no trade deal in sight, investors have reacted to the U.S. Commerce Department’s recent actions against China’s telecom giant, Huawei, by liquidating semiconductor stocks with exposure to China. Consequently, the benchmark Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) is down some 15% so far this month.

The case for the semis hasn’t been helped by the overall trajectory of the Nasdaq’s internal trend. Shown here is my favorite method for gauging the short-term health of the tech sector. This is the 4-week rate of change indicator for the 52-week highs and lows in the Nasdaq. The 52-week new highs and lows are an invaluable tool for evaluating how much demand exists for equities at any given time. When new lows outnumber new highs (as is now the case in the Nasdaq), the undeniable conclusion is that there are more sellers than buyers in the market. It also means the market’s near-term path of least resistance remains down. As you can see below, the 4-week highs-lows indicator for the Nasdaq has just entered negative territory for the first time since January. Until this indicator reverses its downward path, participants should be prepared for additional weakness in the tech sector.

Meanwhile, the overall condition for the NYSE market is in relatively better shape than that of its tech sector counterpart. While there have been around 100 or so NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs in the last several days, there’s still an undesirable number of stocks making new 52-week lows. On May 23, for instance, there were 78 new highs while 179 stocks made new lows. That’s a dangerously large number of new lows and is a reason to avoid new long commitments for now. My definition for a normal, healthy market condition is one in which there are less than 40 new 52-week lows for several consecutive days. This basic criterion of market health hasn’t been met in the last few weeks.

Here is what the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the NYSE new highs and lows looks like as of May 23. As you can see here, the indicator is currently downward sloping in appearance. While this doesn’t automatically guarantee that stock prices will decline in the coming days, it does mean that sellers will technically have an easier time gaining control of the market should they wish to attempt another “bear raid”. Given how vulnerable some market segments are to selling, another unexpectedly bad news headline would be all that is needed to give the bears an excuse to raid the market.

Things are even worse on the Nasdaq in that the daily new high-low differential has typically been negative in the past two weeks. On May 23, there were only 49 new highs compared with an incredible 190 new lows. This is a fairly typical representation of what has been going on under the hood in the tech sector. The negative high-low differential is a definite concern and is why I have recommended since last month that investors avoid making new commitments in the tech sector stocks until this situation reverses.

Most of the stocks making new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq are pharmaceutical and biotech stocks. However, there are a small but growing number of retail stocks showing up on the new lows list on both major exchanges. For instance, shares of retailers Lowe’s (LOW) fell 12% on May 22, while Nordstrom (JWN) dropped 9% and Urban Outfitters (URBN) shed 10% following disappointing earnings results or guidance.

While it would be premature to make any assumptions about this, it’s nonetheless surprising to see any retailers on the list given the strength of the economy right now. It’s likely that the latest weakness in the retail sector is a knee-jerk reaction by investors to the potential for higher tariffs to raise prices and potentially depress retail sales. For now, suffice it to say that investors should steer clear of the drug makers, biotechs, semiconductors, and retailers.

It should also be pointed out that while the short-term internal profile of the NYSE and Nasdaq remains weak, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) momentum profile is still strong for both exchanges. This is especially reflected in the following graph which shows the 120-day rate of change in the new 52-week highs-lows for the NYSE. The continued rising trend of 120-day new highs-lows is in marked contrast to the declining trend of the 4-week highs-lows indicator shown above. This is where the cross-currents are coming from right now in the broad market and it’s making for an admittedly challenging short-term trading environment. It’s hard to predict which way stock prices will head next when both of these important indicators are traveling in opposite directions.

The best market environment for buying stocks is when both NYSE short-term and intermediate-term internal momentum indicators are synchronized on the upside. However, the fact that the intermediate-term highs-lows indicator is still rising tells me that there’s still enough forward momentum in this market to make it difficult for the bears to get their way. The sellers, in other words, are having to fight against the market’s intermediate-term rising trend and this is why the market has been choppy and relatively trendless in the last two weeks.

Having said that, I can’t emphasize enough that until the number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrinks, the stock market will remain vulnerable to cross-currents and will also be highly sensitive to news-related surprises. In other words, relative volatility risk is still high. For this reason, caution is still advised as I continue to recommend holding off on new purchases until we see substantial internal improvement. In particular, investors should stay away from the troubled semiconductors, as well as healthcare and retail sector stocks.

While I still believe the stock market will finally establish a bottom by early June, until a bottom is actually confirmed I won’t be recommending any new long positions among individual stocks and ETFs. The reason for my conservatism is that when there is internal weakness in more than one major industry, there’s always a chance that it can spill over into other industry groups and result in downward pressure in the major averages. Like virtually everything else in today’s reticulated global economy, the various stock market industries are interconnected and what bodes ill for one can result in weakness for all. For this reason, a defensive stance is still warranted until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges return to a normal, healthy level.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 13 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This puts me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing consumer staples, real estate and utilities sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

