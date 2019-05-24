Metals Update: Assessing The Degree Of Tightness

Although further weakness in JJM cannot be ruled out, we expect a solid rebound from next month.

Our fundamental indicators point to tighter refined market conditions across the base metals complex, suggesting that the sell-off is principally due to the challenging macro picture.

Base metals have come under some downward pressure since April, although JJM remains up 3% on the year.

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness across the industrial metals to formulate a clear view on the iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM), which allows investors to assert exposure to several base metals, including copper, aluminium, zinc, and nickel.

Since our last publication (Metals Update: Tight Or Not?, March 26, 2019), in which we incidentally explain in detail our methodology), LME base metals have come under marked downward pressure.

However, we believe that the broad-based sell-off has not been driven by the fundamentals (which have strengthened), but rather by the increasingly challenging macro picture.

Because the fundamentals across the industrial metals continue to move in the right direction, we expect a solid rebound in JJM in the course of Q2.

Our target price for JJM is ~$47 per share by Q2-end.

Market price

Source: Bloomberg

The downward pressure across the base metals complex has accelerated since April due to an increasingly challenging macro picture, principally reflecting weaker global growth expectations on heightened US-China trade/tech tensions.

In the year to date, the LMEX is now flat, nickel is the top performer (+12% YTD), while lead is the weakest (-11% YTD).

JJM, which excludes lead, has therefore outperformed the LMEX, which includes lead. JJM is up nearly 3% in the YTD although it has experienced a sell-off of roughly 9% since April.

Open interest

Source: Bloomberg

Apart from zinc and lead, the open interest across the LME base metals has increased since April. This means that lower base metals prices, except for zinc and lead, have been driven by long liquidation. For zinc and lead, the selling pressure since April is primarily the result of fresh shorting.

This means that sentiment toward zinc and lead has turned meaningfully negative in the past two months but sentiment toward the rest of the complex is somewhat less bullish.

The fact that JJM includes zinc and that LME zinc has been the weakest performer so far in May (-11% MTD) has undermined JJM's overall performance.

Exchange inventories

Source: Bloomberg

Exchange inventories have declined since the start of the second quarter, implying tighter refined market conditions. This is not surprising considering that Q2 tends to coincide with a seasonally strong demand after a weak Q1.

The fact that copper inventories have declined suggests that demand has strengthened so far this quarter.

The overall trajectory in exchange inventories across the complex signals tighter refined market conditions, which should therefore offer some support to JJM.

Nearby spreads

Source: Bloomberg

LME nearby spreads have tightened markedly in zinc and tin, which signals a stronger fundamental backdrop. But they have loosened in aluminium, signalling weaker fundamental dynamics.

As JJM is composed of zinc, the ETF could enjoy a positive roll stemming from the backwardation structure in the LME zinc market. It is work noting that the backwardation in LME zinc prices is at its highest in 13 years. Because zinc's fundamental indicators are positive (falling inventories, tighter spreads), the month-to-date sell-off in LME zinc prices is unlikely to continue.

Physical premiums

Source: Fastmarkets

Physical premiums have stabilized since the start of May after experiencing marked downward pressure last month. Downward pressure in premiums was broad-based, signalling a lack of tightness in the physical market, despite a favourable seasonality.

So far this year, physical premiums are essentially unchanged, which is not a bullish signal.

The escalating trade dispute between the US and China could undermine physical buying sentiment as traders prefer to destock and reduce their risk.

Conclusion

LME base metals have come under marked downward pressure since April, undermining JJM's performance.

However, fundamental indicators have remained positive – exchange stocks have fallen, and spreads have tightened – suggesting that the sell-off in base metals is more driven by the increasingly challenging macro rather than an actual weakening of the fundamental picture.

Although further downward pressure in JJM cannot be ruled out because 1)the negative macro picture continues to prompt investors to de-risk and 2)the negative trend in the complex elicits more aggressive momentum-based selling, we think that a rebound is likely next month because positioning becomes too stretched on the short side and most bearish news is already priced in.

Against this backdrop, we expect JJM to revisit its year-to-date high of $46.56 per share in the course of the second quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.