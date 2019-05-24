What You Need To Know About The Cronos-MediPharm Deal

A recently announced deal between MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX:MEDIF) and Cronos Group (CRON) produced upside in the stock of both companies. For MEDIF, the deal is indeed a development that supports the bull case. For CRON, it is a little harder to argue this deal is bullish.

Figure 1: Past 10 days of trading for CRON. Note the May 14 rally when the CRON-MEDIF deal was announced. Source: CNN Money.

Figure 2: Past 10 days of trading for MEDIF. Source: CNN Money.

A tale of two agreements

The May 14, 2019, press release from CRON and MEDIF provides details on two agreements. The first agreement is the "Bulk Resin Supply Agreement" which sees CRON subsidiary, Peace Naturals Project Inc., purchasing a minimum of ~C$30M of cannabis concentrate from MEDIF subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc., over 18 months.

Figure 3: CRON's brand portfolio includes its health and wellness brand, Peace Naturals. Source: CRON MD&A, Q1'19.

We can see straight away that this deal is a positive development for MEDIF. MEDIF has secured C$30M in revenues over 18 months, and the deal includes the option for Peace Naturals to purchase up to ~C$18M more during that 18 months, and ~C$12M more during a six-month extension period. All in, the Bulk Resin Supply Agreement might see MEDIF bring in ~C$60M from CRON by April 2021.

Why is this good news for CRON though? Recall that CRON's Peace Naturals is a sizable operation (Table 1) with facilities the company considers "Existing Capacity."

Table 1: CRON's pro forma capacity. Note that the Peace Naturals facilities are considered existing, according to note 3, cultivation should have commenced. Source: CRON MD&A, Q1'19.

It is possible that this existing capacity is not at the maximum rate of production yet, but the initial term of the CRON-MEDIF deal is 18 months. Once cultivation begins, the time to harvest may only be a number of months. For example, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) began its first harvest about three months after its greenhouse was ready for cultivation.

Figure 4: HEXO began its first harvest just months after completing expansion of its Gatineau facility. Source: HEXO press release.

The second agreement in the CRON-MEDIF press release is the "Cannabis Concentrate Program Agreement" or "Tolling Agreement." The Tolling Agreement sees Peace Naturals supply MediPharm Labs with dried cannabis for processing into bulk resin or other cannabis derivative products, which will then be sold by CRON. The processing work is conducted on a fee for service basis, but numbers aren't supplied in the press release. Still MEDIF has again done well for itself by acting as a service provider to the growing cannabis industry, which should bring in additional revenues.

For CRON, again it is hard to suggest the Tolling Agreement is a bullish development. Why can't CRON process this cannabis itself? Reading through CRON's regulatory filings, the issue becomes pretty clear. The Peace Naturals indoor facilities consist of four buildings. Buildings 1, 2 and 3, provide 39,000 sq. ft. of space for production of cannabis, Building 4 brings production space up to a total of 325,000 sq. ft., but isn't operating at full capacity yet.

Currently, Building 4 engages in the cultivation of cannabis and produced its first harvest in December 2018. The Company expects all flower rooms to be populated in the first half of 2019 and thereafter anticipates further improvements in yields toward full run-rate capacity as a result of increasing efficiencies over time. - CRON MD&A, Q1'19.

Buildings 1, 2 and 3, of the Peace Naturals facility also engage in processing and extraction, which again leads us to question why CRON needs help from MEDIF? Building 4 will also engage in extraction but possibly the combined extraction capacity of the facility isn't great enough, or the extraction facilities aren't sufficiently ready in time for CRON's operations. Another possibility is that MEDIF is one of few that can produce oils/resins with the characteristics that CRON desires.

Has CRON been caught unprepared?

In February, I noted CRON had set itself up for a promising future. A large investment from Altria Group (MO) and a promising agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. created a bull case for CRON, albeit with more relevance down the road than right now. In the near term, the issue was, and still is, that CRON didn't seem to be prepared for the launch of legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Supporting this hypothesis, the first two quarters of earnings post-legalization haven't been particularly impressive. For example, Q1'19 net revenues of C$6.5M for CRON don't seem that impressive when compared to those of mid-sized cannabis producers. HEXO reported net revenues of C$13.4M for (quarter ending January 31, 2019) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) reported net revenues of C$26.9M (quarter ending February 28, 2019).

It appears that CRON anticipates a demand for $30M+ worth of cannabis over the next 18 months, which is the only bullish part of this MEDIF-CRON deal for CRON. However, when CRON is purchasing cannabis to then sell on, the cost per gram sold is not going to look very competitive. Ideally, CRON would have completed Building 4 a lot sooner, the company could then meet its own demand, and process its own cannabis as required, rather than paying someone else to do it.

Alternatively, if Building 4 had reached capacity in time but CRON felt MEDIF was the right company for the job when it came to extraction, only the Tolling Agreement might have been necessary. The existence of the Tolling Agreement on top of the Bulk Resin Supply Agreement may suggest CRON is able to meet some of the demand itself, but not all of it. It seems then that CRON wasn't ready for the launch of recreational cannabis and now isn't ready for the demand it anticipates with regards to cannabis resin/oils.

MEDIF continues to perform

With Q1'19 earnings, MEDIF reported C$22M in revenue from contracts with customers, representing a 115% increase over the prior quarter. While MEDIF is low on cash, its cash and equivalents grew from C$7.9M at the end of Q4'18, to C$8.4M at the end of Q1'19.

Table 2: Comparison of select financial results from MEDIF for Q4'18 and Q1'19. Source: MEDIF MD&A, Q1'19.

MEDIF's revenues may continue to grow as the company seems to continue to set up new revenue-generating agreements. MEDIF's Q1'19 MD&A notes the company had signed five tolling agreements with three-year terms, and this was prior to the CRON-MEDIF deal. Other details of MEDIF's agreements worthy of note include an agreement set up in Q4'18 with Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC). MEDIF will supply up to 900 kg of cannabis extract to CGC and its subsidiaries, with 450 kg set as the minimum purchase. On top of deals with Canadian players like CGC and CRON, MEDIF also entered its first international export agreement in Q1'19 which will see the company supply oils/resin to AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

While the CRON-MEDIF deal was met with a rally in the stock of both companies, the agreement is far more bullish for MEDIF than it is for CRON. CRON working towards a capacity of 117,150 kg, but still buying cannabis products from other companies is not really a positive. Supplying MEDIF with cannabis for processing under the Tolling Agreement is understandable if CRON feels MEDIF is the right contractor for the job, despite their own extraction operations, but again, that isn't bullish. In my opinion, it appears that CRON is a little behind schedule, it wasn't ready for the launch of recreational cannabis to the same extent as other players and now it isn't ready for the demand it anticipates with regards to resins/oils.

MEDIF continues to perform by setting up agreements with major cannabis producers such as CRON and CGC, and its performance is likely to be reflected in its financials with Q2'19 results. Investors might like to consider a closer look at MEDIF as a potential long, particularly as a means of diversifying away from producers like CRON, to those engaged in extraction, like MEDIF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.