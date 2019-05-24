6 Growth And Value Small-Cap Ideas That Are Under Covered And Mispriced

The trade war with China and the potential for a slowing U.S. economy have provided a unique investment opportunity for domestic small-cap companies. We have written about six unique investment opportunities that have great potential in 2019. These companies are both growth and value oriented and are all lacking analyst coverage. A description of the presenting companies, a summary of their most recent quarterly results, our price target, and potential percent upside for the presenting companies are described below.

Luna Innovations, Inc. (LUNA) - Price Target: $5.50; Percent Upside: 25%

Luna Innovations develops and markets fiber optic sensing and test and measurement products worldwide. The company has two operating segments. The products and licensing unit sells the company's commercial fiber optic test and sensing equipment, and the technology development segment performs contract R&D for U.S. government agencies.

First-Quarter Highlights

Q1:19 revenues were $14.8 million, up 69% versus Q1:18, largely attributable to revenue growth in both the Product and Licensing (+98% YOY) and Technology Development segments (+43% YOY). LUNA reported a 79% YOY increase in gross profit to $6.8 million for Q1:19. Gross margin expanded 200 bps YOY to 46% in Q1:19. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.0 million for Q1:19 compared to a loss of $(0.1) million for Q1:18. Net income for Q1:19 was $1.0 million or $0.03 per diluted share versus $0.1 million in Q1:18. For the full year of 2019, LUNA expects revenue to be between $60 million and $65 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $6.0 million and $6.5 million.

Primary Risk

The company operates in a space which is prone to rapid technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete.

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) - Price Target: $45.00; Percent Upside: 22%

Anika develops and manufactures therapeutic products for tissue protection utilizing hyaluronic acid (HA), a naturally occurring polymer in humans. Products address osteoarthritis, advanced wound care, and surgical issues. Anika HA products are unique from several perspectives.

First-Quarter Highlights

Primary Risk

Anika has and can potentially face unfavorable test results which can hinder new drug performance.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) - Price Target: $27.75; Percent Upside: 16%

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration and laboratory instrument services and a value-added distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation to highly regulated industries.

Third-Quarter Highlights

Q3:19 revenue increased ~1% to $40.8 million impacted by weakness in the Distribution segment. Revenue from the Distribution segment was down 6.2% YOY while the Service segment grew 9.2% YOY. Both the Service and Distribution segments saw margin contraction amid softness in Canadian operations, an unfavorable mix, and productivity challenges. The overall gross margin contracted 60 bps, while the operating margin declined by 70 bps. Operating income decreased 9.8% YOY to $2.4 million. Service revenue increased 9.2% to $20.4 million, comprised of ~5.2% organic revenue growth. Higher revenue was the result of new business from the life sciences market and growth in general industrial manufacturing. Distribution revenue declined 6.2% YOY to $20.3 million due to tough comps.

Primary Risk

TRNS's results can be negatively affected by volatility in the oil & gas industry, weak economic activity, timing of customer orders, foreign exchange fluctuations, and competitor pricing.

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) - Price Target: $17.00; Percent Upside: 20%

Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin, pipe and tubular products.

First-Quarter Highlights

Q1:19 revenues were $446 million, up ~19% from Q1:18, reflecting momentum across all three company verticals - Carbon Flat (+15.6% YOY), Specialty Metals Flat (+34.4% YOY), and Tubular & Pipe Products (+14.6% YOY). Operating income was $6.0 million in Q1:19 versus $12.3 million in Q1:18. There was no LIFO expense in Q1:19. Excluding the LIFO expense and other adjustments, ZEUS reported adjusted net income of $2.1 million or diluted EPS of $0.18 compared to net income of $7.9 million or $0.70 per diluted share in the year-ago period. Management noted that the integration of the acquisition of McCullough Industries completed in January 2019 is progressing well. Management anticipates a relatively steady demand environment QoQ in Q2:19 with a slight uptick in Specialty volumes while the Carbon business will be flat.

Primary Risk

Client concentrations remain a key risk. A loss of a key client or a failure to renew a large contract could significantly impact financial results.

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) - Price Target: $33.00; Percent Upside: 60%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments: Commercial and Treasury. It offers short- and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

First-Quarter Highlights

Bladex reported profits of $21.2 million for the 1Q19, a 47% YoY increase, reflecting improved total revenues (+4% YoY), a 31% reduction in operating expenses and lower provisions for credit losses. The bank's quarterly profits were up from $20.7 million in 4Q18, a 2% QoQ improvement, on the absence of impairment losses on non-financial assets and lower operating expenses (-20% QoQ). Net interest income ("NII") increased to $28.0 million (+5% YoY; relatively stable QoQ) and margins ("NIM") of 1.74% (+6bps YoY; +13bps QoQ) on an improvement in net lending spreads and lesser low-yielding liquidity balances QoQ. Fees and commissions income totaled $2.4 million in 1Q19 (-23% YoY; -56% QoQ). The decrease in fees and commissions reflects a seasonally slower first quarter of the year, and the uneven nature of the loan syndication business. Quarterly operating expenses were $9.9 million, a decrease of 31% YoY (1Q18 expenses were impacted by non-recurring charges). Expenses were 20% lower QoQ, benefiting from a first-quarter seasonal effect. The bank's efficiency ratio improved to 30.8% in 1Q19 compared to 46.6% in 1Q18 and to 36.3% in 4Q18.

Primary Risk

The economy in Central America remains a key concern. Factors such as currency devaluation and government legitimacy are hard to predict and can adversely affect stocks located in the region.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) - Price Target: N/A; Percent Upside: N/A

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in-vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood.

First-Quarter Highlights

Reported first-quarter total revenue of $1.8 million. Exceeded the high end of the first-quarter revenue guidance by 20%. First-quarter product revenue was $1.3 million, up 30% year over year, reflecting an increase in testing volume and stable capital sales as more new customers selected the reagent rental model. Exceeded guidance with 11 T2Dx® Instruments contracted in the first quarter, ahead of guidance of 8 to 10 instruments contracted and compared to 5 instruments in the first quarter of 2018. First T2Bacteria® Panel U.S. customers began testing patients at risk of sepsis-related blood stream infections during the first quarter. Received breakthrough device designation for the T2Resistance™ Panel, remaining on track for availability in Europe through CE Mark and as a research-use-only product in the U.S. in 2019.

Primary Risk

T2 Biosystems has and can potentially face unfavorable test results in its development of diagnostic products which can hinder profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.