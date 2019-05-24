The Tesla Bull Camp Continues To Shrink As Outlook Darkens

As the fundamentals continue to deteriorate, expect further downgrades and defections to the bear camp.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has had a rocky 2019 so far. A catastrophic loss in the first quarter, followed by lackluster delivery estimates in April, has put the Tesla growth narrative on life support.

The mounting signs that demand has peaked, despite numerous price cuts across Tesla's vehicle lineup, have pushed even the most bullish of Wall Street analysts into a more bearish posture.

Investors should heed the warnings coming out of Wall Street. The winds of change are blowing and sentiment looks set to only darken from here.

Wedbush: A Problem of Focus

For years, few analysts were as bullish on Tesla as Wedbush's Daniel Ives. Yet, when the first-quarter earnings disaster was reported, Ives saw the writing on the wall:

The demand story at Tesla is quickly changing and the company has unfortunately not adjusted to an evolving EV landscape (especially in the US) with the well thought out marketing and distribution logistics needed to manage this difficult and complex hand holding process for customers, employees, and investors. To this point, in our 20 years of covering tech stocks on the Street we view this quarter as one of top debacles we have ever seen while Musk & Co. in an episode out of the Twilight Zone act as if demand and profitability will magically return to the Tesla story."

The outlook at Wedbush has only darkened since then. According to Ives, the recent antics of, and strategic pivots by, CEO Elon Musk represent a dangerous loss of focus:

With a code red situation at Tesla, Musk & Co. are expanding into insurance, robotaxis, and other sci-fi projects/endeavors when the company instead should be laser focused on shoring up core demand for Model 3 and simplifying its business model and expense structure in our opinion with headwinds abound."

In light of these developments, Wedbush has slashed its price target from $275 to $230. It is hard to argue with Ives's logic. Tesla's robotaxi plans appear to be little more than a fantasy, while even Warren Buffett has questioned its dubious plan to release an insurance product. Tesla has clearly decided to focus its attention on a far-off bright future, rather than address the hard problems facing it today. That does not bode well for the company or its share price.

Morgan Stanley: A Problem of Demand

Another long-time bull, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley, has also weighed in on Tesla's mounting woes. Jonas has been sliding ever closer to the bear camp in recent months, but his latest investment note stands in stark relief from his previous entries in terms of sheer pessimism. According to Jonas, Tesla's valuation has run away from the fundamentals:

Demand is at the heart of the problem. Tesla has grown too big relative to near-term demand, putting great strain on the fundamentals."

For most of 2018, analysts bought into Musk's narrative that Tesla was supply-constrained, i.e. it could sell, however, many cars it produced at will. The steep fall in deliveries in the first quarter and April threw that false premise into stark relief. As a consequence, Jonas now sees serious demand problems ahead.

Moreover, Jonas now worries that Tesla has transitioned from a growth story into a "distressed-credit and restructuring" story. Even so, Jonas has resisted the urge to alter his base case price target of $230, though he slashed his bear case price target from $97 to $10.

Baird: A Problem of Credibility

Even as Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, and other long-time bullish analysts turned on Tesla after the first-quarter debacle, Robert W. Baird's Ben Kallo stuck to his guns. In an April investor note, Kallo offered yet another full-throated endorsement:

We continue to view Tesla as a major disrupter and think new product introductions, production ramps, and further development of innovative technologies will drive growth. While we acknowledge it may take time for sentiment to improve, over time we think shares will move higher as the company executes on its growth strategy."

Yet, for all that chest-thumping, Kallo has been forced to bend the knee to an increasingly troubling reality, slashing his price target from $400 to $340. While certainly a significant haircut, Kallo remains in the bull camp, choosing to blame the recent stock weakness to problems of messaging rather than fundamentals:

Credibility questions, messaging/communication and significant noise around TSLA have kept incremental buyers out of the market."

Musk's personal credibility has certainly come under increasing scrutiny. But to ignore the obvious signs of collapsing demand does a disservice to investors. Kallo will have to confront that reality soon enough.

Investor's Eye View

Wall Street's turn against Tesla has been a long time coming. Many analysts refused to acknowledge the mounting demand issues until they were smacked in the proverbial face. With the second quarter looking to offer little in the way of improvement, investors should expect further downgrades and defections to the bear camp.

Even at its much diminished share price, Tesla is still priced as a growth stock. As the second quarter appears set to once again miss estimates, investors should brace for another downward correction in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.