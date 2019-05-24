RCI Hospitality: Negative Comps And SEC Smoke, Stay Away

Shares of RCI Hospitality (RICK) have been under significant pressure over the past year or so, after “a series of negative articles about RCI was anonymously published in forums associated with the short-selling community.” I suppose this refers to the report I published with the help of a fellow investor in June of last year, and my follow-up I published in October of 2018 that built upon prior concerns with strong circumstantial evidence to suggest that the company was violating SEC regulations.

While other contributors may excuse management’s behavior because they have fundamentally different views on the business model, I will restate the aphorism I used in my last robust report:

With a combination of material weakness in internal controls for financial reporting, an SEC informal inquiry, continued deterioration of the Bombshells business, and slowing comps at in the nightclubs segment, I see no reason why investors should risk investing in RCI Hospitality at this time. Let’s dig into each of these topics, and see how the body of evidence suggests this is a company to avoid.

Material Weakness in Internal Controls – Glossed Over, but a Real Issue

When RCI filed its 10-K late in 2018, the company disclosed several material weaknesses in internal controls for financial reporting. Interestingly, neither of the bullish write-ups in 2019 have mentioned this little fact. Here’s the language directly from the 10-K filing:

“Management, including our Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer, assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2018 and concluded that we did not maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. Specifically, management identified material weaknesses over (1) revenues, (2) complex accounting matters related to assets held for sale, business combinations, income taxes, debt modifications, useful lives of leasehold improvements, and the impairment analyses for indefinite-lived intangible assets, goodwill, and property and equipment, (3) financial statement close and reporting, (4) information technology, and (5) segregation of duties—see Item 9A, “Controls and Procedures,” below. While certain actions have been taken to implement a remediation plan to address these material weaknesses and to enhance our internal control over financial reporting, if these material weaknesses are determined to have not been remediated, it could adversely affect our ability to report our financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner, which could negatively affect investor confidence in our company, and, as a result, the value of our common stock could be adversely affected.”

BDO, RCI’s auditor, also expressed an opinion on RCI’s financial statements, which was mixed bag, noting:

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) as of September 30, 2018 and 2017, the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders’ equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the “consolidated financial statements”). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at September 30, 2018 and 2017, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (“PCAOB”), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.’s internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2018, based on criteria established in Internal Control – Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (“COSO”) and our report dated December 31, 2018 expressed an adverse opinion thereon."

In short, RCI’s financial statements were deemed to be accurate, but BDO expressed an adverse opinion internal controls – an accounting firm’s way of saying, the internal controls are terrible. The implication is that in spite of a positive opinion on the audit, the lack of controls could mean that misstatements of numbers may not be able to be detected in a timely manner or prevented. The company could essentially have inaccurate numbers that take a long time to surface. This likely explains why each BDO audit takes such a long time.

One of the larger items flagged was RCI’s handling of goodwill impairments. RCI had to restate $834 thousand in goodwill for Q1’18. Though RCI called the restatement “immaterial,” it knocked $0.09 off of GAAP earnings. Goodwill impairments suggest declining values of the underlying assets, which is typically a bad sign.

Perhaps the most troubling concern is how CEO Eric Langan reacted to the trouble with BDO. Langan openly expressed displeasure with the audit process, and he expressed some doubt that BDO would be the auditor going forward, based on the cost and whether they are receiving a benefit. To openly complain about your auditor on an earnings call is baffling and troublesome, especially when you acknowledge that your firm has material weaknesses in internal controls.

The SEC is Taking a Look at Possible Issues

RCI announced earlier in May that the SEC opened an informal inquiry into accusations made in the short-selling community. For some strange reason, short-sellers who provide quality research carry a negative connotation, while bulls that put out positive research have no negative cache. This makes no sense to me, and I would prefer that the management were openly accountable for their actions rather than blaming short sellers for their problems.

Nonetheless, I find it encouraging that the SEC might be reading Seeking Alpha and values the content that I brought to light.

Here is a review of just a few of the possible violations that might be of interest to the SEC :

"Independent Directors" that aren't so independent

Please see RCI's 10-K report for a list of directors

Nour-Dean Anakar: Nour-Dean is the brother of Ed Anakar, RCI’s Director of Operations. At least one other Anakar family member also currently or previously worked for RCI. RCI has never disclosed the relationship between Nour-Dean and Ed.SEC rules specify that a board member is not independent if they or a family member receive compensation or payments totaling more than $60,000 in any of the last three fiscal years. Ed’s compensation likely exceeds $60,000, so Nour-Dean should not qualify as an independent board member, despite RCI holding him out to be Independent since he joined the board in 2010

Nour-Dean is the brother of Ed Anakar, RCI’s Director of Operations. At least one other Anakar family member also currently or previously worked for RCI. RCI has never disclosed the relationship between Nour-Dean and Ed.SEC rules specify that a board member is not independent if they or a family member receive compensation or payments totaling more than $60,000 in any of the last three fiscal years. Ed’s compensation likely exceeds $60,000, so Nour-Dean should not qualify as an independent board member, despite RCI holding him out to be Independent since he joined the board in 2010 Luke Lirot: Board member Luke Lirot is a lawyer that frequently represents RCI in legal cases (a quick Google search finds numerous cases: Kertesz v. Ricks Cabaret; Lusskin v. Ricks Cabaret; Saleh v. Miami Square Gardens (RCI), etc). However, RCI has never disclosed the business as a related party transaction. It is less clear if Luke Lirot’s total compensation for the RCI cases has exceeded the $60,000 threshold required for disclosure. Given that some of his cases went to trial, and that RCI has averaged more than $3 million annually in legal expenses in recent years, it seems likely that RCI paid him legal fees above the amount. This would also disqualify him as an independent director.

Other Potential Issues

Possible related party transactions between RCI and Langan’s friend, Louis Tannos

My all-time favorite, CTO Travis Reese flying the corporate jet to make a Houston Texans logo to post on Facebook

Source: Facebook

The board finally responded by appointing an independent outside counsel to conduct an internal view. Given the numerous red flags on the board of directors alone, I have little faith in an outside firm sufficiently uncovering any wrongdoing, let alone the outside firm being truly independent.

Additionally, RCI has a track record of filing late, even without SEC informal inquiries, so how do we know this is an accurate representation?

Bombshells is Imploding

Every few years, RCI views Bombshells, a "breastaurant" concept in Texas, as its new growth engine. At first, this was going to be a top franchised concept. Then, the company was going to grow it organically in Texas and Southern Florida. Now, the company stopped investing as heavily in the concept.

Bombshells comped down a whopping 20.5% in Q1’19, and the trend only modestly improved in Q2’19, with same-store sales declining 12.7% y/y on top of just a 2.7% comp gain in Q2’18. Management cannot hide behind the excuse of a tough comparison, and I believe the concept will prove to be a short-lived experiment that ultimately fails.

Total sales in the segment were up 34.4% y/y to $7.5 million with the inclusion of 3 new units. Bulls may say that comps don't need to be positive; however, it is paramount for a retailer to grow store productivity simply to maintain profitability over time as there is almost always inflation in labor, utilities, and food costs.

Investors can acknowledge that the situation is bad when management goes as far as to pull a new metric out of their hats. In Q2’19, management tried to spin a story that the sequential increase from Q1’19 to Q2’19 was +5.5%. Taken directly from the Q2'19 sales release:

On a sequential quarter basis, sales for the five locations open more than 12 months increased 5.5% from 1Q19 to 2Q19, reflecting increases at all five, compared to a 3.9% decline from 1Q18 to 2Q18."

This new metric is not relevant and is provided for nothing other than a distraction. In fact, on the prior earnings call, Langan said he “hoped” Bombshells would comp down single digits. His hope did not pan out.

Nightclub Comps Slowing

Nightclubs posted consistently good comps over much of the past few years, but Q2’19 may represent an inflection point. Same-store sales declined 1.2% in this segment, and when removing Minneapolis, which hosted the Super Bowl in Q2’18, comps were up just 1%.

Q1’19 comps were up 4.3% y/y, and it looks like the segment is slowing. I cannot comment on profitability, as RCI has not filed its 10-Q, but I imagine margins have remained solid. Overall, the underlying business model in the nightclubs segment is ok, though I have previously stated that the assets are not incredibly durable and RCI understates the multiple it pays on these deals.

Closing Thoughts: Stay Away

Investors have the ability to choose from every publicly traded company in almost every country and a variety of privately-held options. Given the diverse set of problems that impact RCI, I simply see no reason why an investor should invest in the company at the current price – which is just slightly over the high-end of my fair value range.

Assuredly, this article will receive a lot of negative blowback from frustrated RCI shareholders. I would be angry, too. The stock has done poorly amidst a favorable backdrop for the broader equity market, and the management team continues to make questionable capital allocation decisions.

Do you want to own shares of a company where the CEO purchases a club in near his hometown for no obvious strategic reason?

During 3Q18, an RCI subsidiary acquired Kappa Kabanna in Kappa, IL for $1.5 million."

Kappa is relatively close (~35 miles) to the obscure town of Peoria, Illinois. Kappa itself has less than 300 residents, but let's assume the deal was made because of the proximity to Peoria. Peoria is not exactly a booming metropolis, recently losing the headquarters of Caterpillar and a population of 113,000 residents. Why did RCI buy this club? Maybe because of its right by Langan's hometown:

This seems inconsistent with RCI's stated justification for selling its club in Indianapolis, a city 8x the size of Peoria.

“Separately, Rick’s Cabaret Indianapolis was sold…..The unit performed slightly better than break even in FY16 and was too far from other units to be managed effectively.”

The acquisition happened prior to RCI purchasing a club in Chicago, and I do not believe a club in Peoria would be considered a beachhead for expansion into Chicago since the two are not particularly close distance-wise.

At the end of the day, I think there are a few obvious reasons why I would stay away from RCI.

Do you want to own shares of a company with materially weak internal controls over financial reporting?

Do you want to own shares of a company where management is potentially enriching themselves and their friends?

Do you want to own shares of a company that frequently deviates from its stated strategy for no clear business reason?

RCI owns some assets with some value like most profitable companies. However, I do not believe the management team is equipped to maximize the value of these assets for other shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.