Ryanair Will Be Last Man Standing In Any European Short Haul Shakeout

The importance is in, well, who owns the planes?

If the shakeout of European short haul airlines gets worse it'll be, perhaps with Easyjet, the last man standing.

Ryanair For The Long Term

There are times when it pays to look up from quarterly results and try to divine the long term. So it is with Ryanair (RYOAF) and what's happening in the European short haul airline market.

Of course, we could just note what Warren Buffet used to say, that since the Wright Brothers the assembled airline industries of the world have never returned a profit to investors and thus ignore the sector entirely. Even Warren has changed his mind on that one.

We could also ponder the idea that these airlines have an alarming habit of going bust. WOW Airlines from Iceland just went under, Jet Airways in India, Germania and Air Berlin in Germany, Monarch in the UK a little time ago. The roll call of those who fail is rather too long.

However, it's worth noting one important point about an industry that is this competitive. If people keep going bust then it's going to rapidly become less competitive which is when incumbents who manage to survive the carnage do very well. If you've a cost structure that can survive vicious competition driving your competitors bust and then they are bust and the competition weakens then you are going to see a very nice rise in net margins.

Who Has The Deepest Pockets?

Which is the case for Ryanair. The thing we need to identify being whether they've the financial resources to be able to survive any competitive war. The answer being yes, that answer lying in "Who owns the planes".

The recent results make slightly grim reading, as Hargreaves Lansdown tells us:

Ryanair's underlying post-tax profit has fallen 29% to EUR1bn, on account of lower fares, and higher fuel and staff costs. Reported profits, which include EUR139.5m of losses from recently acquired Lauda operations, were down 39% to EUR885m. And looking ahead, the group remains cautious on pricing and expects costs to keep rising in 2020. The shares fell 5.7% on the news.

Things went south and they're not going to get immediately better. But do recall that the bad news is now in that price. It's only new information, according to that efficient markets hypothesis, which will move it again.

The thing is, everyone's facing those same cost pressures. And competition is still fierce as well. Which leads to this:

The current challenges have brought about the demise of several smaller competitors, but we think Ryanair's cost leadership should help it remain robustly profitable. It could even emerge in a stronger competitive position.

OK, but what is it that's really the jewel in the crown?

It owns the majority of its planes outright and has relatively little debt meaning the balance sheet looks strong in our opinion. But perhaps its biggest strength is the cost base. Ryanair has the lowest per seat cost base in Europe, and the gap to competitors continues to widen.

A lower cost base, yes, that's good. But that ownership, instead of leasing, of the planes is what I see as that crowning glory.

What's Happening Elsewhere?

To see what I mean think of some recent failures. Jet Airways in India:

Jet Airways was eventually forced to decide where the money it had was most urgently needed. While many members of staff missed pay, it seems as though unpaid aircraft lease debts began to rise.

Jet leased its planes. As finances tightened they selectively defaulted on those leases. As soon as a lease is in default the plane can't be used - although the debt continues to mount. By the end Jet only had a handful - one report said only 9 - planes that it was actually allowed to fly. While it was consuming debt and capital on a vastly larger fleet. That is, once the decline started it quickly spiraled uncontrollably.

Things were little different with Air Berlin:

During fall 2017, Air Berlin went bankrupt and all aircrafts flying for the airline were grounded and repossessed by its owners, a number of leasing companies, as Air Berlin and sub-brands did not own any of its aircrafts, all were leased.

And so on, etc. For most airlines in the short haul and low cost sector there's only a very thin capital cushion. The major operating assets, the planes, are leased and even just a slip in cashflow can start that spiral into the airline not existing any more. Or, at least, to all shareholder equity being wiped out which is what interests us here.

Ryanair's Position

So, what happens when cashflow is king to the survival of a company and we're also in an increasingly competitive market? Everyone cuts prices in order to be able to gain that cashflow of course. Even at the expense of profits they'll cut cashflow. And who wins in such a market? He with the deepest pockets, the most capital able to withstand the pressure.

With airlines, that's the people who own their planes rather than lease them.

Therefore my view here. Ryanair is the most likely airline to survive the increasing competition in the European short haul market. Thus if you want exposure to this sector, Ryanair is the stock to have.

Ryanair's O'Leary Agrees, Too

From the newspaper:

Michael O'Leary renewed his prediction that Ryanair would benefit from "a wave of EU airline failures" and consolidation in the coming months. Norwegian Airlines and Thomas Cook are "the two obvious ones hanging on by their fingernails", the airline chief said, adding that their failure would have a "seismic" effect on the market. Some of Ryanair's competitors have been "losing money heroically" as they battle rising costs and overcapacity, he said.

The important point for us here being that Ryanair has the deep pockets to survive the sort of price war that happens in these circumstances.

