Trade War Protection For Apple

I remind readers that hedging is for cautious bulls, not bears (who shouldn't own the stock), and close by noting that my site is currently moderately bullish on Apple.

Hopefully, that won't happen again this year, but in the wake of Goldman's warning about China trade risk, I present two ways Apple shareholders can hedge now.

Last time I wrote about hedging Apple, last August, it turned out to be an auspicious time to do so. By January, Apple shares had dropped by more than 28%.

An Apple store in Hangzhou, China (image via YouTube).

Goldman Warns Of Trade War Impact To Apple Earnings

Goldman Sachs (GS) warned earlier this week that Apple's (AAPL) earnings could drop by 30% if China bans Apple products in retaliation against the U.S. tariffs on Chinese products. In the tweet below, CNBC anchor Dominic Chu highlighted a key quote, noting Apple's current vulnerability as it's getting ready to ramp up production ahead of its fall product launches.

If you're an Apple shareholder and still bullish on the company, but want to limit your downside risk in the event the trade war with China escalates, we'll look at a couple of ways of doing so below via hedging. As a reminder though, if you're bearish on Apple at this point, you shouldn't be long the stock. Hedging is for cautious bulls, not bears.

Adding Downside Protection To Apple

Let's assume, for these examples, that you have 300 shares of Apple and can tolerate a 19% drawdown over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect against that (the screen captures here are from the Portfolio iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 200 shares of Apple against a >19% drop by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $1,110, or 2.06% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy options at some point between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 14% over the same time frame, you could have used the optimal collar below to get the same level of downside protection.

One difference you may have noticed with this hedge is that the put leg uses a different strike than in the first hedge. That's because, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike, one where the cost was $867, or 1.61% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The other difference you may have noticed is that the cost of the put leg is more than offset by the income generated from selling the call leg, $1,245, or 2.31% of position value (calculated conservatively at the bid).

So your net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $378 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

The last time I wrote about hedging Apple was last August. The stock had dropped by more than 28% by January, but the hedges ameliorated that decline as intended. My site is currently moderately bullish on Apple, and Seeking Alpha's new Quant Rating is very bullish on it, as you can see below (I wrote about the new Quant Ratings in more detail here, after attending a presentation by the creator of them).

Most Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on Apple as well, but for a variant view, you may want to see Investing Hobo's recent warning about sentiment turning against Apple in China. One of the hedges presented above may be worth considering at this point too.

This article focused on limiting your risk in Apple, but in my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I combine risk management with a security selection method that is beating SPY by 4.62% annualized over 77 top names cohorts so far. You can sign up for a free two week trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.