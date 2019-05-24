3 Interesting Opportunities With 20%+ Yields

Prospects For The 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs," my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

From July 11, 2013, to May 17, 2019, the total return on MORL assuming reinvestment of dividends, was 147.38%. For that 5.85-year period, the average annual return was 16.74%. That does not include my projected June 2019 monthly dividend of $0.0596 for MORL, and it's essentially identical in all economic respects, twin, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). During that same 5.85-year period, the total return on the S&P 500 (SPY), assuming reinvestment of dividends, was 91.33%. For that 5.85-year period, the average annual return was 11.73%. More than 100% of the total return on MORL over that period was due to the dividends that totaled $21.71 per share. These dividends exceeded the original MORL closing price of $20.30 July 11, 2013.

MRRL started trading on October 9, 2015. The total return on MRRL since then, assuming reinvestment of dividends, was 85.83%. For that 3.61-year period, the average annual return was 18.71%. During that same 3.61-year period, the total return on SPY, assuming reinvestment of dividends, was 52.25%. For that 3.61-year period, the average annual return on SPY was 12.36%.

MORL and later MRRL and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook to manage a portfolio constrained to only include securities with 15%+ current yields. My interest rate outlook was additionally, and still is, based on the premise that contrary to the opinion of most financial market participants, the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free-market outcome would indicate. This was explained in my 2013 article Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS. There has been a very large degree of uncertainty regarding the possible events and factors that could influence the outlook for mREITs and the 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT ETNs. Some potential risks appear to have diminished, while some have intensified. While my view regarding the Federal Reserve propping up interest rates has not been universally adopted, the Federal Reserve has stated that they do not plan on increasing rates any time soon, and some observers are predicting that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to lower rates.

The greatest risk associated with the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs is interest rate risk. Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. The flip side of that two-edged sword is that lower long-term interest rates reduce the coupon income on new mortgage-backed securities bought by the mREITs. We are already seeing some dividend cuts resulting from that effect.

Higher short-term rates are unambiguously negative for the mREITs. The mREITs themselves borrow money to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Higher interest rates reduce the ability of the mREITs to pay dividends since higher rates increase their interest expense. Additionally, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs implicitly borrow at some LIBOR-based rate which provides the 2X leverage, and thus higher interest rates reduce the dividends that 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs pay. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The relationship between interest rates and the Federal budget deficit has been a matter of concern for many decades. Clearly, borrowing by the US Treasury to finance the deficit tends to put upward pressure on interest rates. A related classic risk is that which occurs when the Federal Reserve acts to punish what it perceives as bad government policy, by raising rates. From the late 1970s until, arguably 2007, the Federal Reserve at times, used monetary policy to dissuade politicians from what the Federal Reserve considers profligate fiscal policy. The term "bond market vigilantes" referred to financial market participants who voted with their money against the inflationary impacts of government deficits by selling treasury securities. However, it was the Federal Reserve that took on the major role of punishing politicians when it considered fiscal policy too inflationary.

There are a number of risks to the financial markets that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism. All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the many losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. Protectionism would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity.

A particular worrying development has been the acceptance by many of some who one would have hoped should have known better, of the arguments that protectionism can have long-term benefits. Many media pundits point out that Trump is lying when he says the Chinese are paying the tariffs, since tariffs are paid by American consumers. Some of those same pundits then say, that Trump should make the argument that the actual pain suffered by American consumers will be worth it in the long-run. That falsehood is particularly pernicious, since, in the long-run, protectionism always reduces economic activity and standards of living of the nation that adopts protectionism.

There are two main branches of protectionism, although they can become intertwined at times. The branch that epitomizes the fact that “protectionism is the progressivism of fools” explicitly rejects comparative advantage and asserts that American workers should not have to compete with workers in other countries. That would also mean that American firms would also be protected from competition in the domestic market. Senators Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) are examples of advocates for the “progressivism of fools” branch.

The other branch of protectionism focuses on what they perceive as unfair practices by other countries. In many cases, the “progressivism of fools” branch attempts to justify their proposals as retaliation to unfair practices by other countries, even if their arguments defy facts and logic. Many protectionists employ the tactics of both branches. President Trump is a prime example. The original version of the Trump Administration tariffs on steel and aluminum that had no exceptions was essentially a “progressivism of fools” approach. It would apply to countries, including Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Japan, among others, that paid higher wages and faced stricter environmental regulations than their American counterparts. The only objective of such tariffs was to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the “progressivism of fools” branch.

The decline in the number of American jobs in blast furnaces and the mines where iron ore and metallurgical coal is produced is due to technological changes. Seventy years ago, most steel was produced using iron ore and blast furnaces heated with metallurgical coal. Today, many of the cars, refrigerators, and other steel products made in the last 100 years are being used as scrap to produce steel in electric arc furnaces. This method uses much less labor in total, and none in mines.

The United States is not the only country with protectionists. Gandhi was a great statesman but a horrible economist. Just as the ignorant argue that American workers who earn $15 per hour should not have to compete with Chinese workers who make $2 per hour, Gandhi thought that Indian workers should not have to compete with American and European workers who have the benefit of modern machines. As a result, India adopted protectionism. In 1947, the per capita income of India was similar to those of countries such South Korea. By 1977, the per capita income and standard of living in South Korea was many times that of India. India has since largely abandoned protectionism and has benefited immensely from free trade. Just as David Ricardo proved would be the case when he developed the concept of comparative advantage.

Before the fall of communism, automobiles were produced both in East Germany and West Germany. The East German auto producers had a protected market and thus had their domestic market entirely to themselves. The West German auto producers had to compete on the world market. Who do you think was more efficient and made better quality cars?

Today, the elasticity of internationally traded goods is much lower than in the 1930s. Additionally, for America to run trillion-dollar budget deficits, financed by borrowing from foreigners, America must run a comparably large trade deficit to provide dollars to foreigners to buy our bonds. Thus, even in a trade war with much higher tariffs by all countries, there would still be large trade deficits. The tariffs would essentially be a very regressive tax imposed on the residents of all countries. This would raise prices and reduce standards of living in all countries. The net trade deficit would remain nearly the same, whether tariffs were increased or decreased by both sides or by only one side. The higher inflation from higher tariffs could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates more than otherwise. This would be a negative for the mREITs.

All protectionists profoundly lack an understanding of the concept of comparative advantage which underlies international trade. When signing the last billion spending bill, Trump stated that the US Military will be the most powerful ever - that would include World War II. Trump also decries the trade deficit and repeatedly gives incorrect figures for the deficit by saying only the import figures, rather than the correct deficit amount, which is net imports, i.e. imports minus exports.

During World War II, the US ran enormous trade deficits with the non-combatant countries. Thus, essentially, all steel and aluminum made in the US during the war went towards military uses. Civilians could not buy new cars, etc. No steel or aluminum, and much of anything else, was exported to countries not actively involved in the war. However, countries such as Mexico and Brazil were happy to export as much to the US as they could produce. Thus, the US ran enormous trade deficits with those countries.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the proper amount of military spending, the old “guns and butter” analogy still holds. One aspect of that analogy is that resources used for military purposes cannot be used for civilian purposes. This is especially true as an economy nears full employment. Thus, a way to have a society have the most powerful military ever and still not deprive civilians of anything is to buy the resources from foreigners. Paying for the net imports that replace resources devoted to the military with borrowed money makes it even less conspicuous.

The worst form of protectionism comes in the form of quotas. Quotas are bilateral agreements, negotiated by governments which allocate shares of the market that thus restrict exports and imports. None of the higher prices on the restricted goods are remitted to governments as is the case with tariffs and border adjustment taxes. The losses to the consumers are allocated to the favored producers under a quota system. Prices are always higher and production is always lower under a quota regime than would be the case in a free market. Higher consumer prices lead to lower standards of living. Lower production always leads to less employment. The worst impact of quotas is that firms involved have little or no incentive to innovate. If the amount they sell is determined by quotas, then the most important and desired employees of the firm are no longer the scientists and engineers who can come up with the best innovations and inventions. Rather the most sought after and highest paid employees of the firm become the politically connected lawyers and lobbyists who can influence the quota allocations in such a way to most benefit the firm. Already, there has been a large increase in lobbying as companies seek exemptions from the tariffs.

Ominously, Trump favors bilateral trade talks as opposed to multinational agreements like the Transpacific Partnership. With bilateral trade talks, there is a much greater risk of quotas resulting. When only two countries are involved, it is possible that companies from both countries can agree to carve up their domestic markets among themselves and use quotas to enforce the market share arrangements. The losers are consumers in both countries. Multinational agreements are the only effective method of curtailing unfair trade practices. Quotas almost never appear in multinational agreements. See Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, for a discussion of the risks of additional risks related to protectionism.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, recently, a French court ordered Switzerland’s largest bank to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

A financial crisis of the magnitude of that which ensued after the collapse of Lehman in 2008 would bring drastically lower interest rates, especially short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free. That would be very good for agency mortgage-backed securities and mREITs that hold them. The 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs would additionally benefit as long as LIBOR moved in conjunction with other short-term interest rates on instruments deemed to be essentially risk free, such as treasury bills. MORL, MRRL, and REML effectively borrow at a rate determined by LIBOR. A financial crisis might cause the spread between LIBOR and treasury bills to widen, that might adversely impact the implicit interest expenses that MORL, MRRL, and REML incur due to their leverage.

Diversification, Hedging, And Arbitrage In The 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN Sector

I have utilized UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) as diversifiers and for hedging possible macroeconomic outcomes. As I discussed in New Risks Appear For 2X-Leveraged mREITs, I added ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD). The yield on SMHD usually exceeded both CEFL and BDCL and was only slightly less than MORL.

I took a small long position in SMHD based on the supposition that an interesting aspect of SMHD is that it may be diversifier for CEFL. This is because closed-end funds are excluded from SMHD. Originally, I looked at SMHD as a diversifier for MORL since SMHD has many equity issues that might do well in an environment of higher levels of economic activity. However, SMHD has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL. Since SMHD excludes closed-end funds, there is no overlap with CEFL.

After UBS AG (UBS) created MRRL, which is essentially an identical twin to MORL, I bought some MRRL. For a short while, Fidelity allowed purchases of MRRL after they stopped allowing purchases of MORL and the other UBS 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. In other brokerage accounts, I would buy either MORL or MRRL, whichever was cheaper. Initially, trading was very thin in MRRL. This allowed MRRL to trade either above or below MORL for short periods, as it hit air pockets. There were a few times when the spread between MORL and MRRL approached $0.20, and I was able to switch back and forth between them.

Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares", ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but until recently not approaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018, and on Monday, September 20, 2018, prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. Chart I below shows the MORL - MRRL spread for the period after September 6, 2018.

Chart I

Generally, an investor now initiating or adding to a position in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs either MORL or MRRL should buy whichever one is cheaper at the time. That has been MRRL for at least the last six months. Likewise, a seller that owned both should sell the higher priced one. That has been MORL for at least the last six months. A trader trying to arbitrage the spread between might attempt to buy MORL when the spread was very close to the low end of a range, with the hope of reversing into MRRL at some later date when the spread was higher.

Those investors that already own MORL have a more complex situation. Anytime one sells MORL and uses the proceeds to buy MRRL, they pick up yield and value as long as the price of MORL exceeds that of MRRL. However, they give up the opportunity of selling MORL at an even higher spread at a later date. One method of addressing the timing issue is basing the trades on the standard deviation of the spread. From the period September 7, 2018, through to May 22, 2019, shown on Chart I above, the average value of the MORL - MRRL spread was $0.43. The highest spread was $1.11, and the lowest -$0.11. The standard deviation was 0.32. If we assume that the spreads are normally distributed, then 95% of the time the spread should be within about 2 standard deviations from the mean. Thus, when the spread exceeds (2 x 0.32) + 0.43 = 1.07, it would appear an attractive point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. Additionally, it would seem to be a good idea to not execute all of your position at one time as long as you have a large enough position that transaction costs are not a significant issue. Likewise, if your position is so large that executing all of you position at one time would result in only partial fills at various prices, it would also seem to be a good idea to not execute all of you position at one time.

The index upon which SMHD and SMHB are based has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL. While MORL and SMHB can trade significantly above their net indicative (asset) values. MRRL and SMHB cannot trade significantly above their net indicative (asset) values, as long as new notes are being created. This presents an opportunity for holders of MORL to switch into SMHB and pick up yield and value. This may be of particular interest to those who hold MORL in accounts at Fidelity. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of MRRL, but it does allow new purchases of SMHB.

Trading between MORL and SMHB is risk arbitrage, as opposed to the essentially risk-less arbitrage involved in trading between MORL and MRRL or SMHD and SMHB. Since MORL and SMHB only have some but not all components in common, there will be drift between the two, separate from the relationship between MORL and its net indicative (asset) values. The objective in trading out of MORL and SMHB is to sell a note that is trading significantly above net indicative (asset) values and into ones that are priced very close to net indicative (asset) values. Arbitrage occurs when the two things being traded are similar and are expected to move similarly. Riskless arbitrage involves trading things that are essentially identical such as MORL and MRRL. Risk arbitrage involves non-identical but related things like MORL and SMHB. There are various parameters that can be used to quantify the relationship between MORL and SMHB. One parameter is the difference between SMHB and MORL. That is shown below in Chart II.

Chart II

If you sold MORL on December 24, 2018, at $11.70 and bought SMHB at $16.98 for a difference of $5.28, you could have reversed it on January 2, 2019, when MORL closed at $!3.65 and SMHB at $21.92, a difference of $5.28. However, a substantial part of the increase in the SMHB - MORL spread could be attributed to the sharp increase in both SMHB and MORL over that period. To eliminate movement in the spread caused by changes in the magnitude of both, the spread could be divided by SMHB. That is shown below in Chart III.

Chart III

Chart III suggests that the best time to have sold MORL and bought SMHB was on May 23, 2019, when the value of (SMHB - MORL)/ SMHB was only .2265. On May 23, 2019, MORL closed at $14.10 a spread of $0.97 over MRRL, which closed at $13.13. MORL's price was also $0.97 above the $13.13 net indicative (asset) value of MORL and MRRL. On that day, SMHB's price of $18.23 was very close to the SMHB net indicative (asset) value of $18.28. Thus, selling MORL and buying SMHB got you out of a UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged ETN that was selling at 7.4% above net indicative (asset) value and into one selling at only 0.3% above net indicative (asset) value. The one thing that is certain about the 2X Leveraged ETNs is that eventually they will be worth net indicative (asset) value. For the series: (SMHB - MORL)/SMHB, the observed standard deviation is 0.039, and the mean is 0.304. Thus, the mean minus two standard deviations is 0.304 - (2 x 0.039) = 0.226. That also suggests May 23, 2019, was a good day for selling MORL and buying SMHB.

Analysis Of The June 2019 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected June 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.0596 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0596 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in May 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. There is one quarterly payer that will, however, contribute to the June 2019 dividend. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) had an ex-date of 5/22/2019. Thus, it will also contribute to the June 2019 dividend. That only one quarterly payer will contribute to the June 2019 MORL and MRRL dividend will make the June 2019 dividend one of the lower "small' month dividends. AGNC reduced its monthly dividend from $0.18 to $0.16. That reduction to the June dividend was somewhat offset by the increase in the quarterly ABR dividend to $0.28 from the prior $0.27. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the May 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Various arbitrage opportunities exist in the 2x-leveraged ETN sector. There are two 2x-leveraged ETNs, MORL and SMHD that at times trade far above their respective net indicative (asset) values. Generally, new purchasers should avoid MORL and SMHD, in favor of MRRL and SHMB, 2X-leveraged monthly pay ETNs that are based on the same indexes as MORL and SMHD respectively. Holders of MORL and SMHD should consider when to switch to MRRL and SHMB. Selling MORL or SMHB and using the proceeds to buy MRRL and SHMB will usually result in an immediate increase in current yield. However, waiting for the spread to be even more favorable could be even more advantageous. This suggests that not switching your entire position at any one time may be a better course of action.

More sophisticated traders might try to trade both ways when the spreads deviate from the means by close to two standard deviations. Likewise, traders may want to play the spread between MORL and SMHB as discussed in The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. Holders of 2x-leveraged ETNs have usually experienced a windfall when the sponsor ceases sales of newly created notes, and a twin 2X-leveraged ETN, based on the identical index, exists. Holders of such 2x-leveraged ETNs should recognize that a potential windfall exists and consider what strategies they will employ to take advantage of the potential windfall. It should be kept in mind that the windfall will disappear, if the old 2x-leveraged ETNs are held long enough, since, at some point, all 2x-leveraged ETNs will be only worth above their respective net indicative (asset) values. This will be when they are redeemed, either prior to maturity or at maturity.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. However, there does exist now some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. This risk has arisen as a result of positions taken by some prominent Democrats advocating taxes on the very rich. There are other significant risks as well. Protectionism being the most significant risk. The financial markets seem to recognize that, as trade concerns seem to account for much of the day-to-day market volatility.

One consideration is that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Some large market participants may be able to profit easily from the spreads that are presenting arbitrage opportunities involving 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs. Brokerage firms that have hypothecated shares in their customers' accounts can usually short those shares and receive the proceeds of the short sale. It would be very profitable to short the higher priced 2x leveraged high-yield ETN and buy the lower priced one of the pair and just collect the difference in yield. Using the actual prices when Sell SMHD Yielding 21.5%, Buy SMHB Yielding 23.6% was written, a firm that could short SMHD and simultaneously buy SMHB could collect 2.1% on the notational amount of the transaction indefinitely and also get a capital gain at maturity or when the prices eventually converged so that SMHB was equal to SMHD x 1.53. This would not require any outlay of cash if hypothecated shares were shorted.

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN can possibly receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended. Thus, a consideration when choosing how much of any 2x leveraged high-yield ETN to own is the probability that sales might be suspended by the issuer at some point in the future.

One reason that sales might be suspended by the issuer could be to allow its brokerage arm to generate essentially risk-free income that would not require any outlay of cash, if hypothecated shares were shorted. I think it is likely that some customers of UBS might have hypothecated shares of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs in their accounts. Paine Webber, a large retail brokerage firm, was acquired by UBS in 2000. See The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. For a discussion of why CEFL might be a candidate to have new sales suspended and a new version issued.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 12.59 3/28/2019 0.3 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 8.82 17.37 5/30/2019 0.16 m 0.02164 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.53 4/3/2019 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 6.11 3/28/2019 0.48 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 5.17 3/28/2019 0.62 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 5.01 3/28/2019 0.5 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.84 3/28/2019 0.47 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ARI 4.66 3/28/2019 0.46 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.57 3/28/2019 0.45 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.53 3/28/2019 0.2 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 4.49 15.83 5/30/2019 0.145 m 0.01096 Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.07 3/8/2019 0.34 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.79 4/2/2019 0.335 q PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.31 4/12/2019 0.47 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.09 3/28/2019 0.2 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.85 13.1 5/22/2019 0.28 q 0.01623 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.76 18.16 06/14/2019 0.19 m 0.00769 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.55 3/14/2019 0.3 q Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2.3 3/29/2019 0.42 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.43 3/28/2019 0.08 q TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 1.43 3/28/2019 0.43 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.38 3/29/2019 0.31 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.33 3/28/2019 0.5 q KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.3 3/28/2019 0.43 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.13 5.82 5/24/2019 0.06 m 0.0031

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, SHMB, REML,BCDL, CEFL, AGNC, ARR, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.