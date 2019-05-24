S&P 500: 2016 All Over Again

While there is no guarantee the lows for the market are in, a reasonable amount of fear has now entered the market which is a positive for the bulls.

Just four weeks ago, I discussed that things were getting a little frothy in my article "S&P-500: Sentiment Getting Complacent," and discussed that it wasn't an ideal time to be starting new positions. Bullish sentiment was through the roof, less experienced traders were pressing their bets into an already extended market (SPY), and it was difficult to find a single bear willing to raise their hand. Fast forward a month, and we've seen a complete U-turn from where we sat in late April.

Many unwavering bulls proclaiming they would be adding on any dip are saying "after you, my dear Alphonse," and some have quietly converted to bears. This is evident in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey reading, where the bears now outweigh the bulls 36% to 25%. This plunge in bullish sentiment is occurring despite the fact that we've seen a completely routine 5% pullback from all-time highs. While the market could easily trade lower from here short term, the bulls should welcome the fact that the perma-bears are dusting off their suits and have come back from hibernation to do their usual "I told you so's."

There is nothing new on Wall Street or in stock speculation. What has happened in the past will happen again, and again, and again. This is because human nature does not change, and it is human emotion, solidly build into human nature, that always gets in the way of human intelligence. Of this I am sure.

- Jesse Livermore

The above quote of Jesse Livermore fits the current landscape quite well as once again we've seen almost everyone jump back in the pool right at the highs with some proclaiming with certainty that this is not a market where one should dare be under-invested. If there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's that the "get in now while you still can!" crowd is one to watch out for. This type of sentiment almost always rears its head near tops, and these traders are nowhere to be found when the wheels inevitably fall off.

The market has now pulled back just over 5% from its brief visit with prior all-time highs, but the good news for the bulls is that this pullback has been met with a sudden disgust for this market. The interesting thing is that the current landscape is eerily similar to that of Q2 2016 and may provide some clues into what might be next if the wiser bulls left themselves some ammunition unlike the impatient ones crawling over each other to hit the asks above 2900.

Let's take a look at sentiment first:

American Association Of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey

As we can see from the below chart of AAII Sentiment Survey data, bullish sentiment is now well below the historical average of 38% bulls and bearish sentiment has shot up above the historical average of 30.5% bulls. It's incredible that a market above its 200-day moving average and one that made all-time highs earlier this month is now chock full of neutrals and bears - with more than 75% of market participants now either neutral or bearish. We now have similar readings to the week of the Brexit swoon in 2016 when we had more than 70% of market participants either bearish or neutral and bullish sentiment a few ticks below the 30% level.

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey)

(Source: AAII Sentiment Survey)

Moving over to the CNBC Fear and Greed Index, we also see some similarities to June of 2016. The Fear and Greed Index currently sits at 28 and is below Brexit levels near 30, and both pullbacks were just over 5% corrections from at or within 1% of new all-time highs. While this indicator is not on a heavily bullish reading yet compared to previous troughs, it is in the zone where the indicator tends to find support if this is going to be a run of the mill correction.

(Source: CNBC.com)

Daily Sentiment Index Data

Moving over to Daily Sentiment Index Data [DSI] in the chart I've built below, we can see that bullish sentiment for the S&P 500 currently sits at 38% bulls, down from 90% in late April. This is a very healthy improvement and where we tend to see bottoms if this is going to be a normal 5-7% correction vs. a bear raid like we got in December (12-20% correction). While this indicator could head lower, this is certainly a significant change from where we were just four weeks ago.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

So how is this market similar to the June 2016 period? Here are just a few similarities:

1. 15%+ pullback on the Nasdaq from its highs (Q3 2015-Q1 2016)

2. 20% rise off the lows on the back of strong breadth (Q1 2016-Q2 2016)

3. 15%+ rally off of the lows back to all-time highs (Q1 2016-Q2 2016)

4. Golden cross (50-day moving average up through 200-day moving average)

5. Sharp 5%+ pullback to below a rising 50-day moving average

6. All occurring within a 9-month span (November 2015 to June 2016)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let's take a look at the current market:

(Source: TC2000.com)

I don't know about you, but I would say that the market is rhyming quite a bit here and is showing some pretty clear similarities to the Q2 2016 swoon. As discussed above in the article, sentiment reached similar levels during that drop, and we've actually got more fear in this market despite the pullback being shallower than the 6.5% flush we got in June 2016 during the Brexit scare. For those unaware of what happened next, the market bottomed on a nasty 1.7% down day for the S&P 500 and was at new all-time highs within less than a month. Indeed not the best time to be getting overly bearish and throwing away positions out of fear of an Armageddon-style drop around the corner.

There is no guarantee that this market is going to repeat what happened in 2016, and there are likely many bears that will say a trade war is a far cry from a Brexit scare. While there is undoubtedly some validity to the latter point, no two market corrections are going to have the same fundamental catalyst. During every correction there will be arguments about whether this catalyst is as lethal as that catalyst and there's no real way of knowing for sure which is worse and exactly what impact any catalyst is going to have on the market.

What we can measure, however, is what the price action is telling us and if the bulls are showing up where they need to in order to put a floor under this market where they need to. During the Brexit scare, it took a one-day flush below the 200-day moving average and a 6.5% correction for the bulls to step up and say it's time to start thinking long in a big way. Currently, we're sitting just over 1.5% above the 200-day moving average at 2777 and 1.5% away from the 6.5% pullback we saw in June of 2016.

While the bears may think a re-test of the lows is in the cards and that this bull is running on fumes, I would argue that a 5% pullback after a 25% rally is completely common-place and no reason for the bears to dust off their pom-poms just yet. The 200-day moving average sits just below, we still have a fresh golden cross that remains intact as of early April, and we've got an NYSE Advance Decline Line that also made a new all-time high in Q1 that's yet to see any significant damage.

While the prevailing sentiment is not at levels where investors are puking like they were just six months ago in December, we're beginning to see a reasonable amount of fear enter the market for a 5% pullback that most should have been able to see was overdue. Even wilder, we're seeing so many article titles with the word 'recession' in them that you'd think we were in a full-blown recession already. The key for the bulls here is stepping up and putting in a sharp reversal to suggest that they spent the past few weeks re-stocking their ammo and are ready to start putting some of it back to work. Thus far, we have seen a shortage of sustainable buying pressure, but as we saw in the Brexit flush, things can change very quickly when markets start getting oversold after a significant low.

In summary, I believe now is the time to be open-minded and not the time to throw in the towel and label the current bull market dead like some are now resorting to. The first sound of perma-bears shuffling out of their caves should be music to the bulls' ears, and when they are parading around in the water, it's time to start thinking about the long side even if one's gut is saying the opposite. While the market may be under pressure currently, some stocks are holding up exceptionally well and barely budging in the face of this recent market weakness.

For this reason, I've taken a position in one name - Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI) as it sits near all-time highs and is unaware of any correction judging by its resilient price action. Another name that continues to hold up exceptionally well is MercadoLibre (MELI), which is actually up 4% for May vs. the S&P-500's 4% decline. For full disclosure, I am long Ollie's Bargain Outlets from $97.00, and Mercadolibre from $541.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While I don't believe it's time to rush in and begin buying blindly with both hands, I do think it's time to observe for clues that the bulls might be awakening from their slumber the past couple of weeks. Critical support for the S&P 500 sits at 2785, and as long as this level is defended on a weekly close, I see no reason to entertain the gloomy bearish articles suggesting this market is ready to fall off a cliff. A 600-point rise on the S&P 500 that's followed by a 130 point decline is completely normal, but the key for the bulls will be waking up soon and showing some signs of life. Just as it was easy to be a bull and an insanely crowded trade in late April, it's now easy to be a bear and get caught up in the headlines.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bull may be down on the mat, but it's not out, and the bulls are still winning by technical points even if they haven't completely knocked the bear out just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, OLLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.