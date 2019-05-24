Medical Distributors Are Going To Have A Rough Year

Medical Distributors such as Cardinal Health (CAH) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and McKesson (MCK) are unfortunately in for a mediocre year. From a quick look, these companies look like deals trading at low P/E ratios trading between 9-12x earnings. Dividend yields have risen due to price declines to recent highs. They are in a growing field as medical demand is rising due to an aging population in the United States. Looking back at the past year, all the named companies are down although AmerisourceBergen is down only 2.7%.

These companies represent 90% of the market and thus will discuss only them.

Data by YCharts

The main reason for these price declines are the first due to compressed margins. I will discuss Cardinal first as their operating margin has declined from 2.2% to 1.17% since 2016. This has led to a drop in income before tax even as revenues grow by 13% in the same time period.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the last 5 years, every company had their margin compress. These companies realized the need for cost cutting due to competition and put plans in place. McKesson and AmerisourceBergen plans have started to materialize into improved margins. Margins are extremely important in this field because a 0.1% improvement equates to $143 million for Cardinal and $214 million for McKesson in operating profit. Competition and lower reimbursement from the government have mostly lead to this situation. Given the low margins, it is unlikely and major competitor will enter the space. Amazon could potentially, but at this point unlikely. An entry like that would further compress these tight margins similar to the grocery war currently going on.

Aside from margin compression, political risk is starting to peek its ugly head. All three companies list on their 10-Ks as Cardinal puts it best:

" -possible losses that may arise or expenses that we may incur from the resolution and defense of the lawsuits and investigations in which we have been named relating to the distribution of prescription opioid pain medication;

- potential damage to our reputation, adverse operational impacts or other effects that may result from the national opioid epidemic and the allegations that have been made about our role in such epidemic; "

This is a major unknown risks. Although the epidemic is tragic, politicians love to appeal to their base. Right now they are hot button issues that politicians are proposing all sorts of solutions. One of them is from New York and a large surcharge (tax) on opioid manufactures and last quarter McKesson took a $151 million charge primarily on litigation expenses, additionally they settled with West Virginia. 40 states are investigating or named these 3 companies in lawsuits regarding opioids. Additionally, they are named in class action lawsuits. These legal and political risks are going to continue driving poor results. If these companies operating margins did not compress at the same time, they would command higher P/E ratios. Even though I do not see this risk as jeopardizing the long term 5+ years, it is still an unknown risk that will drag results.

I am not bearish on any of these companies, they have long term growth potential and offer a compelling value on that. The short term performance of these companies is what I question. I would hold current positions, and if you are looking to buy, I would do so opportunistically. ABC on dips to $75, CAH on dips below $45, and MCK on dips below $120. The downside beyond those dips are limited unless political and legal environment change dramatically.

My favorite of the 3 is AmerisourceBergen for 3 main reasons. They have driven the largest margin improvements. Revenue growth is the highest of their competitors at 9.66% in the last year. Dividend growth potential is the highest. Currently paying out the lowest amount at 24%. Once these short term risk are dealt with, they have plenty of room to grow. Additionally, their debt position is no concern. They are rated at A- and have plenty of financial flexibility. My 1 year price target on a 2019 estimated $8.70 of free cash flow is $87. By 2021, they could drive free cash flow to over $10 a share based and command a higher P/E at that point and push the stock well over $100 a share. I believe 2020-2021 will turn out as better years for these major players in drug distribution. 2019 like 2018, will likely be mediocre at best.

