Insider Buying In CenturyLink At 27-Year Lows Signals Buy

Today's market sell-off was ugly and very few companies were immune from the carnage. CenturyLink (CTL) fell to yet another 52-week and 27-year low of $9.64.

This is an update to an article I wrote May 22nd alerting investors to the opportunity to pick up CTL at what I believe is a bargain price. It appears I am not the only that believes CenturyLink is oversold and mispriced.

Insider Buying

CEO Jeff Storey purchased 50K shares today in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Here is the Form 4 clip filed after hours today.

The CFO also made a purchase.

Dividend Announcement

The company also declared the $.25 cent dividend to go ex-dividend on May 31st. CTL will disburse payment on June 14th.

I received many comments from readers concerned about the ex-dividend date. This is a quick update to my article from yesterday:

Why I am buying CenturyLink yielding 10% Today.

Interested investors can click the above title to read the article in full.

Contrary to public opinion, leverage is being reduced.

The company is in the process of a tender offer for up to $550M of debt.

CenturyLink should announce results of the tender before the end of the month.

Conclusion

The market is in sell-off mode and investors are selling everything. Emotions are running high as the fear factor over China trade heats up. CTL is not exempt but the market has wildly oversold the stock. Investors will have to be patient and take a longer-term approach until the share price can stabilize.

I stated I thought the stock might have 5% downside from the $9.91 low of 5/22. I stand by that call, give or take a dime. I am continuing to buy the name and added to my position under $9.75 today.

As always, you must do your own research and know your risk tolerance in a volatile market. It is highly advised to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

