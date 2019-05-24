Varian Medical Systems To Acquire Cancer Treatment Services For India Cancer Data

With the deal, VAR is gaining direct access to patient treatment data which it will use to inform its cancer product development.

CTSI provides a full range of cancer treatment services to patients in India.

Quick Take

Varian Medical Systems (VAR) announced it has agreed to acquire Cancer Treatment Services International [CTSI] for $283 million.

CTSI operates a global network of cancer treatment centers and healthcare facilities with a focus on the regions of India and South Asia.

VAR is gaining direct access to patient data across the range of oncology treatment regimens in order to better inform its cancer product development processes, so the deal is a strong long-term move by management.

Target Company

Wexford, Pennsylvania-based CTSI was founded in 2006 and operates the American Oncology Institute in Hyderabad, India, as well as 10 radiation, medical and surgical oncology centers in the Indian subcontinent and a US-based Oncology Solutions division.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director, and CEO Joseph A. Nicholas, who was previously CEO of Alliance Oncology.

Below is an overview video of the American Oncology Institute’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: American Oncology Institute

CTSI’s American Oncology Institute represents a 300,000 square foot cancer-focused multispecialty hospital in Hyderabad while its Oncology Solutions division provides cancer care professional services to healthcare providers globally.

Investors have invested at least $2 million in the company through a venture funding round. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Frost & Sullivan, India’s oncology treatment market was projected to reach $550 million (or Rs 3,831 crore) by 2017.

Overall, cancers in the oral cavity and lungs in males, as well as cervix and breast in females account for nearly 50% of all cancer cases in India.

Additionally, there are about 2.8 million prevalent cases of all types of cancers while an average of 800,000 new cases of the disease are recorded on an annual basis.

The medical expenditure on cancer treatments in India is expected to rise in the upcoming three to five years which will likely increase the revenue of cancer treatment facilities during that period.

Major vendors that operate healthcare facilities networks in India include:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (APOLLOHOSP.NS)

Global Hospitals Group

Care Hospitals Group

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

VAR disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $283 million and provided a change in financial guidance as follows:

Management said it would pay for the deal with a combination of cash on hand and borrowing under its existing credit facility.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 29, 2019, Varian had $546.3 million in cash and equivalents and $1.65 billion in total liabilities, of which $331.3 million were long-term liabilities.

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 29, 2019, was $102.3 million.

In the past 12 months, VAR’s stock price has risen 7.55% vs. ViewRay’s (VRAY) rise of 10.03%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been evenly split in the last 12 quarters between positive and negative actual results vs. consensus estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has improved since early 2018, as this linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

VAR is acquiring CTSI to gain data rights to cancer treatment efficacy in the field in order to better inform its product development processes.

As Varian stated in the deal announcement,

This transaction will accelerate identification of unmet clinical and operational needs to facilitate advances in technology and services. As a result, the combined companies will be positioned to create new multidisciplinary solutions based on robust clinical information benefiting oncologists, and ultimately resulting in better care for patients. These fast-growing offerings will allow Varian to expand its solutions, while helping to support the continued growth trajectory of the company's oncology systems business.

By having direct access to patient data and combining with the firm’s initiatives in artificial intelligence, Varian management believes it will be able to drive faster and more valuable product development for its global cancer products growth ambitions.

The deal is, therefore, a long-term, strategic move by management, and likely won’t result in a stock bump in the near-term directly from the acquisition.

The acquisition will dampen its financial results for the short-term, but I’m optimistic about the deal and believe that gaining access to real-time clinical data in an important business area will produce better results over the long-term.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.