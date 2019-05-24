VC Deals: Modsy Gets $37M For Virtual Interior Design

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the email alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

3D room remodeling startup Modsy raised $37M in a Series C led by TCV, bringing total funding up to $71M. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Advance Venture Partners also participated. The new funding will go towards 3D automation investment, marketplace expansions, and improving the design and concierge shopping services.



The online interior design service delivers a realistic 3D rendering of a customer’s room filled with shoppable products. The service has a $69 base price, but the $149 Premium package adds assistance from a human designer. Modsy has created over 2 million shoppable room renders since its 2015 debut. Since the Series B last December, the startup has expanded its customer base by 450% and grown headcount by 151%, from 47 to 118 employees. The company launched the Live Swap feature for quick room editing, the real-time design tool 3D Style Editor, and Minna Home, a line of custom sofas and chairs designed from customer data.



The Minna Home launch shows the unique advantage of Modsy’s design-meets-data model. Asked how technology and data help differentiate Modsy from its competitors, CEO Shanna Tellerman tells Seeking Alpha, “We have a unique data set at Modsy that takes into account full 3D proportions, layout, and scale, which only exists in the realm of 3D. We also have the human-led decision making around products that are paired together frequently and how these ultimately perform from a sales perspective.”



Tellerman says the company gathers “a tremendous amount of data on the trends across styles, product categories, and the performance of specific products.” The data has helped Modsy identify holes in its collections to either source new partners or develop new products, as was the case with Minna Home.



Will the launch of physical products lead to a brick-and-mortar presence? “We don’t have anything to share at this time, but we’re constantly evaluating new channels and ways to introduce Modsy to consumers,” says Tellerman.



TCV’s Executive Vice President Tina Hoang-To will join the Modsy board, which has a female majority. Last year, 2% of VC funding went to women-led companies. Asked how the VC community can change those numbers, Hoang-To says, “TCV and I have always been focused on investing in strong founders from diverse backgrounds and companies like Modsy that break the mold, think differently, and have the opportunity to become market leaders.” Hoang-To cites Tellerman, Rent the Runway’s Jennifer Hyman, and Minted’s Mariam Naficy as “raising capital and inspiring others” and thinks “we will continue to see a shift” in VC investments.



Other notable VC deals this week:

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Venture Fund joined as DoorDash (DOORD) raised $600M at a $12.6B valuation from co-leads Darsana Capital Partners and Sands Capital and backers Coatue Management, Dragoneer, DST Global, Sequoia Capital, and Temasek. The funds will fuel market expansion in more regions of the U.S. and Canada and to DoorDash Drive, which delivers for businesses like Walmart.

Goldman Sachs- (NYSE:GS) and Visa-backed (NYSE:V) digital payments processor Marqeta raised $260M in a Series E at a roughly $2B valuation. Coatue Management led the round. The payment processor works with Square, Instacart, and DoorDash, to name a few. The infusion will go towards Marqeta’s overseas expansion, especially in Asia and Europe, and to add new customers.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $55M round for gene therapy startup Locana, which focuses on therapies for Huntington’s, ALS, and others caused by problems in the RNA. ARCH Venture Partners, Temasek Lightstone Ventures, and UCB Ventures also participated. Locana will use the money to expand its platform and pipeline and to build out the leadership team.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) competitor Sun Basket raised $30M in a round led by PivotNorth Capital, which brought total funding up to $125M. The Series E again delays Sun Basket’s long-rumored IPO, but the company might want to take its time since Blue Apron hasn’t had the smoothest ride since going public.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.