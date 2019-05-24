E-Mini S&P 500: Triggered A Weekly Buy Signal From 2,809

If the market turns bullish, it would activate the target above at the sell 1 level of 2,905 to the sell 2 level of 2,947.

The weekly E-mini 500 price has come down below the average price of 2,851, activating the buy 1 level of 2,809 to the buy 2 level at 2,755.

In the report we published on Seeking Alpha last week, we indicated that the average price for the E-mini S&P 500 this week was 2,851. If the market completes the target that was anticipated of 2,867, which is the mean this week, it would complete this pattern, and we would wait to see what the market does. In that report, we said that if the market comes down to the buy 2 (B2) level, there is a 95% probability that the market will revert back to the mean.

What did the market do?

The E-mini S&P last traded at 2,824 with a low of 2,815.25. Trading below the average price of 2,851, as indicated in the report, activated the extreme below the mean, the buy 1 (B1) level of 2,809. When the price reaches this level of B1, there is a high mathematical probability that the price has accomplished the downside swing or downside target, and it is ready to test the average price.

Courtesy: TDAmeritrade

As you can see from the chart, the market made a high of 2,869/2,870 and came down last night below 2,851. Coming down below the average price activates the bearish trend momentum.

To use the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) artificial intelligence algorithm properly, when the price trades below the average price, it activates a bearish trend momentum. Automatically, a bearish trend momentum activates the buy target below, which is the relative implied volatility 1:1 factor of the B1 level; in this case at 2,809. This level, if activated, has a 90% probability of a reversion to the mean to occur. Just as happened on May 13-14, a buy signal automatically activates the average price as the target. Just a reminder: day traders should use the 15-minute bar.

Bearish Trend Momentum Completed

The market today made a low so far as I write this report of 2,815, not quite down to the anticipated low of 2,809. It is within a bearish trend momentum. The market is either going to come down to 2,809, at which point we would look for the target to be triggered. We do not recommend self-directed traders make a trade until the target is triggered, which means the price touches that level and then closes above it for a buy signal. For a sell signal, it means coming down below the level and activating the target below. The structure of the reversion to the mean gives you five levels or pivot points: the mean, and two levels above (Sell 1 and Sell 2) and two levels below (Buy 1 and Buy 2) to the mean as trigger points.

Where the market is right now, if the price closes above 2,851, it would negate this bearish trend momentum. It would activate a bullish trend momentum on a close above it, activating the sell 1 (S1) target of 2,905 with a 90% probability that the price will revert back to the mean. However, the price may still go up to the sell 2 (S2) level of 2,947, with a 95% probability that the price will revert back to the mean from the S2 level. Be patient; wait for the market to activate the trigger points.

Summary

The weekly price has come down below the average price of 2,851, activating the B1 level of 2,809 and the B2 level of 2,755. If we close above 2,851, it would negate this bearishness and turn the trend momentum bullish, activating the target above (S1) at 2,905 to the S2 level of 2,947 of the extreme above the mean.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.