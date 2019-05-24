Intuit: Outperforming The Tax Quarter

Q3 is Intuit's most critical quarter, as it comprises the April tax deadline that prompts many individuals and businesses to purchase TurboTax.

Shares of Intuit rallied more than 5% after posting strong Q3 results that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Intuit (INTU), the software company best known for its tax and accounting software tools like TurboTax and Quickbooks, just beat estimates in its most important quarter yet. Revenues and earnings soared past Wall Street's estimates, causing shares to vault up more than 5% as a result. Investors were undoubted relieved that the third quarter - which, being Intuit's biggest quarter that's responsible for raking in ~80% of the company's annual earnings - contained no surprises, especially in a quarter that has been marred by surprise earnings misses from powerhouses like Alphabet (GOOG).

I haven't been a perennial Intuit bull. In November of last year, I had cautioned that Intuit's valuation would cause the stock to falter (and indeed, the stock sank alongside the rest of the market in the painful December crunch). But while valuation is still a persistent issue for Intuit (against Wall Street's consensus EPS target of $7.07 for FY20, per Yahoo Finance, Intuit trades at a rather lavish ~37x forward P/E ratio), the stock has room to rally after it cleared third-quarter obstacles.

Given the stock is still ~7% below year-to-date highs, it might be a good tine to explore buying Intuit into its strength.

Q3 was a big hurdle for Intuit to cross

Let's dig deeper on this. The 2019 tax season was the first filing period which incorporated the changes signed into law by President Trump. We didn't know how the supposed simplification of the tax system would impact consumers' decision to purchase tax accounting software. On the one hand, the much larger portion of the population that is electing for the doubled standard deduction is likely to cause a shift from paid prepares onto tools like TurboTax. But on the other hand, filers who had previously used TurboTax may find taxes simple enough to do by hand. We didn't know the net effect surrounding the uncertainty of the Trump tax changes - thus, Q3 had always hung as a question mark over Intuit.

It turns out that the consumer segment didn't perform incredibly hot in Q3. Intuit still managed to grow consumer revenues by 10% y/y to $2.15 billion, as shown in the chart below - but that's the slowest growth rate in five quarters.

Figure 1. Intuit revenue trends by segment Source: Intuit earnings fact sheet

Thankfully, there was a powerful counterbalance: the small business group, anchored by the infamous Quickbooks application. Small business revenues jumped 19% y/y to $887 million, the strongest growth rate to date in FY19.

The count of paying Quickbooks customers, similarly, notched a record high just under 5 million, up 28% y/y and indicating a net add of 442k paid customers in the quarter:

Figure 2. Quickbooks customer trends

Source: Intuit earnings fact sheet

Goodarzi additionally noted that Quickbooks Advanced Online saw tremendous traction, helping Intuit to push further into the mid-market space for companies with under 100 employees. In addition, Intuit saw its fastest-ever 9% y/y growth rate in strategic partner revenues of $235 million, which is the revenue stream that Intuit collects from professional tax services.

All told, Intuit's revenues of $3.27 billion in the quarter notched a 12.4% y/y growth rate, actually accelerating 70bps over last quarter's growth rate and beating Wall Street's expectations of $3.23 billion (+11.3% y/y) by a one-point margin.

Drivers to propel Intuit higher

With the Q3 hurdle in the rearview mirror for Intuit, investors can now focus on the future rather than on the question marks surrounding tax season. The question now becomes: what tailwinds can push Intuit stock higher?

Outside of the tax concern, one of the biggest issues that investors take up with Intuit is the idea that its products are saturated. Its biggest money-makers, TurboTax and Quickbooks, are both category-leading software platforms that virtually eclipse all other offerings in the market. The small business segment, in particular, sees no shortage of competition. There are tools like Xero and Wave (the latter is "totally free forever" for its core bookkeeping features, per its slogan - Wave primarily generates revenues from payroll administration and other tertiary services).

Despite this glut of competing platforms, QuickBooks is still treated as the gold standard for small business accounting. Investors are naturally concerned that Quickbooks has hit a saturation point. Fortunately for bulls, Intuit has made a point of pushing its offerings upmarket into the mid-market space, whereas Quickbooks previously had long been the domain of smaller mom-and-pop outfits.

To accelerate this push, Intuit has invested deeply into its AI capabilities. One of the most practical applications of AI for Quickbooks customers is an automated tool that helps customers see which payables are lagging in conversion to cash. In addition, when customers are pinched for cash, Quickbooks now offers QuickBooks Capital as a short-term loan option.

These efforts haven't hurt the small business segment's margins; in fact, in Q3, the small business segment saw a five-point jump in operating margins to 42%, versus 37% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 3. Intuit segment margin trends

Source: Intuit earnings fact sheet

The small business segment - and by extension, Quickbooks - is vital to Intuit's future. Intuit has long been dominated by the huge lumpiness in its consumer revenues, which generates a massive windfall in Q3 but - as seen in the chart above - tends to generate flimsy margins in other quarters, especially Q1. SaaS revenues from Quickbooks, on the other hand, is evergreen - and alongside strong high-teens revenue growth, the small business segment has also achieved remarkable margin expansion.

In my view, Intuit's investments into the Quickbooks platform and its upmarket push will reduce the company's dependence on third-quarter consumer TurboTax revenues. Investors can then view Intuit less from a seasonal lens and put the company more on par with its peers in the SaaS sector.

Key takeaways

While Intuit remains an expensive stock, it is richly valued for good reason. The company is a consistent earnings performer, having beaten expectations by a comfortable margin over multiple quarters. For better or for worse, the third quarter is Intuit's biggest quarter, which generates well over 80% of Intuit's annual EPS - and fortunately, the company's EPS of $5.55 this quarter shattered Wall Street's estimates of $5.39, driven by strong performance in Intuit's small business arm.

Moving ahead, Intuit's push upmarket in its small business arm - driven by advanced solutions like QuickBooks Capital as well as AI-assisted features - can continue to drive strong growth alongside margin expansion. With the uncertainty of tax season behind us, investors can focus more on Intuit's upcoming growth drivers. Look for any dips as buying opportunities in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.