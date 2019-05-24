Yeti Is A Compelling Short

Company Overview

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) sells high-end coolers (45% of sales), drinkware (~52% of sales), and other branded accessories such as bags, t-shirts, hats & chairs (3% of sales). The coolers segment consists of both hard and soft coolers, while drinkware consists of tumblers, mugs, and bottles. Yeti’s products stand out from their peers’ because of their premium pricing, best-in-class quality, and brand recognition. The value proposition for buyers is a guaranteed high-quality product along with an increase in perceived socio-economic status (a la Gucci or Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)). No competing brands enjoy a similar level of recognition, perhaps with the exception of Hydro Flask in the tumbler market.

Declining Pricing Power

Yeti products are priced to perfection and are facing increasing pricing pressure because of increased competition and possible market saturation. Exhibit #1 details a sample of various products and their changes in retail prices between 2017 and 2019: (Table 1. Source: Wayback Machine)

Management claims in S-1 that gross margins have been affected because of:

“price reductions on select hard cooler, soft cooler, and Drinkware products in the second half of 2017 and in 2018 to reposition these products in the market to create pricing space for planned new product introductions” and, “disposition of certain prior generation, excess end-of-life soft cooler inventories through a peripheral bulk sales channel at a low gross margin.”

Furthermore, Yeti’s new CFO, Paul Carbone, claimed in Q3’18 earnings calls:

“While 7% is lower than our long-term guidance, this was due to a one-time bulk sale last year during the third quarter as we transitioned into our second generation of soft coolers. Given our desire to get this new innovation associated with the second-generation coolers into the market as soon as possible, we decided to clear through our first-generation product, which was actually purchased back in 2016. In the future, we do not expect to see the same level of excess prior gen inventory when we launch new products as we have revamped our demand planning and inventory management processes.”

Management's "one-time bulk sale through a peripheral channel explanation to rid prior-gen inventory" explanation does not paint the whole picture, since 1) second-gen products today sell for cheaper than comparable first-gen products, and 2) company website is not a peripheral sales channel.

For example, Hopper Two 30 (item 3 in Table #1), which was introduced in 2017 to replace Hopper 30, currently sells online at a ~14% lower price than its predecessor model did in 2016. Prices on Yeti’s products have fallen by ~9% on average, assuming an equal dollar-share basket of products. It is important to note that prices have fallen on daily-use products that are more likely to be high-volume; prices have stayed constant for heavy products meant for professional/industrial use which are likely to be lower-volume.

(Table 2. Source: Wayback Machine)

Fad or Brand?

I would characterize Yeti as a marketing company selling a commodity at a premium supported by its high brand value. Some lifestyle brands with similar characteristics are Canada Goose winter jackets, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) cameras, Lululemon leggings (NASDAQ:LULU), FitBit bands (NYSE:FIT), and Under Amour sportswear (NYSE:UA). The following charts reveal surprisingly strong correlations between sales and Google search trends for these companies. Yeti’s ongoing trajectory is mirroring those of burnt-out fads (GoPro, FitBit) and struggling brands (Under Armour) than those of well-performing businesses (Canada Goose, Lululemon).

Even if we attribute Yeti’s FY’16-18 sales decline to exogenous factors (retail environment, inventory mismanagement), the company’s brand was facing no crisis during this period but still seems to have peaked online in 2016. It is important to note that neither Lululemon nor Canada Goose has had a single year of decline or stagnation in either trends or sales. Moreover, a quick Google Search of independent articles on the product (not the stock) reveals that most coverage is from pre-2017, indicating a cool-off in media interest. Therefore, either the Yeti fad has already peaked or the company materially underspent on marketing to doll up its margin for the IPO. Perhaps it is no coincidence that marketing spend, instead of growing with revenue, has fallen by $25m through FY’17 till FY’18. It may be possible to revive the brand through renewed marketing expenditure, but then the company’s real margins going forward would be materially lower than it currently shows.

Moreover, since a) cooler lifecycles are long, b) room for innovation is negligible, and c) market seems to be close to saturation, future growth is contingent on Yeti’s ability to capitalize on its brand and expand into adjacent product offerings such as hiking/camping/hunting equipment and gear. However, these adjacent markets are not under-innovated or under-branded the way the cooler market was a decade ago. North Face, Columbia, LL Bean, Patagonia, and other established players dominate the market and mindshare in this space – Yeti will have to significantly speed up its product innovation cycle and increase its marketing expenditure to successfully expand, while risking brand dilution at the same time.

Long Product Lifecycles and Saturating TAM

There is negligible room for innovation and little incremental value-add with new product iterations for yeti. Unlike the iPhone, there is no “must have” appeal or feature with each new model that compels customers to upgrade. Consider the following market share calculations:

Coolers: Assuming every American in the top 5 income percentile purchases on average a $300 Yeti cooler every 10 years, we get a TAM of (330m x 0.05 x $300 / 10 =) $495mm annually. This roughly translates to every wage earning American in the top 10 income percentile (>$90k) purchasing a $300 Yeti cooler every 10 years.

Drinkware: Assuming every American in the top 10 income percentile purchases on average a $30 Yeti tumbler every 2 years, we get a TAM of (330m x 0.1 x $30 / 2 =) $495mm annually.

This adds up to $990mm total addressable market. However, Yeti already did $778m in FY’18 and will have to keep churning out new hit products and/or expand quickly into international markets to support guided growth. These are challenging endeavors that come with added costs and risks but the market seems to be pricing in continued double-digit growth as a given. Currently, Yeti’s revenue is heavily concentrated in the US and the company does not have a pipeline of another adjacent product whose introduction can materially drive topline growth over the next 2-3 years. In fact, their latest products have been a $70 bucket, a $300 lawn chair, and a $300 duffel bag, all very unlikely to gain the much traction.

Some of the most common use cases for Yeti’s coolers are hunting, fishing, and tailgating. However, all three of these activities are either stagnating or structurally declining in the US. The primary driver of this decline is the explosion of increasingly more popular, better value alternatives to outdoor recreation made possible by tech-enabled explosion of mass media based recreation. In essence, younger people choose the instant gratification from playing video games or watching Netflix over picking up a dedicated hobby such as hunting or fishing, which are surviving in certain pockets primarily because of inertia of tradition. These particular outdoor activities will continue to be threatened as mass media based recreation continues to rapidly improve:

Valuation

My base case assumes that Yeti is unable to materially expand beyond its current product offerings and consequently hits lower end of management targets for revenue growth. Eventually, this cases assumes that Yeti trades at multiples similar to peers in the outdoor goods industry rather than multiples commanded by lifestyle brands. Key assumptions for base case:

Revenue: Given the waning online interest and the fact that FY’18 revenue seems to be driven by widespread discounts, future revenue growth is likely to be more muted. Sales are assumed to grow at 10% over next 5 years, at the lower end of management’s 10-15% guided growth figure.

COGS: As has been demonstrated through this write-up, Yeti’s gross margins are under increasing pressure from competitors, and with no catalyst for change in sight, they are likely to keep declining. I assume 46% gross margins in my base case, 160bps lower than its 5-year average.

SG&A: After adjusting for non-recurring costs and adding back required marketing expenses that Yeti has cut over the past few years, historical SG&A costs boil down to 36% of revenue. SG&A is projected to remain at 36% of revenue to reflect required marketing and R&D expenditures to expand into adjacent and international markets.

Exit Multiple: My base case assumes that Yeti, over time, will trade at a similar valuation to its peers in the outdoor recreational goods market, at an average 1.2x LTM EV/Sales:

Vista Outdoor: 0.6x LTM EV/Sales

Clarus Corp: 1.74x LTM EV/Sales

Johnson Outdoors: 1.08x LTM EV/Sales

CallawayGolf:1.27xLTMEV/Sales

My short downside case assumes that Yeti can transform into a lifestyle brand within these 5 years and will trade as one at 20.6x LTM EV/EBITDA. This multiple is based on average values for the following similar lifestyle brands:

Canada Goose: 26.3x FY’20 est. EBITDA

VF Corp (North Face, Vans, Timberland): 16.3x FY’19 est. EBITDA

Lululemon: 19.2x FY’20 est. EBITDA

Risks

High short interest and low float may lead to a short squeeze. Plus, cost of borrowing is 30% currently. Therefore, put options are recommended.

Significant risk exists, contingent on Yeti’s ability to expand adjacently and internationally. However, this can be mitigated by keeping an eye on new product releases, fundamentally assessing their potential, and forecasting their future contributions into the model.

Catalysts

Yeti products are discretionary, vanity purchases, whose only remaining value proposition is their status symbol. As a result, they will be the first ones to be cut from the consumer’s budget when the economic cycle eventually turns, especially when cheaper substitutes of indistinguishable quality are available. This is different from clothing brands, because clothes have shorter life-cycles, higher turnover, and higher visibility.

With no new rock-star products slated for release, growth over next ~2 years depends on existing drinkware and coolers. The company is likely to miss the low end of its 10% topline growth target given waning online interest, lack of recent marketing investment, and stagnating retail environment.

Decline in gross margins will lead to multiple rerating. Yeti already seems to have been using discounting to drive sales growth and its consequences will eventually manifest through decline in gross margins.

Debt levels may prove burdensome and Yeti might have to rely on unfavorable refinancing or equity dilution to raise capital. Any weakness in the overall economy or debt markets is likely to significantly impact the company negatively.

Takeway

Yeti's biggest asset is its brand value that enables it to sell commodity products at a premium. However, the above evidence on Yeti's declining pricing power and online interest indicate that brand value is quickly diminishing, warranting a re-rating of the stock. Furthermore, our TAM math and research on customer base of hunters, fishermen and tailgaters also indicates that Yeti is close to saturating its market and that future industry growth is expected to be tepid. These concerns are magnified by the long life-cycles of coolers, the discretionary nature of the these purchase, and company's unproven ability to materially expand beyond coolers. Thus, given the current valuation at 36x earnings, Yeti seems to be a compelling short opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YETI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.