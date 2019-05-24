Caledonia Investments Plc: Diversification Meets Dividend Growth

Caledonia's balance sheet is one of the healthiest that I have seen in a while with significantly more cash than total liabilities.

The company was founded by the Cayzer family which still owns 48.5 percent of the company.

Caledonia Investments plc. is a British investment trust company that has been increasing its annual dividend every single year since 1967.

Caledonia Investments plc (OTC:CALEF) is a little-known British investment trust company with an impressive track record of dividend growth that I came across recently. After giving it a more in-depth look, I am now sharing my views of the company with readers on SA.

Kindly note: I will, hereafter, refer to the company as plainly "Caledonia". I have furthermore decided not to convert sterling figures to US dollars (which I usually do), as given the current uncertainty, I expect ongoing volatility of exchange rates.

Overview

So, what exactly is Caledonia? The company was incorporated in 1928 as Foreign Railways Investment Trust Ltd. It was acquired in 1951 by the descendants of shipping magnate Sir Charles Cayzer (1843 -1916). Caledonia was first listed in 1960 on the London Stock Exchange. The company over time became a more and more diversified investment trust. The Cayzer family still owns a combined 48.5 percent of the company. Family members are still actively involved with the company, including its CEO, Mr. Will Wyatt, a great-great-grandson of Sir Charles. More on the company's history (and that of the Cayzer family) can also be found in this Bloomberg portrait.

Caledonia currently (reported as of April 30th; latest data available) has a net asset value of GPB2 billion. At the current market capitalization (as of May 24nd), that means it trades at a discount of around 18.88 percent to net asset value.

Caledonia Investments is not to be confused with Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (CMCL).

Portfolio

Caledonia's portfolio is grouped into four main divisions: Listed Investments, Income, Unquoted Holdings, and Fund Investments.

Notably, the ten largest positions across asset classes accounted for about 44 percent of the overall investments (excluding cash) as of the end of April.

Listed Investments

According to the company, the portfolio of listed assets accounts for 24 percent of Caledonia's net asset value.

The ten largest holdings as of September 30th (latest data available) are in order from largest to smallest:

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft (MSFT) is a technology company which I doubt I have to spend many words describing to readers.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCPK:SPXSF, OTC:SPXSY) is a leading producer of manufacturer of steam management systems and peristaltic pumps headquartered in Cheltenham, England.

AG Barr plc

AG Barr plc is a Scottish manufacturer and distributor of various beverages. It produces and distributes a range of own brands as well as distributing such of other manufacturers. Among others, it is a distributor of Rockstar Energy Drink in the UK and Ireland. The shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BAG.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is one of the world's largest technology companies. It specializes in database and cloud solutions for business customers.

Polar Capital Holdings plc

Polar Capital Holdings plc (OTC:PLRRF) is a London-based fund management company with combined assets under management of GBP13.8billion (as of March 29th; latest data available) across 22 individual funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a manufacturer of high tech scientific laboratory equipment. The company has built a strong presence as a supplier for the biotech industry in recent years.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Franklin Lakes, NJ based Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a supplier of various kinds of equipment for hospitals and similar medical facilities.

Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JMHLY) is a diversified holding company based in Hong Kong. Its portfolio spreads across a wide range of sectors from automotive to real estate. The best known of its holdings (at least outside Asia) is possibly hotel chain operator Mandarin Oriental in which Jardine Matheson owns a 74 percent stake. The ownership structure is rather complicated as Jardine Matheson holds several of its assets through separately listed Jardine Strategic (OTCPK:JSHLY) which, in turn, owns 58 percent of Jardine Matheson.

Charter Communications Inc.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a provider of cable and broadband services.

Nestle SA

Swiss giant Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGF, OTCPK:NSRGY) is the biggest player on the food and beverage market worldwide. I have presented the company in more detail previously. You can find my more in-depth take here.

Those holdings account for a little more than two thirds of Caledonia's listed assets (GPB331.2 million of GPB480.3 million).

Income Portfolio

The second pillar of Caledonia's holdings is a portfolio of corporate bonds. The focus of the income pool is on mainly global blue-chip companies with strong balance sheets and above average returns. The company strives to achieve balance across geographies and sectors. The target yield is 5 percent. Currently, the average yield of the pool is 5.1 percent.

At 13 percent of net asset value, the income pool is the smallest of the four divisions. The ten largest holdings which account for slightly more than half of the bond portfolio (GPB131.2 million of GPB256 million or 51.25 percent) comprises of bonds of the following companies.

SCOR SE

SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF, OTCPK:SCRYY) is a French reinsurance company headquartered in Paris.

The yield of those bonds is 4.8 percent.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.

The yield of those bonds is 3.2 percent.

Ageas NV

Ageas NV (OTC:AGESF, OTCPK:AGESY) is a Belgian insurance and financial services company. It was created as a holding for various parts of the former Fortis Group and renamed as Ageas in 2010.

The yield of those bonds is 3.9 percent.

Sabre Insurance Group plc

Sabre insurance Group plc is a British car and motor insurer. The stock is listed on the London Stock exchange under the ticker SBRE.

The yield of those bonds is 5.3 percent.

Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB (OTCPK:SWDBF) is a Swedish bank headquartered in Stockholm. Its name has historically been "Hansabank" (until 2009). It partners with over 80 Swedish local savings banks.

The yield of those bonds is 6.2 percent.

Vodafone plc

Vodafone Group plc (VOD) is an internationally operating telco company.

The yield of those bonds is 7.6 percent.

Altria Group Inc.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a tobacco company based in Richmond, VA. Its business mainly consists of the American operations of Philip Morris that remained with the company after the split in 2003. Altria holds a 10.9 percent stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD), the world's largest brewery group.

The yield of those bonds is 5.4 percent.

Imperial Brands plc

Imperial Brands plc (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a British tobacco company headquartered in Bristol, England. The company was called Imperial Tobacco Group until 2016.

The yield of those bonds is 4.1 percent.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, OTCPK:GLAXF) is a Brentford, UK based internationally operating healthcare and pharmaceuticals company.

The yield of those bonds is 4.7 percent.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is a tobacco company which was created via a split of Philip Morris' international business from the parent (now Altria). The company headquartered in New York City is the second largest tobacco producer after state-owned China National Tobacco. PMI's Marlboro brand is the most sold cigarette brand worldwide.

The yield of those bonds is 5.7 percent.

The majority of Caledonia's bond portfolio consists of UK companies' bonds. I suppose this makes sense considering the currency risk which non-GBP denominated papers would contain for a company reporting in sterling.

Geographic distribution of Caledonia's bond portfolio; source: Caledonia Investments plc

In terms of sectors, financial companies account for more than a third of the overall bond portfolio. The next most important sectors are consumer goods (predominantly tobacco) and telecommunications. The three largest sectors make up 68 percent of the bond portfolio which is a considerable concentration.

Caledonia's bond portfolio by sector; source: Caledonia Investments plc

Private Holdings

According to the company, its portfolio of private holding is the most important of its four main divisions at 31 percent of net asset value. Caledonia holds both majority and minority investment in non-listed companies.

The company has three areas of focus:

Majority buy-outs Mature, cash generative businesses with GDP plus growth rates.

Our hold period is likely to be 7-10 years and the investment structured accordingly.

We seek to make our return through a combination of running yield and capital growth.

Businesses need to be headquartered in the UK and are either market leaders or have the potential to become market leaders over the period of Caledonia's investment. Development capital Businesses requiring fresh equity to either provide a level of shareholder liquidity or development capital.

Businesses will have a TEV in excess of £50m and robust market positions.

We require certain minority protections including a board seat and good corporate governance.

Our investment horizon is open ended but we will look to agree mechanisms to allow for future liquidity events. Structured equity Enterprises which require equity funding but have sufficient balance sheet strength to allow any equity requirement to be in the form of a structured equity investment.

Preferred position in capital structure; paying yield; limited upside; defined exit horizons and arrangements. - Caledonia Investments plc website

Majority Stakes And Full Subsidiaries

Caledonia controls the following subsidiaries (in alphabetical order):

Buzz Group

Cheltenham, England based Buzz Group Ltd. (formerly Gala Bingo Holdings Ltd.) operates both stationary (predominantly bingo) and online gambling under the Buzz Bingo brand. Caledonia owns 98.9 percent of the company's equity.

Cooke Optics

Cooke Optics Ltd. is a manufacturer of high-end camera and cinematography lenses headquartered in Leicestershire, England. Caledonia acquired a majority stake in 2018.

Deep Sea Electronics

Deep Sea Electronics Ltd. is a producer of various electronic components such as generator controllers, auto transfer switch controllers, battery chargers, and vehicle & off-highway controllers. The company's headquarter is located in North Yorkshire, England. Caledonia holds a 98.9 percent equity stake which it acquired in 2018 making it its most recent acquisition.

Liberation Group

The Liberation Group Ltd. is an operator of pubs (currently 116) on the Channel Islands and in the UK. Its headquarter is located on Jersey. The company also operates breweries and a chain of retail outlets under the Bucktrouts and Victor Hugo Guernsey brands.

Caledonia owns 97.9 percent of Liberation Group.

Seven Investment Management

Seven Investment Management LLP is British investment management company with offices in London, Edinburgh, and Jersey.

The 93.1 percent of Seven Investment Management that the company owns make it Caledonia's largest closely held investment.

Sterling Thermal Technology

Sterling Thermal Technology Ltd. is an Aylesbury, England based manufacturer of heat exchangers. It is a full subsidiary of Caledonia.

Kindly note: Caledonia refers to the company as "Sterling Industries". This is not to be confused with the Kalamazoo, MI based contract manufacturer and assembler of medical devices and components thereof of the same name.

Minority Stakes

Caledonia holds minority stakes in the following private companies (in alphabetical order):

BioAgilytix

BioAgilytix Labs, LLC operates bioanalytical testing laboratories specializing in large molecule bioanalysis. With laboratory locations in North Carolina and Hamburg, Germany, BioAgilytix provides PK, immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services supporting the development and release testing of biologics across a number of industries and disease states.

Caledonia conducted its investment alongside Cobepa (see below), in which, it also owns a minority stake.

Cobepa

Cobepa SA is a Belgian, privately-held investment company focused on growth capital investments, in which, it takes significant minority stake and buy-out transactions, in which, it acquires controlling stakes or co-control of target companies alongside the management and other investors. Cobepa is an investor in BioAgilytix in which Caledonia also owns a minority stake.

Caledonia controls 5 percent of Cobepa through holding company Cobehold SA.

Stonehage Fleming

Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners Ltd. is a large multi-family office headquartered in London. Caledonia owns 36.7% of the company.

Fund Investments

In addition, Caledonia also owns a portfolio of investments in various funds which according to the company accounts for 26 percent of net assets. The fund holdings of Caledonia are split almost evenly (47 compared to 49 percent) between North America and Asia with 4 percent in the UK.

Geographic distribution of Caledonia's fund holdings; source: Caledonia Investments plc

Caledonia's fund holding by sectors; source: Caledonia Investments plc

An overview of Caledonia's fund holdings is available here.

A Listed Family Office

Given the diverse nature of Caledonia's investments, the question arises what kind of company it is exactly. It shows characteristics of a holding company but also such of a private equity company and one could argue even a fund of funds. Usually, such a concentration of vastly different asset classes under one corporate roof would probably be considered a lack of a clear strategy. In the case of Caledonia, however, this is clearly deliberate. Considering its structure, I would classify Caledonia as a family office.

In general, such companies aim to preserve wealth as well as to enhance it. Thus security (through diversification) is given more consideration than at for instance a pure private equity company. At the same time, transactions may be entered into that offer the perspective of potentially market beating returns which would not be available to individual investors. Furthermore, often a family office is also better positioned in order to negotiate favorable terms with banks and others than an individual shareholder would be.

Now, all that is certainly great - if you have access to a family office. The only problem? Let's face it: 99 percent of humanity does not have access to family offices. But here comes the good news: if Caledonia is a family office and Caledonia is publicly listed, then there is the individual investor's way to buy his own family office (a small part of it anyway).

A Very Healthy Balance Sheet

Caledonia's balance sheet is one of the healthiest that I have seen in some time. As of March 31, 2018, the company had total liabilities of as little as GPB35.5 million. At the same time, the company currently (as of April 30th; latest data available) has GPB108.5 million in cash. This would be enough to almost three times pay every liability in full.

Dividends

Caledonia has increased its annual dividend every single year since 1967, which is quite impressive considering what crashes and crises have occurred between 1967 and today. It received the Association of Investment Companies' AIC Dividend Hero award for investment companies which have consecutively increased their dividends for 20 years or more.

Caledonia's dividend growth since 1967; source: Caledonia Investments plc

This impressive track record underlines not only the company's long-term commitment to dividend growth but also bears witness to the successful long-term investment management (after all, without a well performing portfolio, there would be no money to pay a dividend).

Risks And Downsides

There are, however, some risks associated with Caledonia which I would like to bring to readers' attention. First of all, one should keep in mind that as a British company reporting in sterling, there is always a currency risk for non-residents of the UK. Even more so given the ongoing Brexit chaos. A rising dividend is a nice thing, but unfortunately, less so when a falling exchange rate for sterling eats up your dividend growth. Admittedly, a weaker sterling could also benefit Caledonia due to its non-sterling assets.

Another major downside that I encountered is that the company provides information on its website but not always in the clearest fashion. For instance, it refers to its investment in Cobepa as "Cobeba" on one site while referring to it as "Cobehold" (the holding through which the investment is owned) elsewhere.

Also, the data it provides about its portfolio is not really up to date. Much of the information available is as of September 30, 2018, which is more than six months in the past by now or even older. At least a quarterly update would be not too much to expect in my opinion. At least the company does provide monthly factsheets which provide information such as net asset value and some performance metrics. They do, however, not contain information about the company's balance sheet and liabilities. It may not be that big of a problem in the case of Caledonia, but personally, I am anything else than satisfied if I am presented the amount of liabilities a company has only once year.

A last general consideration regarding family controlled (investment) companies in general and family offices in particular: given the influence that the controlling family has, there is always the risk that family interests will prevail over those of other shareholders should a conflict of interest arise. At this moment, I see the interest of the Cayzers and other shareholders aligned; however, that is no guarantee that this situation might not change at any point in the future.

Conclusion

Caledonia Investments plc offers a diversified portfolio and most of all a stellar track record of long-term dividend growth. It furthermore has a very healthy balance sheet. However, it does not come without a few downsides. What I particularly dislike is that portfolio information is rather outdated. I would like to have more up to date information for the sake of transparency.

All in all, if one can live with the currency risk, Caledonia might be interesting for investors looking for dividend growth in particular. What you should, however, not do is buy the company for the discount to its net asset value which I do not expect to narrow significantly. It also is a rare opportunity for retail investors to become an equity owner in a family office, a class of investment usually reserved to the wealthy. But keep in mind that as a fractional owner, it is not quite the same as it would be for a wealthy family, especially in terms of influence on decision-making and strategy. Therefore, an investment in Caledonia is always an investment in the Cayzer family as well in some way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.