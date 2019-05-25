USA Compression Partners: 12% Yield, Huge Growth, Outperforming The Market

USAC has outperformed its benchmark and the market by a wide margin in 2019, but is still 12% below analysts' average price target.

It has had huge growth over the past four quarters - revenue and EBITDA are up over 130%, and DCF is up over 68%.

If you're looking for a high yield vehicle that's hitting on all cylinders, take a look at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC).

It's a niche leader in the US compression services business, and, thanks to a major acquisition in 2018, USAC has put up very impressive growth numbers over the past several quarters:

Although sequential growth can be a bit lumpy on a quarterly basis, the trend is quite clear for USAC - revenue grew 131%, adjusted EBITDA rose 138%, and DCF grew 68% over the past four quarters.

Profile:

Founded in 1998, USA Compression is a third-party provider of mission-critical compression services to customers across the oil and gas industry. Our compression equipment provides the means by which our customers are able to move natural gas through the domestic pipeline system.

We also provide specialized compression applications aiding in the production of crude oil. We are one of the largest independent providers in the US. (Source: USAC site)

Since its inception, USAC has focused primarily on large-horsepower (typically over 1,000 HP) applications, which have seen greatly increased demand from larger players in the US energy industry. It has 4,500 compressor units, deployed in 19 states.

Major Deal In 2018 Also Eliminated IDRs:

USAC closed on the CDM acquisition on 4/2/18. CDM was the compression services arm of Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equities, which merged into Energy Transfer LP (ET). CMD was valued at ~ $1.8B.This deal included the following:

1. The contribution of ETP’s subsidiaries, CDM Resource Management LLC and CDM Environmental & Technical Services LLC, to USAC.

2. The cancellation of the incentive distribution rights, IDR's, in USAC.

3. The conversion of the general partner interest in USAC into a non-economic general partner interest. As part of the transaction, ETE acquired the ownership interests in the general partner of USAC and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units from USA Compression Holdings.

USAC's operations are in the US. One of the positives about its large compression units is that they're "sticky." These large units tend to have staying power with customers for whom it can be expensive to relocate them. This has led to pretty steady utilization rates for USAC's fleet, through both boom and bust cycles in the energy patch.

Utilization hit 94.2% in Q1 '19 and has averaged ~94% long term.

source

USAC's management also handled customer credit very well - the company has only had 0.06% bad debt/sales since its inception.

Its customer base includes many long-term relationships, many of which have existed for more than 10 years:

(Source: USAC site)

Distributions:

USAC pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov LP cycle for LPs, and issues a K-1 at tax time.

At $17.81, it still yields 11.79%, which is one of the highest yields we've seen for an energy-related company with this much growth.

USAC's coverage improved dramatically in Q4'18 and Q1 '19, hitting 1.19X and 1.16X, respectively:

The 68% growth in DCF over the past four quarters lifted DCF/Unit and coverage by 19.8%, as management continued to maintain the $.525 quarterly distribution, while the unit count was flat:

Guidance:

Management reiterated its 2019 guidance. Compared to USAC's 2018 actuals, EBITDA is expected to grow by ~14% - 26%, while DCF will probably have lower growth, from -4.79% to 16.37%.

Performance:

USAC has outperformed both the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the market by a wide margin over the past month, quarter, and year to date in 2019. It's up 37.21% so far in 2019, vs. 13.17% for AMLP, and 12.60% for the S&P 500:

Analysts' Price Targets:

That outperformance has pushed it above analysts' lowest price target of $17.00, but USAC is still 12.3% below the $20.00 average price target.

Valuations:

USAC's 11.79% yield outstrips the oil services industry average of 2.60%, but its 1.21X price/book and price/sales of 2.36X are still below industry averages. Its price/DCF of 7.63X also is much lower than the valuations we've seen from other energy-related high yield companies, which have been averaging ~9X-plus in 2019.

Financials:

USAC's EBITDA growth has improved its net debt/EBITDA leverage over the past four quarters, dropping it to 4.63X. from 4.98X. Debt equity leverage also has improved considerably,from 2.61 to 1.36, as has its operating margin, which has risen from 8.09% to 11.15%.

ROA and ROE look skimpy at first blush don't they? That's because of large non-cash depreciation and amortization charges from all those new assets, which has knocked down Net Income. Industry averages for ROA aren't too sporty either, at -47.64%, but are much higher for ROE, at 6.98%.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 3/31/19, USAC had outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility of $361.4 million, $1.2 billion of borrowing base availability, available borrowing capacity of $492.7 million, and was in compliance with all covenants under its $1.6 billion revolving credit facility. The outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Partnership’s 6.875% senior notes due 2026 and 6.875% senior notes due 2027 was $725M and $750M, respectively.

USAC's leverage has run as high as 5.4X over the past 3 years, but has stayed below 5X since Q2 '17.

(source: USAC site)

Options:

We feature options trades for USAC in our legacy DoubleDividendStocks.com service, which we won't divulge here, but if you're new to options selling, we have an Options Glossary that defines the various terms that you'll come across in options trading.

Summary:

We continue to rate USAC as a buy, based upon its very attractive yield, which has much improved coverage, its continuing growth, and niche industry leadership.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.