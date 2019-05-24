Premier Gold Could Be An Entirely Different Company In The Long Term

Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF) has recently reported Q1 2019 results. The earnings beat expectation but revenues were troubled by lower Y/Y production and declining gold prices. Despite pressures on top-line revenues, PIRGF's ability to maintain profitability is commendable. But the real charm of an investment in PIRGF lies with its strong growth potential that emanates from its healthy drilling and exploration outlook. Currently, PIRGF may be termed as a small-cap gold producer, but it has the potential to significantly enhance its production in the long term. Let's get into the details.

Figure 1 (Source: Company Website)

During Q1, PIRGF posted revenues of $23.1 MM recording a Y/Y decline of ~41% and missed revenue expectations by ~1%. The company reported GAAP EPS of $0, but earnings beat consensus estimates by $0.02. PIRGF's quarterly net income of $3.7 MM yielded an operating margin of ~16%. While operating margins declined from ~25% last year, I believe the current margins still present an interesting number in the gold industry.

On the operational front, it produced 17,614 and 57,681 ounces of gold and silver respectively. While quarterly silver production was largely in line with last year's output, gold production saw a massive Y/Y decline of ~42% (from 30,550 ounces last year). Lower Y/Y production might be construed as a negative catalyst, but PIRGF anticipates this problem to be short-lived. The Y/Y production decline was mainly due to ceased operations at South Arturo, which is one of PIRGF's two operating mines. South Arturo saw the conclusion of Phase-2 open pit operations. But now it has two target production zones instead of one; namely Phase-1 and El-Nino. Phase-1 open pit is expected to go live during the current fiscal year, and El Nino underground will begin operations in FY 2020. So we can expect to see continued improvement in PIRGF's production profile. After Phase-1 is completely mined, PIRGF will go for Phase-3 open pit operation in the South Arturo mine (Figure 2).

Figure 2 (Source: Presentation)

A common concern for small-size miners is the availability of funds for CAPEX. But PIRGF is well covered on this one. At Q1, PIRGF had $93.5 MM in liquid assets, comprising of $43.5 MM in cash and $50 MM in revolving credit.

The Mercedes mine is PIRGF's other mine that's in production and has strong mining dynamics in terms of high-end production and low-cost mining. Have a look at Figure 3 that summarizes the mining dynamics of the Mercedes mine. PIRGF is also progressing underground development in the mine and has recently reported healthy drilling results from its exploration program.

Figure 3 (Source: Presentation)

Another point of attraction about Mercedes mine is that its FY 2019 expected AISC is on par with mid-sized gold producers. The cost guidance is set between $900-950/oz of gold output and the table below shows that this guidance competes with the reported AISC of some of the well-known gold producers.

(Note: Although it's uncommon to compare AISC from a particular mine against another company's average AISC, my point here is to highlight a very promising mining asset that is 100% owned by PIRGF.)

Gold Miner Average AISC ($/oz) of gold Premier Gold-(Mercedes mine only) $925 B2gold $848 Kinross Gold $925 Alamos Gold $937 IamGold $1,086

Apart from the production growth potential at its operating mines, PIRGF's exploration and development properties of McCoy-Cove and Hardrock also promise excellent prospects for its future mining. McCoy-Cove is a JV property whose PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment) was completed back in 2018, and PIRGF expects to announce underground exploration and drilling results in Q3 2019. The next step would be a feasibility study on the property that would highlight its true mining potential. So far PIRGF has only issued the forecast for the "Inferred" and "Indicated" resource that is approx. 1.6 Moz and 3.35 Moz of gold and silver respectively. It's worth noting that this underground mine has strong expected gold grades of more than 11 g/t. This should reflect favorably on mining costs once Cove gets into production.

Similarly, the Hardrock property is an open-pit JV mining operation representing 50-50 partnership between PIRGF and Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) and the provincial environmental assessment for the project was approved very recently. The good thing is, PIRGF has not to worry about the mine CAPEX since the same is being borne by CAGDF (at present). Moreover, since Hardrock entails open-pit mining, the production costs may be expected to be slightly on the higher side (due to lower head grades), but there's significant mining potential in the asset (~9 Moz of gold in proven and probable reserves, and measured, indicated and inferred resources). Have a look at Figure 4.

Figure 4 (Source: Presentation)

On aggregate, PIRGF has solid production growth outlook based on its R&R statement. Total underlying gold resource is expected at ~3 MM in "Proven and Probable" reserves and ~3.5 Moz each in "Measured and Indicated" resources and "Inferred" resources (Figure 5).

Figure 5 (Source: Presentation)

The green circles show that PIRGF has witnessed improvement in resource estimates since 2015, and I see that PIRGF's exploration and drilling programs are already paying off. For 2019, I expect more upside in these numbers as PIRGF expects to provide drilling/exploration updates on key projects (including Hardstone, South Arturo, and Mercedes) toward the end of the year.

On a different note, the company's TTM cash flow/debt ratio stands at an alarming 2x and TTM FCF's come out at negative ~$51 MM (Figure 6). Apparently, this indicates liquidity issues with the company, but in my view, there's really nothing to worry about since I see PIRGF as being in the initial stages of its mining life cycle and is likely to witness improvement going forward.

Figure 6 (Source: YCharts)

Finally, having discussed PIRGF's production profile in detail, let's see how market dynamics affect the company. While gold (and silver) prices act as a key growth catalyst for many mid-tier and large-tier miners, however, due to its low production volumes (reported recently), I think developments on its exploration would continue to cast a greater impact on PIRGF's share prices, going forward. PIRGF is already missing the support from metal prices. Nevertheless, the company's strong fundamentals indicate that the stock is trading at a discount, and will witness share price appreciation on positive exploration/drilling updates.

