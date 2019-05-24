Veoneer Beginning To Enter Buying Territory

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) (tech company in the Automobile space) announced its first quarter earnings at the back end of last month. Many investors believe a company like Veoneer should see strong growth going forward primarily due to the amount of capital entering this industry at present. Since this is an emerging industry, however, there are still many unknowns which is why the market has not yet taken well to the share price of Veoneer.

There were few highlights regarding the first quarter. What was positive was that the company's order book rose by $3 billion in Q1 to reach $19 billion. Consolidated net sales came in at $494 million and net sales grew by 17%. However, operating expense came in at very high $213 million in the first quarter which led to an operating loss of $128 million.

Obviously, a company such as Veoneer needs demand in the market in order to ship its products. Being linked to the car industry means that any dip in light vehicle production (which is happening at the moment) is going to adversely affect the figures. Therefore, it didn't come as any surprise when the company announced that it would be raising around $500 million in fresh capital in the near term. From an investing point of view, there is nothing wrong with this in the near term. Any potential investor would want the firm to improve what it is doing in R&D, etc. Then, hopefully, when backlog sales finally begin to hit the balance sheet, Veoneer should be in a strong position with respect to the technology it would be able to offer its customers.

How long this inflection point is away though is another story altogether. Let's have a look at the technical chart and valuation numbers to see how they stack up.

As the chart shows above, shares have basically been in free-fall since they started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last year. Remember being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental that could affect the chart has already been reflected in the share price. This means the growing order book, for example, has already been digested by the share price. We still do not have divergences on the RSI numbers nor on volume which means there could be more downside here.

From a value play perspective, there are just too many metrics missing for us at present. As readers will know, we aim to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. We do this by aiming to buy buying depressed stocks which have:

Positive earnings A Dividend A Strong balance sheet

Although one can pick up Veoneer at present for less than its book value, the company is neither profitable nor does it pay a dividend. In saying this, we would not dismiss a long play here once we see the charts turning around. For example, the lower the market cap goes, the more assets we would get for a potential investment. Currently, there is almost $1.7 billion of shareholder equity on the balance sheet and the market cap is presently around $1.52 billion. The bigger the divergence between these numbers, the more interested we would become.

Therefore, to sum up, Veoneer is a classic example of a cheap stock which should definitely be kept on a watch-list. Being exposed to the auto-industry, this company depends a lot on external factors. The key here is continue innovating. Management has earmarked a further $600 million of RD&E spend in 2019 which I encouraging. We will revisit when the firm announces its Q2 results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.