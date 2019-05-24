Snap: Signs Of Sustainable Progress

Despite this, there are some risks. These risks include continued cash burn, poor share structure, hyper-competitive social media landscape, and a lack of general uniqueness.

Despite my initial bearishness on the story, signs of fundamental progress at Snap cannot be ignored.

Introduction

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is a company that has been riddled with controversy ever since its March 2017 IPO (initial public offering). The stock IPO'd at $17, and over the next couple of days, the stock traded as high as $29.44. That marked Snap as a $30 billion plus company. Fast forward more than two years, and we get a stock trading at ~$11.50, with a market cap of ~$15 billion. The value of the business has been cut in half.

However, there is another side to that coin. Back in December of last year, Snap shares reached penny stock status, moving as low as $4.82/share, a market cap of ~$6 billion. Since then, the stock has more than doubled, as investors are beginning to buy into the Snap turnaround story. When Snap shares were at $6, I hypothesized that we had significant upside ahead. Sure enough, here we are at $11.50. That leaves me with one question, where does the stock go from here?

To answer this question, I will delve into the various bull and bear cases for the stock.

Bull Case #1: The Market Is Huge, And Snap Has A Niche

The first case that bulls make for the stock, is that the company is well positioned in the massive social media advertising market. Digital advertising is a massive, and continuously growing market. This has been a key part of my bull thesis on rival Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The digital advertising market is massive and is quickly growing. The astonishing growth of the digital advertising market will benefit all of its players. Some of these players include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Snap, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Facebook and Google operate as the duopoly in the internet advertising market. Together, they hold more than 60% of the overall internet advertising market. However, Snap doesn't operate in the internet advertising market, they operate in a subset. The social media advertising market.

When we filter out internet advertising companies, and look just at social media advertising, the addressable market shrinks, but so does the competitive landscape. In fact, I believe Snap's only real competitors in this space are Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. Google is excluded, because it doesn't own any real social media platforms of any relevance, other than YouTube. Even then however, I do not believe that YouTube is a social media player.

So, let's size up this market.

(Source: Statista)

Right now, in 2019, the overall internet advertising market is sized at $311 billion, up 17% Y/Y. However, we need to analyze the subsegments of the advertising market. Search advertising is the largest part of the digital advertising market. Social media is the second largest segment. However, look out to 2023, where social media is expected to be the largest subcategory of the overall digital advertising market. Because of this, social media should be the fastest growing segment in the digital ad market.

As of 2019, the social media advertising market is a staggering $93 billion. By 2023, it is expected to more than double to $218 billion in size. For 2019, consensus revenue estimates are for $1.59 billion. This means a total market of 1.7%. If we extrapolate this exact same share to a far larger market, conservatively assuming that Snap sees no increase in market share, then we get 2023 revenues of $3.706 billion, more than triple Snap's 2018 revenue. And this is assuming Snap gains absolutely no market share in social media advertising.

If Snap, by 2023, reaches 3% share, a more realistic target, they see revenues closer to $6.5 billion. However, how does Snap achieve this level of market share?

I believe Snap is in a unique position in the advertising market. In the advertising market, you have to have a demographic or a product niche that helps you stand out amongst advertisers.

With Snap, I believe they have found somewhat of a niche. This niche is in the market for teenage/Generation Z consumers. While right now they have less purchasing power than Generation X consumers and even millennials, they will dictate future purchasing trends. Right now, most Generation Z consumers lack consistent and high income. Thus, they are not as good targets for advertising, because they are less likely to spend money on products. Many of them are still reliant on their parents' income. So, it will take a few years before these consumers end up having higher levels of purchasing power.

However, in the past, I have argued that Instagram is eating Snap's lunch. I still believe that. However, a recent report says that 41% of Gen Z consumers list Snapchat as their favorite social networking platform. In second place, we see Instagram at 35%. However, Snap's figure is down from 46% in the fall of 2018.

Overall, Snap's young user base, despite robust competition from Instagram, will be an attractive selling point amongst advertisers. Combined with the huge size of the overall social media advertising market, and we can see a significant revenue opportunity is existent for Snap in advertising alone.

Bull Case #2: Gaming, Commerce, And Other Innovations

In addition to advertising, Snap has been broadening its business into gaming and eCommerce. I consider what Snap is doing with eCommerce and gaming similar to what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been doing over the last few years. Snap is attempting to build a robust user ecosystem. Right now, Snap's entire business is built around advertisements on their core Snapchat platform. However, the chat feature, discover, and stories are all creating a social media ecosystem.

By creating a gaming platform and an eCommerce platform within the Snapchat product, Snap is further locking in users into the Snapchat ecosystem. In addition, innovative augmented reality-based video games may help the narrative of Snap being an innovative company, deserving an innovation premium in its valuation.

Snap's ability to integrate gaming and eCommerce into the platform enables the ecosystem to grow stronger and stickier.

The only problem with this is that other social media platform like Instagram and TikTok can just as easily implement gaming and eCommerce into their platforms. This has happened before. For example, the stories feature was invented by Snapchat and copied by Instagram. As a result, Instagram Stories were far more popular than Snapchat Stories and even Snapchat as a whole. We have already seen Instagram implement eCommerce partnerships into their platform.

Basically, Snap's expansion into other businesses like gaming and eCommerce can improve the stickiness of the overall Snapchat ecosystem.

Bull Case #3: Improving User Growth, Continued Monetization Growth

Up until a couple of months ago, Snap shares were in a free fall as investors digested declining user numbers, and decelerating revenue growth. However, in Q4 and Q1 we saw improving user trends. Granted this was bolstered by a solid Android update, the company's iOS user growth remained strong in the last couple of quarters.

(source: Snap IR)

This is reflected in Snap's rest-of-world segment. The ROW segment is a mostly Android-based market, while North America and Europe are more iOS-focused markets. Even in these more developed European and North American markets, Snap reported an additional 2 million users.

So, even in increasingly saturated markets like the US and Europe, Snap is finding a way to grow its user base. In emerging markets, the Android update is undoubtedly a user growth tailwind.

As Evan Spiegel mentioned in the Q1 conference call, the effects of Snap's Android update are yet to really boost Snap's top line results. We should see continued user recovery over the next several quarters as users come back to Snap on the Android platform.

Now, let's look at Snap's monetization progress.

(Source: Snap IR)

In Q1, Snap reported overall ARPU growth of 39%. As with Snap's user growth, monetization growth has been the fastest in developing ROW operating segments. Something interesting keen observers will notice, is that overall ARPU growth accelerated in Q1. In Q4, Snap saw ARPU growth of 36.6%. In Q1, we saw ARPU growth of 39%. While this was fueled by Snap's Android update, we saw an acceleration from 23% in Q4 to 34% in Q1. This acceleration is attributable to a few factors.

Original content shows, the Android redesign, and increased ad impressions all contributed to accelerating monetization growth. Accelerating monetization growth coupled with recovering user numbers brings about a re-accelerating revenue growth story.

Bull Case #4: Improved Operating Leverage, Improving Cash Burn, Path To Profitability

Maybe most important to the Snap story, the company is showing a path to profitable results. The company's operating leverage is quickly improving, as gross margins expand and operating expenses decline.

(Source: Snap IR)

Most importantly for Snap shareholders, the company is showing signs of gross margin expansion. While ad prices had been tanking recently because of increased programmatic exposure, the number of advertisement impressions has skyrocketed. This combination, coupled with mostly flat gross spending, has led to gross margin expansion at Snap.

The company's revenue share margin is contracting as a percentage of the company's revenue, while the company's infrastructure cost hasn't grown much despite the new Android update, and a steady iOS user base.

Couple this with lower operating expenses Y/Y, and we get a clearer path to profitability than I have seen from Snap in several years.

(source: Snap IR)

As you can see, Snap is tightening its expenses. In Q1, Snap actually reported a 4% operating cost decline. There is a balance of good and bad when it comes to this cost-cutting maneuver.

On one hand, we see G&A, cost associated with labor and hiring employees increase by $2 million sequentially. This means, that rather than cut costs via layoffs, destroying employee morale, the company is finding other ways to effectively reduce expenses. For example, they are witnessing a Y/Y decline in marketing spend. Coupled with a generally recovering stock price and re-accelerating revenue growth, and we see that Snap employees may be more optimistic than they were previously.

On the other hand, we also saw a drastic, nearly 11% reduction in R&D spend. This may be due to a change in strategic focus away from expanding into the aforementioned gaming and eCommerce markets, and sticking with enhancing the Snap advertisement business. It may also be an example of management learning a lesson from the costly and disastrous Snapchat app redesign. Management may becoming more prudent, and risk-averse, prioritizing projects with the greatest likelihood of pleasing both advertisers and users.

Over the long haul however, I believe Snap will return to expanding operating costs, as they invest heavier in future products that enhance the ecosystem. This will take more employees, and potentially higher costs of marketing.

Snap's business model has been deemed a financially unviable one recently with continuous cash burn and a lack of profitability. However, a reaccelerating revenue growth number coupled with expanding gross margins will make higher cost growth easier to digest. Because of this, the company is likely to be more ambitious in operating expenses in the quarters and years ahead.

The Final Pillars Of The Snap Bear Thesis

While the bear thesis has come under pressure in the last couple of quarters, there are still a few valid points that bears make. Here are the final pillars of the Snap bear thesis:

Continued cash burn in market hurting unprofitable companies

Valuation

Heavy competition (Instagram, TikTok, etc.)

First, let's address Snap's continued cash burn.

Snap's multibillion-dollar IPO in March of 2017 has been quickly burnt through. Snap's lack of profitability has been a key propellant of the bear thesis over the last several years. After all, companies can only be valued (at the end of the day) based on profits longer term. The company's continued lack of success when it comes to turning Snap into a profitable business has left investors anxious about the company's ever-decreasing cash position.

However, the rate of cash burn has been drastically decreasing over the last few quarters, as EBITDA loss is rained in as well as CapEx.

(source: Snap IR)

On a Y/Y basis, free cash flow improved a staggering%. However, we should note that this free cash flow number could be skewed by a cut of two thirds Y/Y in CapEx. Operating cash burn on the other hand saw a decline of 71%, the same as free cash flow overall.

Continued improvements in Snap's free cash flow line have led investors to become increasingly optimistic on the overall Snap story. While cash burn continues, we can see that losses are quickly improving at the company. Coupling decreasing operating losses with lower capital spending should quickly de-risk the concern that the company will need to raise capital.

The next point bears will make, is Snap's valuation. Let me first point out that my Snap price target is based on a discounted cash flow model. You will see this model in a later section. However, the valuation most bears are talking about has to do with the company's relative valuation, particularly on a sales basis.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, against these other five companies, Snap trades at the highest valuation. However, we need to weight these valuations for growth.

While revenue growth has definitely decelerated recently, it is still much stronger than many of these companies.

P/S Growth Rate PS/Growth Rate Snap 9.383X 34.8% 0.269 Facebook 8.070X 24.3% 0.332 Twitter 7.453X 16.5% 0.451 Alphabet 4.916X 17.3% 0.284 Spotify 2.926X 26.8% 0.109 Amazon 3.246X 18.2% 0.178 Median 6.184X 22.5% 0.274

As you can see here, it appears that Snap is slightly undervalued relative to its peers. When valuing high growth tech companies like Snap, it is important to weigh the company's valuation to its growth rate.

Finally, the last pillar of the bear thesis has to do with a long-term structural problem with Snap's business, hardcore competition. Because users have been so flimsy and disloyal to the Snapchat brand, investors have been worried (rightfully so) that competing platforms like Instagram and TikTok would take users from Snap. Because Snap had no lock on intellectual property embedded in the platform (i.e. Stories, Discover), Instagram could copy such features at greater scale, and steal users. This threat is still very real, and is the greatest threat to any bull thesis on Snap.

Coupled with the rise to fame of TikTok, an app that also aims at the teenage Gen-Z market, and we can see just how severe the competitive threat is for Snap. On top of all of this, advertisers have found much higher ROI on platforms like Instagram than on platforms like Snapchat.

Overall, the biggest risk to the Snap bull thesis is hardcore competition. It is one of the reasons I am neutral overall on the stock.

Valuation - HOLD Rating, $10 PT

As mentioned earlier, and in the description of the article, I value Snap using a discounted cash flow model. It is the model I use to derive my price target.

Unlike other DCF calculations I have used in the past, I am instead using Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju's estimate for Snap's WACC (weighted average cost of capital) of 13%, and a terminal growth rate of 3%.

Now, let's go into my assumptions for the business.

This model assumes ~225 million users at an annual ARPU run rate of $27.83/user, as opposed to the $6.35/user we saw in 2018. This significant expansion is due to mass advertiser re-budgeting into social media ads, continued ecosystem enhancement (eCommerce, gaming, original content), and an increased advertiser push towards Gen Z consumers as they age.

All of these factors put together, with modest growth in revenue share and infrastructure costs combine to create a compelling gross margin profile. Competing social media platforms operate at or above my 10-year estimate for Snap's gross margins. This model also assumes double-digit percentage growth in OpEx for the most part, with CapEx doubling over the next decade.

All of this gets me to a 2028 FCF estimate of ~$1.8 billion.

Now, let's plug all of this into the model itself.

As you can see, relative to the current market price of the stock, my fair value estimate is roughly 8% below the current market price. Because of the stock's overvaluation, I rate the company as a hold with a $10 target.

Conclusion

Snap shareholders have seen a drastic increase in share price over the last few months, as investors are beginning to buy into the turnaround story. However, I urge caution to investors considering buying. I would wait for an entry point in the $6-$8 area before buying the stock, considering its significant risk. Until then, Snap is a hold with a $10 target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Therefore, do not sue me for distributing financial advice, because, well, this isn't financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.