Occidental Petroleum: Investing For A Cleaner Tomorrow

Lately, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been receiving a lot of press because of a deal reached by management whereby the firm will acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in what will be one of history's largest mergers in the oil and gas industry. This move has been particularly noteworthy because of the controversy over the price being paid by Occidental and because of the attractive terms offered to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in exchange for helping to finance the deal. While these items can and should be discussed in as much depth as the market sees fit, one rarely explored aspect of Occidental is the company's moves to actually support a clean environment. Over the past several months, some developments made by the business suggest that management is really putting its money where its mouth is, and if any one idea it's investing in happens to take off, the upside for the firm and its shareholders should be significant.

Some notable developments

Over the past several months, there have been a couple moves made by management that illustrate management's interests in benefiting from a shift to a healthier global environment. To many companies and individuals alike, this might mean investing in solar, wind, geothermal, or some other energy source, but for a company whose entire business is centered around fossil fuels, it's actually all about making those fuels easier and more attractive to use. Take, for instance, Occidental's decision, announced November 8th of last year, to invest in NET Power through its wholly-owned subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC.

NET Power is a joint venture between Exelon Generation (EXC), McDermott International (MDR) (that it inherited when it acquired Chicago Bridge & Iron), and 8 Rivers Capital. In the past, I have written about the company's technology, which is based on the idea of the Allam Cycle. To avoid digging in too much to the specifics, I will instead refer you to that article, which you can read here.

Since I published the article on NET Power, Occidental has decided that it would like in on some of the action. This is why, last year, the company became a partner, agreeing to invest $60 million into the business, spread across three equal installments of $20 million each (spread over a period of three years), valuing the firm on a post-money basis at $600 million. This works out to the company receiving a 10% stake in the business, 3.33% at a time. As a note for those interested, McDermott could be particularly impacted here in a positive way if NET Power takes off because with a 30% stake in the firm, it already accounts for 13.7% of the market value of the business, but I digress.

This investment in NET Power should help the company continue with the development of its 50MWe facility at La Porte, Texas. Assuming the demonstration plant being constructed works according to plan (with a revised timeline last year for "early 2019" that has clearly been passed), the company will soon be able to take orders geared toward engineering 300MWe scale plants globally. Each of these, by utilizing the Allam Cycle, will be expected to completely capture carbon emissions from natural gas plants (and possibly, in the future, coal plants), and to take the carbon dioxide from said plants, make it pipeline-ready, and then sell the byproduct for the purposes of EOR (enhanced oil recovery).

While NET Power is one major project that offers potential for Occidental and its shareholders, it's not the only one. Early this year, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC invested an undisclosed sum, alongside Chevron Technology Ventures, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chevron (CVX), into a Canada-based startup called Carbon Engineering Ltd. Like NET Power, Carbon Engineering's goal is to reduce atmospheric emissions, but its technology appears to be centered in large part around what is referred to as DAC (Direct Air Capture).

DAC, according to the company, consists of using technology to capture carbon dioxide. Utilizing inputs consisting, supposedly, of only water and energy, the company is able to create an output that is a stream of "pure, compressed" carbon dioxide. Carbon Engineering itself has admitted that there are multiple uses for the byproduct of its work, but its primary focus is on using its technology to create clean-burning liquid fuels that have extremely low "carbon intensity".

Assuming all goes well for Carbon Engineering, the company believes that individual plants can capture 1 million tonnes per year carbon dioxide for between $100 and $150 per ton. After scaling up, the business anticipates that the cost of producing cleaning-burning liquid fuels will come in under $1 per liter, making it comparable in cost to some biofuels out there today. Like NET Power, Carbon Engineering is on a path toward proving out its technology, but it is lagging behind NET Power a bit.

You see, in a press release issued May 21st, Occidental stated that it will be investing alongside Carbon Engineering toward engineering the world's largest DAC and sequestration plant, all located in the Permian Basin. Cost factors are still not public, but management did say that the facility will be designed to capture 500 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. If the two firms move from the engineering stage of development to the construction phase, that should begin sometime in 2021 and the facility should be completed in a span of about two years. Eventually, management believes that it can expand to multiple facilities plants, with each one handling up to 1 megatonne per year of carbon dioxide.

Takeaway

Naturally, these projects being worked on by Occidental are still early stage in nature, and as such, investors should be cognizant of the risks involved with banking on any new technology. Having said that, as the world looks for green solutions to offset the pollution that has been pumped into the atmosphere over the past century or so, relying on technologies aimed not at changing the energy paradigm but instead improving upon the current one might make for the most sense and may represent some of the lowest-hanging fruit. Any and all players involved with any real breakthrough here should be rewarded handsomely many times over, and few firms might be better to bet on in this regard than Occidental and those it is currently working with on these projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.