Checking In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Today we check back in on the progress of a small developmental concern and 'Busted IPO'.

Company Overview:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) IPO’d in 2016 and is a Massachusetts-based company that is focused on understanding the non-coding regulatory region of the genome in order to advance novel medicines that control the expression of genes. Some diseases come about when the wrong genes are expressed at the wrong time or in the wrong amounts. Thus, the ability to regulate the expression of genes can lead to profound breakthroughs.

The company’s lead product candidate is SY-1425, which is in Phase 2 of clinical development for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Syros is also developing SY-1365, which is in Phase 1 development for patients with ovarian and breast cancers. Furthermore, the company is building out a broad base of pre-clinical assets. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $300 million and trades for just under $7.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

SY-1425:

SY-1425 is an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist. The company believes the asset has real potential as a combination agent for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and for people with myelodysplastic syndrome who are positive for RARA and IRF8 biomarkers.

Source: Company Presentation

AML is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow with excess immature white blood cells. There’s a significant need for a new drug as the median survival is less than nine months for newly diagnosed patients and less than six months for relapsed or refractory patients. Myelodysplastic syndrome is characterized by a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature and become healthy blood cells. Like AML, the need for new drug options is significant with median survival of less than two years for newly diagnosed patients and less than six months for relapsed or refractory patients. Roughly 30,000 people each year in the U.S. and the five largest European countries are diagnosed with AML and approximately 12,000 are diagnosed with MDS.

Source: Company Presentation

SY-1425 is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The company recently announced that they are expanding the trial to include a cohort in RARA and IRF8 biomarker-positive relapsed or refractory AML patients. The expansion is expected to begin enrollment in Q3. Also, the company will complete enrollment in mid-2019 for their ongoing Phase 2 trial cohort evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in RARA or IRF8 biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed AML who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy. Lastly, Syros plans to report updated data in the second half of 2019 from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed unfit AML patients.

Source: Company Presentation

SY-1365:

SY-1365 is a potent and selective inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinase 7, which is being clinically evaluated as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in multiple patient populations with ovarian and breast cancers.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. Approximately 60,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States, Japan and five largest European countries. Innovation is needed as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation remain the standard of care. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide. With poor outcomes commonplace, options remain needed for women whose HR-positive breast cancer has progressed to metastatic disease.

Source: Company Presentation

SY-1365 is currently in a phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers. Recently, the company announced that they have added an expansion cohort to their ongoing Phase 1 trial of SY-1365 to evaluate its safety and efficacy as a single agent in patients with recurrent ovarian clear cell cancer. The cohort will begin enrollment in the second quarter of 2019. The cohort will replace the cohort evaluating SY-1365 in patients with primary platinum refractory ovarian cancer. Syros plans to report initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the expansion portion of its ongoing Phase 1 trial.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with approximately $75 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. In April, the company priced concurrent public offerings of 8.66 million common shares and Class A warrants to purchase up to 1.95 million common shares, at a combined price to the public of $7.50 per common share and accompanying Class A warrant, and 666 shares of its Series A convertible preferred stock, which are convertible into 666,000 shares of its common stock, and accompanying Class A warrants to purchase up to 166,500 shares of its common stock. On April 9th, the company announced that they closed their concurrent offerings, which resulted in just over $65 million in gross proceeds. The company is currently burning $15 million to $20 million a quarter so is well-funded for the time being.

Since April 10th, four analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Cowen & Co. have reissued Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered have ranged from $13 to $24 a share. H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating with $10 price target within that time frame as well.

Verdict:

The company has made decent progress advancing its pipeline since we first looked at early in 2018. Syros also addressed its near and medium-term capital needs continues to have multiple 'shots on goal'. With the recent secondary offering, cash on the balance sheet is now approximately half the stock's market capitalization.

That said, I continue to see Syros as nothing more than a watch item stock until it gets significantly closer to potential FDA approval. We will probably look in on the company again as it gets its primary candidate into a full-blown Phase 3 trial.

