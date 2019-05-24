Vista Outdoor Looks To Double EPS

Investment Thesis

Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO) has gone operated through a very difficult couple of years. This quarter, its highlight from its balance sheet. For its year ahead, its guidance looks promising in that its adjusted EPS figure is set to double.

Management's Skin In The Game

If you are a value investor, you will hopefully be very familiar with Charlie Munger's epic speech on incentives. The talk was titled The Psychology of Human Misjudgment. In fact, I fail to foresee any scenario where any human being will not attain some level of increased knowledge through this speech. The talk discusses the power of incentives in getting individuals to undertake certain actions.

In my previous article, I wrote that one aspect which I felt aligned management with shareholders had been their open-market purchases. During 2018, CEO Chris Metz, CFO Mick Lopez, and 2 directors bought up shares in the company for a cumulative sum approximating $700K at prices in the range of $13-14. Also, looking further back into 2017, there were further additional purchases at higher prices also.

This immediately informs me of two separate characteristics. Firstly, that management clearly made an error in not only their internal business forecasts but also with their own personal investments. Secondly, for better or worse, management is certainly determined to improve Vista's operations. Today, more so than ever before.

Financial Position Improving

Overall, at the present valuation and trading at an all-time low, one thing we can be sure of. There is a lot of negativity facing the stock. It is difficult to rationally make the argument that Vista is overvalued. However, for shareholders to be rewarded, management absolutely needs to remain focused and move with urgency.

My source of optimism can be found in the fact that the company's leverage continues to trickle down, at quite a rapid clip of approximately 37% over the past two years.

Now, this magnitude of paying back debt has not been easy. In exchange for paying back debt, Vista has had to divest of several profitable enterprises. Notably, the sale of its eyewear business. Having said that, we should note that this asset was sold at a 12x to EBITDA multiple, which is impressive.

However, on balance, Vista is still highly leveraged at 6.1x. Which is just too high. However, Vista continues to hold on to strong brands such as Bell and Giro.

Thus, instead of seeking to divest of assets at fire-sale prices, management took the very bold move of holding on to this strong brand. Again, given the amount of leverage the company has, this was a gutsy move.

On the other hand, Vista has no maturities on its debt until 2023. Thus, given that its average interest rate on the debt is presently down 4.8%, this implies that its interest expense should be in the range of $45-50 million for this upcoming year. What's more, looking back to 2018, its interest expense was $49.2 million, and in 2019, it was $57.2 million. In other words, for Fiscal 2020, it is at least trending in the correct direction.

Guidance For The Remaining Company?

During fiscal 2019, Vista squeezed out as much working capital out of the business as it could. Which means, this year, it will have to spring back some working capital.

For perspective, going forward, for fiscal 2020, management is guiding towards an EBITDA to sales margin of approximately 7% compared with an EBITDA to sales margin of 4% in fiscal 2019. To put numbers to it, EBITDA was hitting around $82 million in fiscal 2019, thus its $137 million EBITDA figure for 2020 is very strong in comparison.

Valuation - Priced For The Worse Case Scenario

Looking back 5 years ago, and Vista was trading with a bigger than $3 billion market cap (at least $45 per share). Today, it has certainly fallen from grace with an approximately $550 million market cap.

Management believes that fiscal 2020 could be the turn around the year, which allows the company to solidify its operations. Again, the company certainly has been through darker days, when it was more expensively valued and carried more leverage.

By any metric, Vista trades cheaply, whether it's on P/Cash Flow from Operations basis, where it trades at 5.2x compared with its peers, or on P/Sales ratio.

However, for this company to succeed, it has to continue to execute against its rhetoric. Having said that, Vista's adjusted EPS for fiscal 2019 was $0.14. Thus, even at its most conservative figure, fiscal 2020 is already looking to double this number to $0.28 - which is nothing to sneer at.

Takeaway

Vista's leverage is finally starting to compress. Vista still has its Savage asset to sell. Given that brand's strength, this sale should help bring down Vista's total debt load.

Again, given that the stock is trading at a 5-year low and that management is heavily underwater here, I trust that more can go right from this price point than can go wrong.

