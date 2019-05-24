Nordstrom - I Am Very Disappointed

Even though the stock is down significantly, it is still a dangerous place to be and I am staying far away from it.

Nordstrom just reported its Q1/2019 earnings which showed that both sales and earnings came in well below expectations.

It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent article about Nordstrom (JWN). Back in November of 2018, I mentioned the rising skepticism of traders towards the company's stock. Q4 earnings were strong but were not able to turn the stock around. This time, the company has reported Q1 earnings which came in way below expectations. Additionally, the company significantly lowered guidance which did a real number on the stock price. Hence, I am not changing my advice and continue to believe that the sideline is the best place to be right now. Source: Nordstrom

A Lot Went Wrong In Q1/2019

Where to start? First of all, adjusted EPS came in at $0.23 which is a new multi-year low. It is also significantly below expectations of $0.43 and 55% lower compared to the previous-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

A lower bottom line was the result of a lot that went wrong. Sales totaled $3.35 billion in the first quarter. This too is well below expectations of $3.54 billion and 3% lower on a year-on-year basis. Back in Q1 of 2018, the company reported sales growth of 2%. This is the second consecutive time the company is reporting slower sales. Last quarter, sales contracted by 5%. Online sales were up 7% and represent 31% of the company's sales. Unfortunately, online sales growth is well below the 2018 average of 16%.

Full price sales declined by 5.1% with off-price sales being down 0.6%.

Moving over to margins, gross margins declined by 60 bps to 33.5% due to planned markdowns to realign inventory to sales trends and to deleverage on occupancy expenses. Inventories were down 5.3%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales reached 34.0% which is an increase of 168 bps. This was due to fixed expense deleverage on lower sales volume.

Unfortunately, the graph below continues to show a picture that means almost a certain downtrend for every retail stock. Even though sales did quite well over the past few years, we see that margins have been under some serious pressure as both EBITDA margins and operating income are currently at new multi-year lows. On top of that, we are witnessing sales contraction which is almost a worst case scenario at this point.

On top of that, the company had to mention that customer experiences were a problem in Q1 as disappointed customers were a huge factor behind the sales miss.

During the first quarter, we had some executional misses with the customer experience, that had an impact on sales across Full Price and Off-Price, both in stores and online. We know we disappointed our customers, and we own it. We have identified three factors that contributed to this sales miss: loyalty, digital marketing, and merchandise. These areas are within our control to turn around, and we're already taking steps to course-correct and drive the top-line.

At this point, the company has 12 million active customers contributing to 60% of Nordstrom's sales. This number is expected to grow under the new The Nordy Club program which aims to increase customer loyalty by making it easier to earn reward notes.

Unfortunately, the company did lower full year 2019 expectations. Net sales growth is expected to be between -2% and 0% which is well below previous expectations of 1% to 2% growth. Credit revenue growth is expected to be in the low to mid-single-digit range with EBIT margins between 5.3% and 5.8% which is not at all what investors wanted to see. The same goes for EPS expectations that were lowered to the $3.25-$3.65 range.

Source: Nordstrom Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

As a result, we see that the stock price has hit a new multi-year low this weak as the stock is down more than 25% on a year-to-date basis.

Source: FINVIZ

It's important to look at the bigger picture here. The company is suffering from falling margins like many of its competitors. Additionally, we are now seeing that sales are weakening while consumer sentiment is at a multi-year high as I discussed in this article. Moreover, customer loyalty did show some issues which put additional pressure on the company. And last but not least, guidance got lowered across the board.

Combine these things with a company that has a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08 and you get a perfect stores as we are currently witnessing. It does not even matter that the company is trading at 8.7x next year's earnings as 'nobody' seems to be willing to bet on a quick turnaround at this point.

All things considered, and almost needless to say, I am remaining on the sidelines as retail is a very tough place to be right now. Nordstrom is not the only company under pressure. It's just tough to see that a lot of things are coming together that pressure the stock so much. And I am afraid this trend is going to continue until the company is somehow able to solve the decline of sales and margins.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.