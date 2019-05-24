Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives: Ultimate Risk/Reward With $100M EBITDA And $75M Market Cap

From this point, the equity may be worth 0 or may be a multi-bagger; events will drive returns.

Shares have fallen 75%+ over the last 7 months; the balance sheet, income statement, and path to deleveraging are still murky.

Management, however (from SPAC 1.5 years ago), has destroyed significant shareholder value over the last 3 quarters through acquisition spree, liquidity crunch, and equity dilution.

The company is touting headline metrics as improved over recent quarters, with revenue, EBITDA margin, and “backlog” rising.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) operates in an attractive market with low capital requirements and high barriers to entry.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) (or, "the company"), is an infrastructure E&C (engineering and construction) company specializing in alternative energy, civil, and industrial projects - such as wind turbines, solar projects, and highway construction.

IEA went public through a SPAC in early 2018. Quick aside: for investors not familiar with SPACs, this means sponsors raised equity raised to create a shell company and take it public, and then sought out a company to buy, ultimately finding IEA. Sponsors get significant interest in a newly public company, and IEA gets access to the public markets quickly and cheaply. (For a further primer on SPACs, refer to this article by fellow Contributor Raj Natarajan or this article by fellow Contributor SPAC Research).

The initial SPAC acquisition announcement noted that IEA was a leader in its E&C markets and brought significant operating advantages to the industry. It also laid out that IEA would pursue an M&A strategy to roll-up other infrastructure construction companies, benefitting from economies of scale and leveraging its operating efficiencies into its acquisitions.

This seemed like a good plan, until weather (and management) led to the stock declining 75% over the past 7 months.

Data by YCharts

REWIND: 2018, THE TALE OF TWO HALVES

Backstory: in the first half of 2018, IEA reported positive operating results, and accordingly, the company and growth story looked attractive. Fellow Contributor Dane Capital Management even wrote the company was a top pick with a compelling thesis on accretive M&A, reasonable valuation, and positive industry trends.

Over the course of 2018, however, the company's financials began to deteriorate.

First, Acquisitions:

The first step in IEA's deterioration was the company's two huge acquisitions made during 2H'18. IEA acquired CCS (Consolidated Construction Solutions) and William Charles Construction Group in order to diversify their product lines and geographical footprint:

(source: Company Presentation)

As you can see, the acquisitions effectively diversified IEA, transitioning the company from relying on wind for 88% of revenue to wind being 42%. The acquisitions, however, also nearly doubled the company's debt to assets, adding over $200 million dollars of debt to the balance sheet:

Data by YCharts

Second, Operating Performance:

IEA's operating performance also significantly declined in 2H'18 and Q1'19 due to 1) the costs of acquisitions, 2) increased interest expense, and finally, management said, 3) weather.

SG&A rose from 8.1% of revenues in Q4'17 to 10.6% in Q4'18, and further rose to 14.5% in Q1'19. Interest expense rose from 1.8% of revenues in Q1'18 to 5.4% in Q1'19. As IEA is able to pass along costs of weather to its customers, it reported higher revenue in both Q4'18 and Q1'19, but also severely increased costs, leading to gross margin compression. Management says weather caused $35mm of costs in Q4'18 (13% of revenue), and while they did not break out the amount for Q1'19, they estimated a 0.9% impact to gross margin:

(source: Company Presentation)

As a result of the above factors, IEA's profitability has declined rapidly, from mildly in the black to severely in the red:

Data by YCharts

LIQUIDITY CRUNCH, AWFUL FINANCING, AND DILUTION:

As profitability and cash flow declined, IEA ran into liquidity problems. Immediately after filing their Q1'19 10-Q, IEA announced a sale of Series B Preferred Stock in order

"to repay outstanding accounts payable, partially repay the A&R Credit Agreement [author's note: prior loan agreement], and to pay fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes."

(source: Q1'19 10-Q)

This seems to have been a terrible deal for equity holders. The company sold the preferreds with a par value of $50mm, and only received $41.5 million. And not only do the Series B Preferreds incur interest at 15%, the rate can also be bumped up to 18% in 2 years if deleveraging does not occur. Oh and the preferreds also come with 2.5 million warrants, with an exercise price of $0.01 per share, representing 11% dilution.

Unsurprisingly, the stock continued its severe sell-off:

Data by YCharts

FROM HERE, IT'S HIGH RISK / HIGH REWARD

On the Q1'19 results, management actually reiterated 2019 guidance, calling for $1B-$1.2B in revenue and $90m-$110m in Adjusted EBITDA. They reiterated the company's struggles with weather were likely behind them

And while the stock's decline means IEA's market cap is currently only $76mm (as of writing), the company is still in danger of further liquidity crunches, equity raises/dilution, or even bankruptcy. On the Q1'19 10-Q, management explains they "may require additional funds":

And that if they do not have enough liquidity, they may go into default:

(source: Q1'19 10-Q)

Clearly, the equity is at significant risk. It is likely to receive 0 in case of a default, as the company has an asset-light business model without adequate liquidation value.

If, however, the company is able to get through the next year and deleverage the balance sheet, the equity could have significant upside.

Using management's estimates for EBITDA, EV/EBITDA multiples indicative of IEA's balance sheet risk, and the company's new fully diluted share structure, we have modeled a few potential scenarios for the equity. We anticipate the bear case would be the company going into default, and the equity holders receiving nothing as a result. If the company is able to get through the year, however, hit the high end of its EBITDA range, and begin to deleverage, we think the stock could trade at a mid-5's multiple, resulting in over 150% gain for shareholders:

(Source: Finsight Funds Model)

We think either of these extreme scenarios is likely to play out over the next year, but without insight into the deleveraging process, and with little faith in management, we're sitting on the sidelines.

If you feel like gambling or trading around event-driven returns, IEA might be for you.

We'll continue to monitor the story in case of deleveraging or liquidity events. In the case either one occurs, we will provide an update informing investors of the new upside/downside risk.

