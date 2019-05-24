Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Fasten Your Seat Belts

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New and Existing Home Sales

New homes sales declined 6.9% in April to an annualized 673,000, but that was from an upwardly revised 723,000 in March. Sales are up 7% year-over-year and higher priced homes ($400k+) are gaining share. Mortgage rates, which have fallen 50 basis points since the beginning of the year, are obviously helping to lift sales. The housing market continues to slowly recover from the depths of the Great Recession and should be a modest tailwind to the overall rate of economic growth. Additionally, new homes sales have accounted for approximately 85% of single-family housing starts, which is well above the historical rate of 70%. This bodes well for new home construction moving forward.

Additionally, new homes sales have accounted for approximately 85% of single-family housing starts, which is well above the historical rate of 70%. Sales are also outpacing construction after reaching a new high since the financial crisis. Both factors are tailwinds for new home construction, which should be a modest contributor to the overall rate of economic growth in 2019.

Existing home sales were a slight disappointment falling 0.4% in April to a 5.19 million annual rate, which is down 4.4% from a year ago. The inventory of homes for sale rose 1.7% year-over-year to 1.83 million. This represents 4.2 months of supply at the current sales pace. The median existing home price is up 3.6% year-over-year for the 86th consecutive month of gains. Higher prices may be starting to offset lower mortgage rates, which is impeding a further increase in sales. Many potential first-time home buyers are also struggling with high debt levels.

PMI Composite FLASH

Markit's early indication of economic strength for May is a major red flag, as the trade dispute is clearly taking its toll on the U.S. economy. The PMI Composite index fell to 50.9 from 52.8 in April, which is nearing the level that indicates a contraction in economic activity (below 50). The weakness was widespread with manufacturing at 50.6 and services at 50.9 in what was the softest reading since 2016.

Strength in new business registered its weakest reading since October 2009 and hiring slowed dramatically. Business expectations fell to the lowest level since July 2012 as trade war worries and uncertainty dominate. The major concern here is that the weakness in manufacturing is now showing up in the service sector, which accounts for approximately 70% of domestic economic activity. This report indicates that if we don't see a resolution to the trade dispute soon, an economic contraction may be inevitable.

Durable Goods Orders

There were significant downward revisions to the upbeat numbers for March in last month's report. Orders were revised down from 2.7% to 1.7%, and the 0.4% gain was revised to no increase when excluding transportation. The 1.3% increase in non-defense capital goods orders (excluding aircraft), which is a proxy of business spending, was lowered to just 0.3%.

We saw a 2.1% decline in orders for April, which was impacted by a decline in aircraft orders, but there was no gain when excluding transportation. Orders for non-defense capital goods fell 0.9%. Ugh!

We are close to seeing the year-over-year rate of order growth decline. What happened to those corporate tax cuts that were supposed to boost capital investment? Business spending in on the decline and looks to detract from the rate of economic growth in the second quarter.

Conclusion

I am far more certain today in my forecast for a 1.5% rate of economic growth in 2019 than I was at the beginning of the year. The rate of growth was already decelerating from the peak year-over-year rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, which I expect to be revised lower. Last year's boost in growth was largely a result of borrowed money through the grossly irresponsible 2018 tax cuts. Today, we have more debt and growing deficits, which we will pay for in the future.

Yet, it is the trade dispute that will retard growth more than any other factor in 2019, as we are starting to see in Markit's PMI Composite Index. The tariffs imposed are also inflationary as it relates to imported goods from China. They serve as a tax on U.S. businesses and the American consumer, which is estimated to approximate $72 billion per year.

