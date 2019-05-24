NovoCure: Addressable Market For TTFields Continues To Expand With Mesothelioma Approval

Acquisition by a larger medical-device firm would not be unexpected (or cheap). Patient investors with multiyear time frame should continue to do well here.

Thesis here continues to strengthen and a number of phase 3 readouts for additional indications are expected in coming years.

Approval in malignant pleural mesothelioma is a significant milestone and expect uptake to be swift here considering lack of treatment options for these patients.

Shares of NovoCure (NVCR) have risen over fivefold since introducing this medical device story to readers in 2016. The stock price is up over 50% since my December update piece suggested investors take advantage of a "solid buying opportunity" caused by flat prescription growth in Q3.

Figure 1: Daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)

Racking Up Another Approval

Today's news was somewhat expected yet welcome nevertheless, as the company announced FDA approval of its NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The idea behind the treatment is simply utilizing electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Keep in mind this is a condition of high unmet need, as it's been over 15 years since a treatment was approved for this indication. In the STELLAR study, 80 patients with unresectable MPM were treated with TTFields plus chemo, experiencing median overall survival of 18.2 months (impressive considering median compliance was just 68% or 16.3 hours per day). Disease control rate was 97% in patients with at least one follow-up CT scan, and there was no increase in serious systemic adverse events (most common device-related effect was mild-to-moderate skin irritation).

For an idea of the opportunity here, consider that around 3,000 people are diagnosed with this rare cancer in the US each year. As pemetrexed plus cisplatin was the only FDA-approved therapy for these patients, one would expect uptake for NovoTTF-100L System to be swift.

Thesis

In my last article, I presented the following keys to the bullish thesis:

Tumor Treating Fields continued to receive an incredible amount of validation in the clinic, an example being the whopping 60 abstracts presented at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) last year (28 from externally led research).

Financial results over multiple quarters were impressive, characterized by swift and accelerating revenue growth. Trends in active patients on Optune and payer coverage were also heading in the right direction, as was the balance sheet with net losses continuing to narrow. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) had updated its clinical practice guidelines to recommend Optune in combination with temozolomide as a category 1 treatment for newly diagnosed GBM, which provided another tailwind for growth.

Mesothelioma represented the first expansion indication for TTFields, and topline data from the phase 2 STELLAR study showed meaningful improvements in overall survival and progression-free survival in patients who received TTFields plus chemo versus chemo alone. Interestingly enough, final data showed an improvement over interim results with one-year survival of 80% versus 50% for chemo alone and mPFS of 7.3 months versus 5.7 months. One-year survival of 79.7% versus 50.3% for historical controls was another favorable statistic. I noted that the next step from here was to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption application to the FDA for approval.

Strengthening of the board of directors was another green flag with the addition of Dr. David Hung (President and CEO of Medivation which was bought out by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for $14 billion).

The longer-term thesis for patient investors was based on expansion of TTFields into a variety of indications. Management unveiled design for a phase 3 pivotal study in patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (n=540) where a prior phase 2 study showed mPFS of 8.9 months (double that of paclitaxel alone), median one-year survival rate of 61% and median overall survival had not yet been reached. A phase 2 trial (HEPANOVA) was to get underway in advanced liver cancer and results for pivotal phase 3 studies (METIS in brain metastases, LUNAR in NSCLS ad PANOVA 3 in pancreatic cancer) had final data due in 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively. Pancreatic cancer also appeared to be a very interesting indication, given that PANOVA phase 2 study showed PFS of 8.3 months and median OS of 14.9 months for TTFields treated patients (versus 3.7 months and 6.7 months for historical control, respectively). Median overall survival had still not been reached either!

Inking of a license agreement with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for TTFields in Greater China was another step in the right direction, allowing the company to make inroads into another lucrative market (plus speed up enrollment in ongoing phase 3 pivotal studies). Zai Lab also planned to run a phase 2 pilot study for TTFields in gastric cancer in China (680,000 new cases diagnosed annually and is leading cause of cancer death in China).

Brief Update

In March, NovoCure announced initiation of the phase 3 pivotal study (INNOVATE-3) evaluating efficacy of TTFields combined with paclitaxel in patients with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. 540 patients are being randomized to receive paclitaxel alone or in combination with Tumor Treating Fields tuned to 200 kHz until progression (primary endpoint is the gold standard of overall survival). Management continues to pave the way for future success, as this is the fourth phase 3 trial to be initiated in solid tumors beyond glioblastoma.

First-quarter 2019 results also gave reason for renewed optimism, as net revenue grew 41% year over year to $73.3 million (5% growth over Q4 2018). Active patients on Optune grew 31% year over year and 10% over Q4 (driven by prescription growth in EMEA and Japan as well as continued prescriptions for newly diagnosed GBM setting). Research and development expenses rose 53% to $17 million (a number which will keep increasing as late-stage trials progress). Sales and marketing costs also increased to $22.3 million, while G&A inched up to $20.2 million. Net losses continue to narrow, coming in at $12.2 million for the quarter and comparing favorably to cash balance of $256.6 million.

As for upcoming catalysts in the near to medium term, collaboration partner Zai Lab should be initiating its mid-stage pilot trial in gastric cancer this year. In 2020, we can look forward to data from the phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer and interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung cancer.

Figure 2: Addressable market expands substantially in next few years (Source: Q1 slides)

Farther on down the road, 2021 should be an exciting year with multiple phase 3 readouts (results for pivotal METIS trial in brain mets, interim analysis of PANOVA-3 trial in pancreatic cancer, final data from LUNAR study, etc.).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, as management noted the company is achieving an important inflection point as it transitions to cash generation and continues to work to address oncology indications of high unmet need.

ROTY member Osmium Research, who has enjoyed a rich career in the medical device space, stated the following regarding the significance of achieving approval in mesothelioma:

This is their first FDA-approved *torso* cancer indication as the initial indication was in head. The trial showed no increase in serious systemic adverse events when treatment was added to chemotherapy which is potentially significant if this pattern is repeated in other indications under study. I think this could become a standard of care for treatment of many cancers over the next 3 years.

I agree, although it merits pointing out that a great deal of near-term upside has been realized since my last update piece. The opportunity here appears to be for patient investors with a multi-year time frame as the long-term thesis plays out and late-stage readouts (and hopefully approvals for new indications) come to pass.

For readers who are interested in the story and have a multi-year time frame, I suggest initiating a small pilot position and patiently accumulating dips throughout the year.

For those who have already done well here, it could make sense to take some profits (and risk) off the table while retaining the majority of one's shares for expected multi-year upside.

Risks include disappointing data for mid- and late-stage readouts for multiple oncology indications, slowing revenue and prescription growth, setbacks in the clinic or with continued expansion efforts and the slight possibility of dilution in the medium term. Although it doesn't need the cash, a financing from a position of strength would allow for accelerated pipeline progress and send a message to would-be acquirers that this will not be a cheap takeout.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the company could do around $300 million in revenue for 2019 and promising data for multiple indications (plus 2 approved indications) does provide a measure of cushion here.

For our purposes in ROTY, I now consider this one to be a "long term" idea as opposed to the near- to medium-term setups we are focused on. In the event of volatility in the biotech sector causing shares to correct significantly, I might become even more interested at a cheaper valuation.

I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Join us and become part of a 500+ member community that wants to see you succeed. My primary focus is on biotech stocks with high % upside potential within the next twelve months (Runners of the Year or ROTY). These picks typically have multiple green flags, elements of derisking or downside cushion, and other criteria I look for. Catalyst Ideas focus on material events (i.e. data readouts), while Revaluation Ideas involve companies that are significantly undervalued relative to opportunities they are targeting. Membership includes access to our market beating 10 stock model account, Active Live Chat, Cheat Sheet, Idea Lab and much more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.