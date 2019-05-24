Osisko Gold Royalties: Only A Temporary Weakness

The company is showing the right growth profile, which should please long-term investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 19,753 GEOs in the first quarter of 2019, down 1.4% from 1Q'18 and down 1.3% sequentially.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$75.76 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 23.9% from the same quarter a year ago, or down 13.2% sequentially.

Courtesy: Mining Journal

Investment Thesis

The Montreal-based Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) has been performing quite well early 2019 until now. However, it is always a time when the increase is losing momentum and retreats a little. It is precisely what we have experienced with this company stock since the beginning of May. Yes, the results were quite weak, production was low, and the company applied an impairment, but all in all, it was just a pretext because the underlying growth is here despite a struggling price of gold.

The long-term view is quite simple to express in the case of Osisko Gold Royalties and has not changed since the last quarter. The company is showing the right growth profile, which should please long-term investors, with a large portion concentrated in North America (103 assets) offering extra safety and clarity. The company's streaming and royalties business is based mainly on gold, which represented 68.4% of the total output in 1Q'19.

However, I firmly believe that you should trade about 30% of your position short-term using the volatility of this sector.

It is why Osisko is recognized as a low-risk investment with a steady growth estimated at 10.5% from 2018 to 2019. Furthermore, the debt load has been reduced quite significantly during 2018, with net debt of $US 152.5 million now.

Finally, the company is paying a dividend of about $US 0.152 per share or a yield of 1.5%.

Source: Osisko

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 103 assets in North America (e.g., Éléonore, Renard, Lamaque, and Canadian Malartic mines being the top producers, with Island Gold soon).

Sean Roosen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We are just under 20,000 GEOs at 19,753 ounces, revenues from royalties and streams sat at C$33.5 million, up nearly C$1 million on quarter-on-quarter for 2018, and net cash flows from operating activities sit at C$24.8 million, up $1 million from quarter-on-quarter for 2018. We have a net loss of C$26.5 million attributable to the extension of the impairment of a tax pool.

Osisko Gold Royalties: A Highly Diversified Portfolio with Focus on North America

According to the last presentation, Canadian gold assets represent 75% of the total assets owned by the company. It is a crucial element when it comes to a long-term perspective because these assets are located in one of the safest jurisdictions in the world.

Source: OR Presentation (partial)

Osisko Gold Royalties: Financial And Production In 1Q 2019 (in US$)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAN$ to US$. Osisko Gold Royalties indicates results in $CAN with an exchange rate $CAN vs. $US = 0.75216 in Q1'19. It is what I applied for the table below.

Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in US$ Million 12.93 13.65 54.39 86.13 99.49 106.75 85.46 87.31 75.76 Net Income in US$ Million 3.1 8.2 5.4 -50.6 1.8 0.4 4.2 -86.21 -20.0 EBITDA US$ Million -20.0 13.1 13.7 -58.3 19.1 16.6 20.6 -101.73 -13.1 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 23.8% 60.1% 9.9% 0 9.90% 0.4% 4.9% 0 0 EPS diluted in US$/share 0.03 0.07 0.04 -0.41 0.01 0.00 0.03 -0.73 -0.13 Operating cash flow in US$ Million 9.1 10.3 2.3 15.9 18.5 15.2 15.5 14.05 18.62 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million 0.2 10.5 1.4 18.7 7.9 38.0 25.9 36.25 21.04 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million 8.9 -0.2 0.9 -2.8 10.6 -22.9 -10.1 -22.2 -2.4 Total Cash US$ Million 371.9 269.3 88.72 265.37 257.95 146.88 112.61 131.9 91.47 Long-term Debt in US$ Million 34.8 34.8 154.6 365.0 370.3 324.7 321.1 267.1 244.0 Dividend per share in US$ 0.030 0.040 0.040 0.040 0.039 0.038 0.038 0.038 0.038 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 106.8 106.8 140.8 157.6 157.7 156.3 156.3 156.4 155.1 GEO's 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 10,418 10,863 16,664 20,988 20,036 20,506 20,006 20,005 19,753 Gold price realized 1,210 1,257 1,283 1,279 1,333 1,306 1,213 1,240 1,300

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues were US$75.76 million in 1Q'19

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$75.76 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 23.9% from the same quarter a year ago, or down 13.2% sequentially.

Elif Lévesque, the CFO, said in the conference call:

If we look at the earnings and loss year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter compared to last year, again, the losses is a result of the impairment charge from Renard. Other than that, if it wasn't for that, I think we would be sitting at $2.1 million earnings, which would be very similar to the same period last year.

A word on the Renard diamond mine impairment (from the presentation).

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a critical component for a streamer and must be sufficient to pay for the dividend. I calculate the free cash flow by subtracting CapEx from cash from operating activities.

The first quarter of 2019 indicates a negative FCF of US$2.4 million. The yearly free cash flow is now minus US$57.6 million.

Osisko is failing the FCF test, which means that the company cannot support the dividend paid and the increased C$400 million buyback program (~$US301 million).

Sean Roosen said in the conference call:

[T]oday, we have returned C$139 million to shareholders since 2014, which in 2019 cumulative was C$94 million of dividend in addition to C$45 million in share buybacks to get to that C$139 million. So from our standpoint, we continue to work on our balance sheet, but we are in great financial shape and continue to return investment to shareholders.

Note: Osisko acquired for cancellation 852,500 of OR common shares for C$10.2 million (average acquisition cost of C$11.96 per share or $US9.00);

3 - Net Debt is $152.5 million. Net debt is $US 152.5 million as of March 31, 2019. However, Osisko paid an additional C$30 million or ~$US22.6 million in January 2019.

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in the presentation in C$

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 19,753 GEOs in the first quarter of 2019, down 1.4% from 1Q'18 and down 1.3% sequentially.

Revenues were significantly down from 4Q'18 despite a price of gold up $US 60, as we can see below:

5 - Guidance 2019

Production for 2019 is expected to increase by 10.5% from 2018 (using the midpoint of the range).

Source: Osisko 1Q'2019 Presentation

Sean Roosen said in the conference call:

As you look at our growth for the CM section of the company in 2014, we've seen continued growth from a full first full year of 30,500 ounces to our current 80,000 ounces from 2018 and on to our guidance for this year for 85,000 to 95,000 GEOs, and still maintaining high margins, looking at 88% operating margins on that.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Osisko Gold Royalties is an exciting company with strong growth potential. As a streamer, the stock is much safer than a pure gold miner.

However, the recent first quarter results were slightly disappointing and missed on revenues and EPS as well. The market was quick to reevaluate and run for the exit.

Nonetheless, the business model is the same, and growth potential indicates that OR will fare well in the mid-term. As always, the price of gold is of paramount importance here, and any profitable strategies must factor in the volatility attached to that correlation.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

The first quarter of 2019 was used by investors and traders to take the profit off the table, and the stock price corrected significantly after the 1Q'19 results were released. It was something that we knew could eventually happen, and the only unknown was the seriousness of the correction. Nothing can go up forever. Now, we know. From a Technical Analysis point of view, it is an essential element that resets the clock and defines the next probable pattern.

Looking at the chart, the new pattern is called a descending channel with line resistance in violet in the graph above at $11.15 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level unless gold turns very bullish). On the other side, the line support (parallel from line resistance with a point of $9.90 early May) stands at $9.75 (I recommend accumulating slowly at this level depending on the price of gold, which is paramount).

Descending channel patterns are generally bearish short term, which means it is probable that the support $9.75 will be breached and the next lower support at $8.90 could be re-tested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.