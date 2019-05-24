Summit Industrial REIT: This 4.3%-Yielding REIT Continues To Shine

The REIT should continue to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to strong market fundamentals for industrial properties.

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) delivered strong Q1 2019 results with mid-single-digit same property net operating income growth. The REIT should continue to perform well thanks to strong market fundamentals in Canada. Its focus in Toronto should continue to provide strong growth due to tightness in supply. The company is trading at a premium valuation and pays a safe 4.3%-yielding dividend. Investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback before investing.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Summit Industrial continue to deliver solid result in its latest earnings release. The company delivered 4.9% in SPNOI (see table below). The company also improved its occupancy ratio from 98.5% in Q1 2018 to 99.4% in Q1 2019. Its funds from operations per unit also increased to C$0.155 per share in Q1 2019 from C$0.145 in Q1 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong market fundamentals in Canada

The rise of e-commerce and the demand for fast delivery has created strong demand for warehouses and fulfillment centres. In order for retailers to deliver products to the consumers quickly, these warehouses and fulfillment centres need to be located near urban centres. Unfortunately, industrial lands near larger cities are scarce, and in strong demand. This is exactly what PwC’s latest report states:

With increased need for last-mile delivery and e-commerce facilities, logistics and fulfillment continue to be a major opportunity for creating value. As tenants look for increasingly larger spaces, vacancy rates are tightening and rents are rising.

This is also exactly what we have observed in the industrial market in Canada. As can be seen from the chart below, the national industrial availability rate has fallen to the lowest point since 2000.

Source: CBRE Research

In PwC’s report, the article also identified fulfillment centres and warehouse properties as the top two developments prospects for 2019. Similarly, fulfillment centres and warehouse are ranked first and third in terms of investment prospects for 2019. We believe Summit Industrial’s light industrial properties that are located within proximity of major cities are well suited to take advantage of these secular tailwinds.

Looking forward, we think e-commerce sales growth rate will remain robust. In addition, consumers increasingly demand quick delivery once they ordered their products online (e.g. within 24 hours). In order to satisfy the demand, the need for more warehouse and distribution centers closer to customers will not diminish any time soon. As an article published by National Real Estate Investor states:

We are likely still in the middle stages of building out the necessary infrastructure to continue to meet growing consumer demand and thus the industrial sector likely continues to expand (albeit at a much slower pace) even in the face of a minor recession.

We believe Summit Industrial should continue to enjoy these industry tailwinds in the next few years.

A focus in Toronto continues to be beneficial

Summit Industrial has a strong focus in the Greater Toronto Area. As can be seen from the map below, 52% of its total portfolio are in GTA.

Source: Investor Presentation

In GTA, supply for industrial lands reached unprecedented levels of tightness in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, availability reached a record low of 1.6% at the end of the 2018. In 2018, full year net absorption reached 11.1 million square feet. However, there are only about 6.6 million square feet of industrial lands under construction at the end of 2018. In addition, 75.4% of this has been pre-leased. This tight situation should help Summit Industrial to grow its average rental rate in GTA.

Availability Trends in GTA (Source: Avison Young)

Favorable leasing spread

Thanks to strong demand in GTA, Summit Industrial is able to renew its lease maturities at a much higher rental rate. Lease renewals in 2019 have generated an average 11.7% increase in monthly rents (it was 9.5% in 2018) from the expiring rates, with a significant 14.5% increase over expiring rents in GTA. As can be seen from the table below, the renewals already completed leave only 1.5% of the total portfolio that still needs to be addressed in 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Valuation Analysis: Premium Valuation

Shares of Summit Industrial have surged by 45% in the past year and 35% year-to-date. We estimate that it will generate adjusted funds from operations of C$0.55 per share. Hence, it is currently trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 22.6x. The company’s valuation of 22.6x is much higher than the 20x average of its Canadian industrial REIT peers.

We estimate Summit Industrial’s net asset value to be about C$9.5 per share. At today’s price of C$12.45 per share, its price to NAV ratio is about 131%. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 100%. Therefore, we believe Summit Industrial is trading at a premium.

A safe 4.7%-yielding dividend

Summit Industrial has recently increased its monthly dividend from C$0.043 per share to C$0.045 per share. This represented an increase of 4.7% on an annualized basis. Its forward dividend yield is about 4.3%. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 83.4% (based on its Q1 2019 FFO).

Risks and Challenges

Risk of oversupply

Although oversupply is not an issue in Summit Industrial’s major markets at the moment, industrial buildings are not difficult to build. A lengthy period of undersupply can trigger lots of new constructions.

Macroeconomic risk

An economic recession may significantly reduce the demand for industrial properties.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Industrial continues to shine in Q1 2019 thanks to its concentration in GTA. Although its shares are currently trading at a premium valuation, we feel this is justified as it has a good portfolio mix than other REITs. However, we think investors should continue to monitor supply and demand dynamics. For conservative investors who feel Summit Industrial is expensive, we encourage investors to check Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), which we believe has the potential for multiple expansion. Click here for an article we have written on Dream Industrial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.