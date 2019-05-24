Relative Undervaluation Creates Opportunity In Lowe's Stock

Shares of Lowe's (LOW) dropped big in late May after the home improvement retailer reported first quarter numbers that, while strong on the top-line, were weak on the bottom-line, and comprised margin contraction, a profit miss, and a weak 2019 profit guide. Investors didn't like the weak bottom-line trends, and as such, LOW stock dropped more than 10% and now trades close to bear market territory (20% or more off recent highs).

We think this sell-off in LOW stock is overdone. The fundamentals underneath the U.S. home improvement market remain very healthy. Lowe's is expanding share in that market with strong growth initiatives. Margins are under pressure, but the company has plans in place to alleviate those margin pressures. Meanwhile, LOW stock now trades at a sizable discount to peer Home Depot (HD), and whenever that happens, LOW stock usually rallies.

All in all, then, we think that LOW stock looks good on this sell-off. Near-term margin pressures will ease going forward. Top-line growth metrics will remain healthy. That combination will propel a rebound in LOW stock.

Data by YCharts

The big idea here is that the trends supporting the U.S. home improvement market remain healthy. The unemployment rate is near record lows while wage growth is firing off at decade-best levels. That combination supports rising consumer confidence and sentiment. Rising consumer confidence and sentiment leads to strong consumer spending. When rates are low, strong consumer spending tends to flow into rate-sensitive, big ticket items like buying a new home or improving an existing home. In that environment, home improvement retailers tend to do really well.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

To be sure, there is a big risk here with the trade war. If tariffs stick around for a long time and/or get more severe, that will push up prices in the U.S. while simultaneously slowing economic expansion. Thus, we will get slower growth and higher inflation. Higher inflation will get the Fed off the sidelines. They will start hiking again to combat that inflation, meaning that in 6 months' time, today's low rate, healthy growth U.S. economic backdrop could turn into a rising rate, slowing growth U.S. economic backdrop. That pivot could ultimately kill the currently robust growth trend at Lowe's.

But, this is unlikely to happen. Before things escalate further and real damage is done to either the U.S. or Chinese economies, either or both sides will likely step in and try to get a deal done since neither country wants to tank their economy (especially true for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has publicly married himself to the stock market and is up for re-election in 2020). Thus, the aforementioned "doomsday scenario" has very low likelihood of materializing.

Instead, it is much more likely that trade tensions cool over the next several months, U.S. economic growth remains steady, inflation remains muted, and the Fed stays on the sidelines. In that environment, home improvement retailers will continue to do well.

Lowe's is essentially one of two home improvement retail giants, the other being Home Depot. For a long time, Home Depot was gaining share on Lowe's thanks to various growth initiatives like PRO services. But, Lowe's has since largely replicated those initiatives and is now winning share back from Home Depot. Last quarter, Lowe's reported 3.5% comparable sales growth, while Home Depot reported just 2.5% comparable sales growth.

The big concern at Lowe's, however, has nothing to do with top-line momentum. Instead, it has to do with gross margins, which took a big step back in the quarter, continuing what has been a multi-year downtrend in gross margins.

Data by YCharts

But, management outlined a few steps on the conference call that they are taking to alleviate this gross margin pressure going forward, including implementing a more streamlined system for pricing changes and adjustments and incorporating data and analytics into pricing and assortment decisions. These two moves may not be a panacea for Lowe's gross margin headaches, but they will help alleviate some pressure and allow for healthy profit growth through strong top-line trends.

Consequently, the underlying growth narrative here isn't all that bad. Top-line trends should remain healthy and bottom-line trends should improve. The bull thesis on LOW stock is that it isn't priced for operational improvement.

One thing we've pointed out before is that LOW stock tends to be a great buy whenever it trades at a big discount to peer HD. That's exactly what we have right now. LOW stock trades at just 16.8x forward earnings versus an 18.9x forward multiple over at HD. That marks the biggest valuation discrepancy between these two stocks in recent memory, and it comes at a time when LOW is actually putting up better top-line numbers than HD.

Data by YCharts

In the big picture, then, we think that the recent sell-off in LOW stock is a gross overreaction to near-term margin headwinds which should improve over the next few quarters. As those margin headwinds improve, they should couple with impressive top-line momentum and converge on a relatively discounted valuation to spark a healthy rally in LOW stock. As such, we think now is a good time to get bullish on the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.