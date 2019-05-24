Investing In Equities For The Long-Term

Investors with a long-term investment horizon can strengthen their resolution during times of turmoil by keeping the end goal in mind and acting rationally rather than emotionally.

The reward is not free of risk. The risk, however, can be mitigated by extending the holding period.

An investment in stocks produces attractive returns over the long run when compared to bonds.

This article sets out to provide evidence-based reasoning as to why equities should be the primary vehicle of investment for a long-term investor.

Everyone has unique financial goals. The key to successful investing is identifying your goals and executing a plan to achieve those goals. Depending on your investing timeframe, needs for capital, and sources of income, a more diverse allocation may be most appropriate. However, for the long-term investor, with an investment horizon of 10, 15, 20 or more years, I present the case for a strong allocation towards equities.

Equities and the Attractive Long-Term Results

To understand the long-term results of investing in the stock market, compare a hypothetical investment of $100 in the S&P500 (SPY) compared to a similar $100 investment in 10-year treasury bonds (IEF).

Dating back to 1928, the average annual return of stocks, as measured through the S&P500, comes in at roughly 10.50%. For treasury bonds, the annual returns yielded 5.76%. Historically, the annual return for stocks has been nearly 5% higher than that of bonds.

Data adapted from stern.nyu.edu

Analyzing this effect in nominal amounts, we can see the magnified effects of the compound growth over the 88 years.

Generated using raw data from stern.nyu.edu

Dating back to 1928, a $100 investment in the S&P500 would be worth $328,645.87 in 2016. In contrast, the same $100 investment in 1928 in 10-year treasury bonds would be worth $7,110.65 in 2016. The difference is life changing. An investment in stocks returned nearly 47 times more than an investment in bonds over the same time period.

The Reward is Not Without Risk

The known trade-off between risk and reward proves true when looking into the variance of return for any individual year.

Raw data from stern.nyu.edu

Annual returns from the S&P500 range from roughly -43% to 52%, while the Treasury bonds have a tighter range of roughly -11% to 33%. Bonds are notably more stable, providing downside protection in any difficult year.

The following is a graph shows annual returns of the S&P500 from 1928 to 2016. The volatility, with a tendency to cluster together, is pronounced.

Graph from macrotrends.net

Stocks may vary significantly in value for any given year. An investor will undoubtedly be troubled by any significant decrease in portfolio value. Behavioral economic studies indicate that humans tend to place outsized significance to losses relative to gains, leading to emotional reactions. Fortunately, there is a way to mitigate this volatility.

Mitigating Risk with Time

Clearly displayed in the previous graph, stocks have experienced more years of positive returns than negative. Leveraging this positive skew, an investor can lower the risk of investing in stocks by holding for longer period of years.

The following graphs show annualized returns for various holding periods. Each bar represents the average annual return of an investment held for the specified amount of time preceding the year of the x-axis.

Graphs from Saving and Investing by Michael Fischer

The graph with a holding period of one year confirms the volatile returns previously analyzed. Analyzing the progression from a 5-year holding period, to the 10, 20, and 30 year holding periods, the average annualized returns become more stable and therefore predictable. Increasing the holding period effectively reduces the volatility of the expected returns.

Another study, presented in Burton Malkiel's The Random Walk Guide to Investing, found similar results.

From The Random Walk Guide to Investing by Burton Malkiel

This graph shows that over the period of 1950-2002, investing in common stocks for any period of 25 years would have resulted in annual returns between 7.94% and 17.24%. In comparison, an investment held for 1 year in this period appears to be more of a gamble, ranging from -26.47% to 52.62%. The range of expected annualized returns narrows significantly as stocks are held for a longer period of time.

Conclusion

History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

-Mark Twain

Although history does not guarantee future results, it can provide valuable learnings. Over the long-term, stocks have historically averaged annual returns of over 10%. In comparison, treasury bonds, which tend to be less volatile, averaged 5.76%. Although bonds are particularly helpful in moderating portfolio volatility, the stability comes at a cost. The difference in annual returns, compounded over time, can lead to significantly different outcomes.

Bonds are not the only way to mitigate volatility. Holding stocks for a longer period of time reduces risk by averaging out volatility from any single year. The volatility of equity investments over time should be considered by any investor in setting his financial goals. By understanding and internalizing the advantage of extending the holding period, investors can strengthen their rational self to mitigate any emotional reaction.

History shows equities to be a very compelling investment vehicle for investors with a long-term investment horizon, intending to hold their investments for over 20 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.