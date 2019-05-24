Noticing A Pickup In Insider Buying At Macy's

Macy's, Inc. (M) has had a tough year as retail has been slammed during this latest reporting period with few winners. Macy's latest travails have prompted some interesting insider buying earlier this month as the price appears to be low enough to grab the attention of some of the company's insiders. Macy's continues to change and adapt to Amazon.com, Inc.'s (AMZN) retail assault all while significantly addressing its long term debt and quarterly interest expenses. While Macy's continues to fix its balance sheet issues, its new store initiatives along with a mobile first pivoting could continue to produce results that are out of sync with the company's share price performance over 2019.

Macy's share price has plummeted over 2019 as retail as a whole has taken a beating compared to the S&P 500 over the year with retailers like Macy's taking the brunt of the sell-off.

Data by YCharts

The most recent sell-off appears to have caught the attention of some insiders though as a couple of key buys in the month of May are worth noting according to Nasdaq.com. There have been two open market insider trades in 2019 for Macy's including a buy order from Director Blake Francis for 10,000 shares on 5/22/19 at $21.625 a share along with a buy order for 5,000 shares from Officer Gennette Jeffrey on 5/17/19 at $21.95 a share. Director Francis's shares were a new position for him which is always nice to see while Officer Jeffrey added to her position growing it to a robust 104,053 shares held after her latest purchase. These latest purchases might help signal a bottoming in the stock price as the sell-off seems unwarranted as Macy's should be a survivor of the Amazon onslaught.

Macy's Q1 2019 earnings report included a sixth consecutive positive comparable sales report helping support the thesis that its core stores are performing better than most of retail at this point . The company is doing a great job of keeping sales growth positive while it continues to actively bring down its net debt and quarterly interest expenses as it right sizes its business in the new retail environment.

Data by YCharts

Here is a table comparing annual numbers for the interest expense Macy's has paid on its debt since 2015 compared to its revenues since then as it went on a store closing spree to focus more on its profitable stores and growth in the future.

Macy's 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Interest Expense $395M $363M $367M $321M $261M Revenues $28.11B $27.08B $25.91B $24.94B $24.97B

Table by Trent Welsh

Macy's is on track to have its first year of revenue growth since 2015 while it continues to fix it former debt and interest concerns. This sets up a compelling story for a share price rebound in the upcoming quarters if it can continue to execute.

Macy's return to growth is a result of it finally divesting many of its poorly performing stores while making impressive progress with its new growth initiatives. Macy's STORY launch from a year ago revolves around changing store appearances, themes, and merchandise every 10-15 weeks while coordinating a robust events calendar and community outreach plan. This approach aims to keep customers coming back to the store for new experiences and merchandise, and as a result, has Macy's looking to nearly double the number of its SKU's (Stock Keeping Units) since 2018 with approximately 1 million new SKU's to be added in 2019 alone.

This SKU expansion fits in nicely with Macy's growth of its Backstage business line of off-priced merchandise. As Macy's cycles through its merchandise at a faster pace than in the past, it has a place to easily move its older merchandise that will help drive growth as off-price retailing is currently one of the brighter spots in retailing. Macy's opened 121 Backstage locations in 2018 and now sits on 174 total locations housed within current Macy's stores along with 7 freestanding sites. Its remaining 50 locations should be open by the end of Q3/19 fully supporting the company's new STORY initiative and inventory SKU expansion.

Macy's is also fully revamping many of its remain brick-and-mortar stores with its Growth 50 initiative expanding to an additional 100 locations over 2019. The first 50 refurbished stores outperformed its traditional store sales growth and resulted in higher customer retention and brand attachment. These new stores will compromise ~50% of brick-and-mortar sales when the initiative is complete to compete with the company's mobile first pivot.

Macy's mobile app is its fastest growing sales channel with over $1 billion sales in 2018 along with outsized growth expected in 2019. The app is making it easier for customers to pay for and pick up merchandise quickly and efficiently while giving customers access to a nice loyalty program.

Insiders are buying into the Macy's story again as should investors as the stock looks to be potentially bottoming out as its debt concerns continue to plummet while the company's revenues look to return to growth for the first time since 2015. Macy's has finished divesting its poorly performing stores and now is on a potential growth trajectory including off-price retailing locations, a new community orientated STORY initiative along with an ever expanding mobile experience that is leading sales growth for the company. I added to my former tiny position in Macy's at $21.34, which is now a small position at about 1% of my portfolio. I'll gladly sit on the dividend until the stock price recovers as positive events look to be playing out. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.