Stay Away From Occidental Petroleum Following The Market's Reaction To The Recent Acquisition

Because of the stock's awful momentum, I must stay on the sidelines for now.

While I believe the company can cope with the acquisition, most investors don't.

This changes somewhat with the Anadarko acquisition.

The dividend is also rather safe, thanks to low levels of debt service.

Introduction

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is currently trading at $52.78 and yields 5.91%. My M.A.D Assessment gives OXY a Dividend Strength score of 94 and a Stock Strength score of 68.

However, because of the awful momentum, I’d advise dividend investors to stay on the sidelines until the energy sector picks up more steam.

Occidental Petroleum Corp is in the business of exploration and production of oil and gas. It also processes, gathers, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

What is the difference between dividend strength and stock strength? Stocks with high dividend strength scores are particularly suited for dividend investors. Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors. It follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which rank well for both categories.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that will a) most certainly continue to pay you a decent dividend and b) one that will likely raise its dividend regularly.

Thus it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

To assess dividend safety I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios.

Dividend Potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield and historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

Occidental Petroleum has an earnings payout ratio of 59%. This makes OXY's payout ratio better than 30% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. OXY pays 31% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 41% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures and paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. OXY pays 116% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 16% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio to be decent. The earnings payout ratio has been volatile, but OXY generates lots of cash from its operations. While free cash flow doesn’t cover the entire dividend, OXY only needs a little extra leverage to cover both CAPEX and the dividend.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.8800 $3.0000 $3.0300 $3.0700 $3.1100 Net Income $-1.24 $-9.85 $-0.70 $2.47 $5.31 Payout Ratio -233% -31% -433% 125% 59% Cash From Operations $11.47 $4.46 $4.28 $6.95 $10.12 Payout Ratio 25% 65% 68% 44% 31% Free Cash Flow $0.65 $-1.20 $0.30 $1.40 $2.68 Payout Ratio 437% -248% 978% 218% 116%

We want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

OXY has an interest coverage ratio of 15x which is better than 81% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying

The company makes enough to service its current debt payments 73x. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 90% of stocks.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like OXY’s dividend is safe. The interest payments & current debt payments are very small in relation to earnings for the next 2 years.

The following table shows OXY’s outstanding long-term debt:

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock’s potential to pay us a decent dividend which grows at a satisfying rate.

Occidental Petroleum has a dividend yield of 5.91% which is better than 90% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 1% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 3%. When a stock yields close to 6%, I don’t need much growth, if any. 2% is a reasonable amount to expect OXY to grow its dividend in upcoming years.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 9% CAGR, while net income has gone from negative back to positive. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, OXY’s dividend has good potential. The company can afford the dividend, although any growth must come from increases in net income to maintain healthy payout ratios.

Dividend Summary

OXY has a dividend strength score of 94 / 100.

The strong dividend yield & payout and coverage ratios make OXY a prime candidate for dividend investors looking for high yield stocks. But is now a good time to buy?

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

OXY has a P/E of 9.94x

P/S of 2.60x

P/CFO of 5.21x

Dividend yield of 5.91%

Buyback yield of 2.39%

Shareholder yield of 8.3%.

According to these values, OXY is more undervalued than 95% of stocks, which is very satisfying. As you can see, OXY trades at low multiples of cashflow and earnings. There is usually a story behind severely undervalued stocks, but there isn’t always a happy ending. Let’s look some more.

Value score: 95 / 100

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

Occidental Petroleum trades at $52.78 and is down 19.95% these last 3 months, -26.78% these last 6 months and -37.87% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 11% of stocks, which is worrying. The market has slammed OXY following its bid to acquire Anadarko (APC). The main concern is that the acquisition is too big and will considerably transform OXY’s balance sheet. Let’s take a look at the financials before considering how acquiring APC will change the nature of OXY’s business.

Momentum score: 11 / 100

Financial Strength

Company’s which are financially sound don’t need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

OXY has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.1, which is better than 60% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 5% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 32.9% of liabilities.

This makes OXY more financially sound than 82% of U.S. listed stocks, which is very satisfying. It has a sector leading balance sheet, and scores well against all 3,500 US stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 82/100

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

OXY has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.2%, which is better than 73% of companies.

It depreciates 77.5% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 32% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 35% of stocks.

This makes OXY’s earnings quality better than 47% of stocks. OXY has average earnings quality. I expect neither accretive nor dilutive forces on OXY’s earnings in the future.

Earnings Quality Score: 47 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 68 / 100 which isn’t as satisfying as it could be.

Bad short term momentum, nearly always means more declines in prices for the upcoming year. Furthermore, the APC deal will massively increase OXY’s debt, moving the debt/equity ratio up to 1.6 – 1.8 x. The company is spending $38bn, to acquire an extra $8bn of stockholder’s equity.

This large acquisition somewhat weakens OXY’s balance sheet. I believe it will still be able to service its debt and pay its dividend, though I wouldn’t expect any more than 1-2% increases per year.

However, I’m not the one who needs convincing, the investment community is. With such awful momentum, I cannot get behind a stock which is likely to encounter more headwinds in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 94 and a stock strength of 68, Occidental Petroleum isn’t a great choice today. The APC deal will bloat the company’s balance sheet, but not to an unmanageable level. However, the stock needs to recover some acceptance from the investment community.

I would consider buying OXY before or after the acquisition goes through, if the price’s trend reverses for the next quarter or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.